MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Head Coach Jose Mourinho (R) of Real Madrid greets Mesut Ozil as he substitutes him at the end of the match during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Real Madrid and Ajax at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 15, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid won the match 2-0. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
Mesut Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up in book extracts

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 7:50 AM EST

Jose Mourinho is not everyone’s cup of tea.

You can mark Mesut Ozil in that category.

The Arsenal and Germany playmaker has released a new book titled Die Magie des Spiels (The Magic of the Game) and extracts are being shared by German outlet Bild.

Ozil, 28, played for Mourinho at Real Madrid and they won the La Liga title in 2012 together. It is safe to say they had a fiery relationship even though the German international reveals he “loves Mourinho actually.”

Here are the extracts where Ozil reveals a dressing room exchange where Mourinho brandishes him a “coward” and tells him to “creep under the beautiful, warm shower.”

“You think two beautiful passes are enough. You think you’re so good that 50% is enough,” Mourinho told Ozil.

“He pauses. Stares at me with his dark brown eyes. I stare back. Like two boxers at the stare-down before the first round. He shows no emotion. Just waits for a response from me. How much I hate him right now. And I love Mourinho actually.”

“Oh, are you giving up now? You’re such a coward,” said Mouriniho after Ozil threw his shirt at him.

“What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair? To be alone? Or do you want to prove to your fellow players, the fans out there, and me, what you can do.”

A rare glimpse into the pressure Mourinho puts on his players in the locker room.

Maybe this could go a long way to explaining the “three season syndrome” as Mourinho always appears to fall out with just about everyone at a club and then has to move on.

Still, this should add some spice to the Arsenal vs. Manchester United clash on May 6 as both teams battle for a top four finish…

MLS Week 1: LA-Dallas showdown; New boys debut

CARSON CA - AUGUST 9: Making his MLS debut Giovani Dos Santos #10 of the Los Angeles Galaxy congratulates Gyasi Zardes #11 after he scored a goal against Seattle Sounders during the first half at StubHub Center August 9, 2015, in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

Major League Soccer begins its 22nd season on Friday when Portland hosts one of the league’s two new squads: Minnesota United.

United as expansion teams and in nickname, Minnesota and Atlanta United are the shiny new toys for MLS fans (even if the former has a strong history in another league, the NASL).

The focus will definitely be on the new boys this weekend, though the bevy of new players in the league will put a glimmer on most of the matches.

Also on tap? A crazy early litmus test for two of the top teams in the West. Here’s one line for each of the 10 matches on Opening Weekend.

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday

Minnesota’s welcome to MLS happens in one of the rowdiest joints in all the land, as Caleb Porter and the Timbers attempt to get some of the egg of their playoff-less face.

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — 2 p.m. EDT Saturday

The league’s other major disappointment last season, Columbus, hopes that the widely-expected resurrection of Chicago under striker Nemanja Nikolic and midfielder Dax McCarty needs a few weeks to take shape.

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas — 4 p.m. EDT Saturday

Romain Alessandrini and the new-look Galaxy hope the home crowd helps LA to a win over last season’s powerful Supporters’ Shield winners.

Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC — 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday

The MLS Cup finalists begin on the road at Rio Tinto, where Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, and Michael Bradley lead TFC against a renewed RSL.

Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution — 6 p.m. EDT Saturday

The Rapids posted one of the best defensive performances in MLS history last season, and will aim to prove it no fluke against a New England side which could be a beast or a bust under Jay Heaps.

DC United vs. Sporting KC — 7 p.m. EDT Saturday

Perhaps no club finished the regular season as hot as Patrick Nyarko and DC, and they’ll be the first to test Gelso Fernandes and deep SKC.

September 24 2016: Orlando City FC defender Kevin Alston (12) defends against D.C. United forward Patrick Nyarko (12) during a MLS match at RFK Stadium in Washington D.C. DC United defeated Orlando City SC. 4-1. (Photo by Tony Quinn/IconSportswire)
Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders — 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday

Wilmer Cabrera has a flashy Honduran pair in Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis, and they’ll attempt to break down the champs’ defense.

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact — 10 p.m. EDT Saturday

One of the longest road trips in MLS pits the steady Impact against a Quakes side with more questions than answers in its XI.

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. EDT Sunday

Now with two each seasons under their belts, Orlando and New York City hope to get their seasons started the right way as OCSC manager Jason Kreis faces his former side.

Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday

ATL UTD makes its much-anticipated debut against an RBNY side which will have played a late CONCACAF Champions League match in Vancouver on Thursday night.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union — 9:30 p.m. EDT Sunday

The ‘Caps will hope their depth and home field is enough to deal with two matches in four days, as Philadelphia continues the Earnie Stewart revolution.

Luis Enrique’s departure brings uncertainty to Barcelona

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Head coach Luis Enrique of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sporting de Gijon at Camp Nou stadium on March 1, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 2, 2017, 6:28 PM EST

MADRID (AP) Luis Enrique’s surprise announcement has left Barcelona surrounded by uncertainty.

Although the coach had been under pressure and many expected him to be replaced next season, few anticipated he would reveal his intention to leave with three months left and with the team still contending for titles.

The announcement – on the night Barcelona regained the lead in the Spanish league – quickly turned the focus away from team’s recent successes on the field and brought attention to its uncertain future.

Seconds after Luis Enrique said he needed to rest and would not return next season after three years in charge, speculation began about who will be the next coach for one of the most dominant clubs in the last decade.

Here are a few things to know about Barcelona’s future:

NEXT COACH

Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is among the top candidates to replace Luis Enrique next season.

