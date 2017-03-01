More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

TOMBOY documentary series on gender in sports

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2017, 11:15 AM EST

This month a documentary series focusing on gender and its role in sports will be aired on NBCSN and across all  NBC Sports Regional Networks.

TOMBOY  is a multi-platform documentary project which aims to elevate the conversation about gender in sports told through the voices of many of the world’s most prominent female athletes, broadcasters and sports executives. The first-of-its-kind integrated initiative culminates with a special one-hour documentary, also titled TOMBOY, which will air across all NBC Sports Regional Networks, nationally distributed NBCSN, and select NBC Owned Television Stations in March.

Former U.S. women’s national team defender Danielle Slaton has spoken about her experiences with gender in sport and how she got her start in the game by playing on an all-boys team.

Click play on the video above to hear Slaton’s story, while here you can find out how you can watch all of the TOMBOY content coming up this month.

Don Garber on MLS expansion; promotion/relegation

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Commissioner of Major League Soccer Don Garber speaks onstage at the Visionaries & Voices of NYC: NYC & Company Foundation travel and tourism awards on December 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for NYC & Company)
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2017, 10:56 AM EST

Don Garber is gearing up for his 18th season as Major League Soccer Commissioner.

It promises to be the busiest yet with a record 22 teams in MLS and plenty of questions surrounding future expansion franchises elsewhere.

Ahead of the 2017 MLS season, the commissioner spoke to Sky Sports in the UK about where the next teams could be and he believes things would become a lot clearer in the next few months after 12 cities across the U.S. recently submitted formal bids for an MLS expansion franchise.

“We’ve just announced we are going to announce four new teams to go from 24 to 28 which would be the largest professional division one league in the world, 12 cities from across the United States have submitted bids and great cities where we don’t have teams; San Diego, St. Louis, Sacramento and Nashville. These are really big cities with millions and millions of people and people don’t have a division one pro team to call their own with their own stadium, so we will be a 28 team league and I think that is it for us. We have to set into the right format, build more value  and more popularity in our markest and get those stadiums up and operating. That is going to take many, many years to fulfill manage and roll out effectively.”

The leader of MLS was then pushed on the timeline of the four new franchises joining MLS, reiterating his target for North America’s top-flight expanding to 28 teams by 2022 and then that will be that.

“By the end of the 2017 calendar year we will select teams 25 and 26, the final two will come in sometime thereafter and we haven’t really selected that date,” Garber said. “Teams 25 and 26, we hope to have coming into MLS in 2020. Then 27 and 28 probably in 2022 to match a World Cup year but this is work in progress. We are just evaluating those applications and it is very simple. We need a great owner in that market who really believes in their team, very solid and very committed to the game in our country. Then it’s the city itself, does it support the game? 20 years ago there were very few cities like that and today I think there isn’t a market anywhere in the United States which couldn’t effectively support an MLS team.”

He then stressed the notion of having a new stadium plan is the other key factor for these potential expansion franchises, as he cited the new downtown home of Orlando City SC and D.C. United breaking ground on a new stadium this week.

Garber also made his feelings very clear on the potential of promotion and relegation in MLS when asked why the league seems to be so equal with eight different champions in the past 10 seasons.

“It’s almost ironic to hear you talk about the excitement because the hardcore fan here who primarily follows the European leagues, they think that this idea of promotion and relegation is the only way to have a fair and effective competition. It just doesn’t work. It doesn’t resonate with us,” Garber said. “The NBA, NFL, NHL, MLB don’t have promotion and relegation and it works just fine there. Playoffs are great, every team is working hard throughout the year. You don’t get the Leicester story, and that is one we all in the soccer business have been following with great attention.

“But the fact that every team has same resources, salary caps, we have rules on how players are acquired and how they are moved within the league and moved abroad. We have strict rules on investment which is necessary on the youth and academy levels. All of that gives each chef the same ingredients and the best chef wins, as opposed to the one who spends the most money or panicking because they’re not where they need to be halfway through the season and their fans are providing them with pressure which is unmanageable in an economically viable way. Those are the systems and we believe in it. I’m an ex-NFL guy and that league is very strong here and in the UK and around the world. We think our system is right for us.”

Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 26

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United (C) celebrates with Eric Bailly (L) and Paul Pogba (R) as he scores their first goal during the EFL Cup Final match between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

The Premier League action continues to come thick and fast, with plenty of European and cup action thrown in the mix.

