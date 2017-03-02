Premier League Power Rankings: Northeast in the nether regions

The Premier League Power Rankings don’t see much tumult this time of year, with the desperation of the relegation and Top Four chases often mirroring the positioning on the PL table.
With three traditional top teams — Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal — idle thanks to last weekend’s EFL Cup Final, there certainly wasn’t much movement up top.
As for the bottom, well, here is the latest batch of Premier League power rankings…
|TEAM
|RANKING
|20 (19)
|Sunderland: No happy reunion for David Moyes at Goodison.
|19 (16)
|Middlesbrough: Boro risks relegation almost exclusively on their failure to finish, as Aitor Karanka‘s side is not poor in defense and simply hasn’t found consistent quality in attack. The Palace loss was baffling.
|18 (20)
|Crystal Palace: Their 1-0 win over Boro feels a bit more like a match they didn’t lose, but the three points are all that matter.
|17 (17)
|Hull City: Decent performance in draw versus Burnley. Now have the only true six-pointer of the weekend with a visit to resurgent Leicester.
|16 (15)
|Bournemouth: Four-straight losses after loss at the Hawthorns.
|15 (13)
|Swansea City: Not much shame in losing at Chelsea.
|14 (18)
|Leicester City: Well that was a coming out party following the firing of Claudio Ranieri, though the pure enthusiasm and effort in defeating Liverpool feels damning on the character of the players.
|13 (14)
|Watford: The Hornets pick up another point en route to safety.
|12 (12)
|Southampton: DNP
|11 (11)
|Stoke City: Absolutely clobbered by Spurs in a brutal performance. Hopefully a reunion of Geoff Cameron and Glenn Whelan can steady the middle of the park.
|10 (10)
|Burnley: Showed good fight back in 1-1 draw at Hull.
|9 (9)
|West Ham United: Didn’t take the next step, again, and are proving they’re simply a mid-table team.
|8 (7)
|Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp, right now at least, is answerless.
|7 (8)
|West Bromwich Albion: Tony Pulis and the Baggies continue to overachieve, beating the teams they should more often than not.
|6 (5)
|Arsenal: DNP. Off to Anfield on Saturday in a must-win for both sides’ sanities.
|5 (6)
|Everton: Ronald Koeman‘s guys wouldn’t hate starting the table at zero right now. Very good litmus test coming up Sunday at White Hart Lane.
|4 (4)
|Manchester United: DNP. Hosts Bournemouth in the early match on Saturday.
|3 (3)
|Tottenham Hotspur: Throttled Stoke City in infuriating fashion given the Europa League decision versus Gent.
|2 (2)
|Manchester City: DNP. Sunderland’s next.
|1 (1)
|Chelsea: Ten-point lead ahead of a fierce-looking Monday afternoon trip to West Ham for a London Derby.