The 56-year-old Argentine coach was sought-after by several clubs and national teams after leading Chile to its first Copa America title in 2015. He eventually joined with Sevilla, and has helped the club become a contender for a league title for the first time in years.

Another rumored candidate is Ernesto Valverde, currently with Athletic Bilbao. He led the Basque club to some of its greatest successes recently, including victory over Barcelona in the 2015 Spanish Super Cup, which gave the club its first trophy in more than 30 years.

STILL TO PLAY

Barcelona still has the chance to win three titles before Luis Enrique leaves – the Spanish league, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League, although the latter is unlikely because it must reverse a 4-0 first-leg loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 6-1 rout of Sporting Gijon on Wednesday – the team’s fifth win in a row – left Barcelona one point ahead of Real Madrid in the Spanish league, a competition it won the last two seasons with Luis Enrique. The Catalan club will play Alaves in the final of the Copa del Rey, which it also won the last two years.

“We have three exciting months left,” Luis Enrique said. “Three months in all competitions. In one of them, of course, we are in a difficult situation, but, with everyone’s help, I am sure we will have an opportunity to turn it around.”

MOTIVATED PLAYERS

Luis Enrique’s announcement caught players by surprise, but club president Josep Bartomeu was quick to say that they will be motivated to help the club win again before the coach leaves.

The squad learned of the decision moments after the win over Sporting Gijon at the Camp Nou.

“He told us about his decision before going out for the press conference,” Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said. “The decision is clear and we have to accept it in the dressing room. We want to end the season successfully, enjoy it as best we can.”

SUCCESSFUL STINT

Luis Enrique had been under pressure since the humiliating loss to PSG in the Champions League, which was likely the team’s worst defeat since he took over from Gerardo Martino ahead of the 2014-15 season.

But the former midfielder won eight of 10 possible titles with the club during his current coaching stint, including the treble of the Spanish league, Copa del Rey and Champions League in his first season in charge.

His other titles with Barcelona include the 2015 UEFA Super Cup and the 2016 Spanish Super Cup, as well as the 2015 Club World Cup.

“We had a super coach during three seasons,” Bartomeu said.

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

Top Ten new faces in Major League Soccer

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 10: Quioto Romell #12 of Honduras celebrates qualifying for the next phase during the Group D match between Argentina and Honduras on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Mane Garrincha Stadium on August 10, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

At first blush, the roster tumult between Major League Soccer’s 2016 and 2017 has to be among the biggest in recent memory.

Not only did gigantic names like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard leave the league, but two new teams meant six new available Designated Player slots.

There was always going to be an unusual influx of talent this season, but the fact that it was so hard to select only 10 names for a post like this shows the immense potential of MLS 2017.

So we used a non-mathematical formula that included skill, potential, and that wild X-factor of whether their names and games have raised our eyebrows.

10. Maxi Moralez, New York City FC — Wherever he fits in the XI, the longtime Atalanta man will be a target for the opposition.

9. Cristian Colman, FC Dallas — Playing atop the playmaker-heavy squad of Dallas would put a lot of players on this list.

8. Bismark Adjei-Boateng, Colorado Rapids — One of several players with Premier League ties who will test their mettle in a high profile spot.

7. Jonathan Spector, Orlando City SC — Could be the answer to Orlando’s issues with structure and defense.

6. Josef Martinez, Atlanta United — Success in Europe + 37 caps for Venezuela including nine goals at age 23 = Yep.

5. Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire — The Legia Warsaw alum brings 55 goals over his past two seasons to Illinois.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Brooks Lennon of Liverpool celebrates his goal during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on September 19, 2016 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
4. Brooks Lennon, Real Salt Lake — Not even positive the homecoming kid is going to start every week, but his U.S. U-20 performances and Liverpool mettle combine for excitement. If he plays a ton, has ROTY written all over him.

3. Romain Alessandrini, LA Galaxy — Provided he acclimates to the beatings and difference in style between Ligue 1 and MLS, has a shot to take the city by storm.

2. Romell Quioto, Houston Dynamo (pictured atop page) — One of two prototypical Honduran prospects with the Dynamo, Quioto may be built to adjust to the league a tad faster than Alberth Elis

1. Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United — To have a player this good and this young is special for MLS.

Honorable mention: Ilie Sanchez (Sporting KC), Chris Mavinga (Toronto FC), Miguel Ibarra (Minnesota United), Gerso Fernandes (Sporting KC), Sebastian Blanco (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United), Roland Lamah (FC Dallas), Oguchi Onyewu (Philadelphia Union), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United), Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Carlos Carmona (Atlanta United)

Torres needs ambulance after head injury, Griezmann scores stunner (video)

VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 02: Antoine Griezmann (L) of Atletico de Madrid rcelebrates scoring his team's first goal with his teammae Fernando Torres during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Atletico de Madrid at Mestalla Stadium on October 02, 2016 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 4:51 PM EST

Fernando Torres was stretchered into an ambulance after suffering a head injury in Thursday’s La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de la Coruna.

The Atleti striker knocked heads during a 50-50 challenge in the 86th minute and appeared to be in trouble even before his head slammed off the turf.

His teammates were shaken, though some quickly leapt into action and grabbed the player’s tongue. Torres was led off the field after some delay.

The 32-year-old striker has seven goals and three assists across all competitions for Atleti.

A 65th minute sub, Torres saw Antoine Griezmann grab an equalizer for Atleti and it was quite a goal. Griezmann gives and receives the ball thrice before lashing a long left-footer into the Deportivo goal.

The side climbs above Real Sociedad into fourth place with the draw.