With that in mind, there are plenty of players who delivered cup heroics high in our rankings this week.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man United) – Up 4
  2. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Even
  3. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Even
  4. Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) – Up 5
  5. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  6. Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) – Down 6
  7. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – New entry
  8. Diego Costa (Chelsea) – Up 3
  9. Raheem Sterling (Man City) – Down 3
  10. Paul Pogba (Man United) – Down 3
  11. Sergio Aguero (Man City) – Down 3
  12. Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea) – New entry
  13. Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) – Down 1
  14. Eden Hazard (Chelsea) – Up 5
  15. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Man United) – Down 2
  16. David Luiz (Chelsea) – Down 7
  17. Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – Down 2
  18. Ben Foster (West Brom) – New entry
  19. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Down 2
  20. David Silva (Man City) – Down 2

Chelsea’s Victor Moses signs new contract

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 22: Diego Costa (C) of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal with his team mates Victor Moses (L) and Marcos Alonso (R) during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Hull City at Stamford Bridge on January 22, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 1, 2017, 8:40 AM EST

Victor Moses has been rewarded for a stunning season as Chelsea’s flying right wing-back.

The Nigerian international has signed a new contract at Chelsea, extending his stay at Stamford Bridge until 2021.

Moses, 26, has become an integral part of Antonio Conte‘s team this season as he’s moved from an attacking winger to a right wing-back with consummate ease.

The former Crystal Palace and Wigan winger who joined Chelsea in 2012 had spent each of the last two seasons out on loan while (spending spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham) but is now a regular for Conte and couldn’t hide his delight at signing a new deal.

“I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” Moses said. “Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season. We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.”

Moses has played in every single PL game since Oct. 1 when Conte switched to the 3-4-3 formation. Since then, Chelsea has won 17 of their 20 matches and lost just once as they sit 10 points clear at the top of the table with 12 games to go.

Conte has previously remarked how surprised he was that Moses had been on the outside looking in at Chelsea but now he’s been handed a chance the pacey and powerful wide-man has put in consistent displays and provides great protection and balance for Chelsea’s many attacking talents.

Moses has also used his attacking talents in a composed manner, popping up with four goals so far this season and his surging runs into the box from wide areas have added an extra dimension to Chelsea’s play.

In short: this new deal is hugely deserved.

Tibet women’s soccer team denied US travel visas

WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 18: Tibetans hold flags as they gather outside the White House February 18, 2010 in Washington, DC. President Barack Obama had a meeting with the Dalai Lama in the Map Room of the White House despite the opposition of the Chinese government. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 1, 2017, 7:59 AM EST

A Tibet women’s soccer team has been denied U.S. visas to participate in a tournament in Dallas.

Cassie Childers, a coach and executive director for Tibet Women’s Soccer, said that 16 members of the team were told at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, India, that they “have no good reason to visit the U.S.,” during their visit on Feb. 24. They were seeking travel visas to participate in the Dallas Cup soccer tournament scheduled to take place April 9-16

Childers, who is from New Jersey, said in an email from India that embassy officials did not glance at the documents nor provide any other reasons or explanations.

All but two of the 16 who visited the embassy hold Indian Identity Certificates, which are issued by the Indian government for Tibetan refugees. They function as passports even though they do not represent citizenship to India. The other two, which includes the head coach, hold Indian passports.

Four players, who live in Nepal and have Nepal passports, had interviews in Kathmandu on Feb. 4. Childers said those cases were put under administrative processing and they have not heard a final decision.

“There is no opportunity for them to defect, and the thought of shaming themselves, their team, and their country in that way sickens them,” Childers said. “This is not an anonymous soccer team that no one would notice if they never came back.”

A State Department official said they do not discuss the details of individual visa cases. The records are confidential under the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The official did say that the U.S. Government’s position on Tibet has not changed under the Trump administration and that they recognize Tibet to be part of the People’s Republic of China. Tibet is not one of the seven countries affected by the administration’s travel ban on Muslim-majority nations.

The team participated in a tournament in Germany two years ago without any issues obtaining visas.

Dallas Cup’s organizing committee was sponsoring the tour, including flights, accommodations, gear and activities. The team was scheduled to lead the procession during the opening ceremony at the Cotton Bowl, then play three exhibition matches against local teams during the week.

The trip was also scheduled to include sightseeing, visits to Southern Methodist University and local high schools.

In the past, the tournament has staged similar events for an Israeli-Palestinian team, a mixed South African team, a mixed Protestant-Catholic Irish team, and a team from Iraq. Childers said they were set to become the first sports team of any sex to represent Tibet in the United States.

“This is an event of historical proportions for Tibetans throughout the diaspora. This is the biggest opportunity of these young women’s lives,” Childers said. “It’s an even bigger opportunity for the United States to play host to one of the most inspiring teams in the world, who have overcome so much just for the right to kick a ball.”