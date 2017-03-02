Gabbiadini: “Football is like the open sea… you can’t ever relax”

Manolo Gabbiadini has a way with words as well as scoring goals galore.

The Italian international striker, 25, has scored five times in his first three games in England since joining Southampton from Napoli in January for $19 million.

He’s been a revelation.

Gabbiadini scored twice in Saints’ heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley last weekend and had another perfectly good goal incorrectly ruled out for offside (he would have scored the first-ever hat trick in League Cup final history) when the score was 0-0 early in the game.

Reflecting on his opening four weeks in England which has seen him prasied heavily by Jose Mourinho, his own manager Claude Puel and become an instant hero with Southampton’s fans, the predatory striker is trying to stay level-headed.

“In my case the adventure has started well, but I, by nature, always keep my feet on the ground. Football really is like the open sea. There are moments of calm, but suddenly you can be hit by a storm and you can’t ever relax,” Gabbiadini said. “Five goals in three games is an amazing start. But it won’t always be this way. One thing I can guarantee though: I will always give my best, I’ll never give up. “It has been beautiful, but I need to keep my feet on the ground. Football is strange, you’re flying and then suddenly you crash back down to earth. But I’d be lying if I said I’d expected a start like this.”

It is simply amazing that no other PL team took a punt on Gabbiadini in the past two transfer windows.

At Napoli he’s been behind Gonzalo Higuain in the pecking order in recent years and he fell out with manager Maurizio Sarri before exiting the Stadio San Paolo on Deadline Day in January. Everton were interested in the summer and must be kicking themselves now Gabbiadini has delivered goals and stunning forward play in his opening few weeks in England.

As he said, it won’t always be this way for him but Saints have badly lacked a clinical finisher all season long as they created multiple chances but had nobody to put them away. Gabbiadini always seems to be the right man at the right place at the right time on the pitch. You can say that off the pitch too.

Don’t be surprised to see some huge clubs come in for an offer for Gabbiadini this summer. His value has probably doubled already as Saints have picked up yet another gem.

