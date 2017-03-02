More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (10) celebrates as he scores their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City FC and AS Monaco at Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Sergio Aguero gives update on his future at Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 8:45 AM EST

Sergio Aguero is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future.

The Manchester City striker, 28, scored twice in their 5-1 win against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola‘s men booked their place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

After the game Guardiola sung Aguero’s praises, saying it was perhaps his best display since he arrived at City in the summer.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, who had benched Aguero for youngster Jesus Gabriel last month, also confirmed that he wants Aguero to stay at City this summer despite transfer links with Real Madrid and others.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Aguero confirmed he will sit down with City in June to discuss his future and brushed off speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

“I have three months go give my best and I’ve always said in June it will be seen. One thing is that the club officially says it, the other is to tell me,” Aguero said. “The club has not directly told me they want me to stay. All I have to do is dedicate myself to playing football, there are three months left, the only thing I think is to give the best in these three months and then you will see. My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.”

“I’m not thinking about Real Madrid or anywhere, I am focused on City. I do not want to think about what will happen to my future. I hope that by June we can achieve a title, which is the most important thing, and then we will see.”

So, Aguero has put the ball firmly in City’s court.

With the emergence of Gabriel, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling as an attacking trio for Guardiola, he certainly has a tricky decision to make about Aguero’s future role in this team.

Yes, Aguero is a preadtory striker who is City’s third highest scorer of all time with 158 goals. He is just 20 goals shy of being City’s club record goalscorer and since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 he has been a consistent scorer and has come up big to lead them to two Premier League titles.

Aguero’s current deal runs until 2020 but the fact that he is going to sit down with City’s management team at the end of the season tells you where this situation is at. Some say Aguero deserves more respect from Guardiola, but if he doesn’t fit into his style of play then doesn’t the coach have to put the team first?

There’s no doubting Aguero isn’t as hard-working off the ball as Gabriel Jesus and is a little one-dimensional at times, but his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

If Aguero doesn’t like what he hears in June, clubs across Europe will be lining up to sign him. The Argentine striker doesn’t want to play second-fiddle to anyone and with his pedigree, can you really blame him?

USMNT’s Hyndman scores late winner for Rangers

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 11:20 AM EST

Like many Americans before him, Emerson Hyndman is enjoying life at Glasgow Rangers.

Hyndman, 20, is on loan to the Scottish giants from Premier League side Bournemouth and he scored a last-gasp winner for the 10-man ‘Gers against St. Johnstone on Wednesday after also crashing an effort off the woodwork.

The Fulham academy product has now scored three goals in eight game since joining Rangers in January and after the likes of Alejandro Bedoya, DaMarcus Beasley and Carlos Bocanegra all enjoyed fruitful spells at Iborx in the past there’s another USMNT player following in their footsteps.

Of course, Rangers aren’t quite the powerhouse they once were and they’re currently managerless with Mark Warburton leaving earlier this month and Graeme Murty in temporary charge.

Still, the Scottish Premiership is a good place ground for Hyndman to grow and develop and he’ll come up against a fellow U.S. national team product Perry Kitchen who captains Hearts in Scotland’s top-flight.

Take a look at the video above to see Hyndman’s calm finish which keeps Rangers in third place in the table and now six points behind second-place Aberdeen.

While below is his reaction to scoring the late winner for Rangers.

Gabbiadini: “Football is like the open sea… you can’t ever relax”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 10:40 AM EST

Manolo Gabbiadini has a way with words as well as scoring goals galore.

The Italian international striker, 25, has scored five times in his first three games in England since joining Southampton from Napoli in January for $19 million.

He’s been a revelation.

Gabbiadini scored twice in Saints’ heartbreaking 3-2 defeat to Manchester United in the EFL Cup final at Wembley last weekend and had another perfectly good goal incorrectly ruled out for offside (he would have scored the first-ever hat trick in League Cup final history) when the score was 0-0 early in the game.

Reflecting on his opening four weeks in England which has seen him prasied heavily by Jose Mourinho, his own manager Claude Puel and become an instant hero with Southampton’s fans, the predatory striker is trying to stay level-headed.

“In my case the adventure has started well, but I, by nature, always keep my feet on the ground. Football really is like the open sea. There are moments of calm, but suddenly you can be hit by a storm and you can’t ever relax,” Gabbiadini said. “Five goals in three games is an amazing start. But it won’t always be this way. One thing I can guarantee though: I will always give my best, I’ll never give up.

“It has been beautiful, but I need to keep my feet on the ground. Football is strange, you’re flying and then suddenly you crash back down to earth. But I’d be lying if I said I’d expected a start like this.”

It is simply amazing that no other PL team took a punt on Gabbiadini in the past two transfer windows.

At Napoli he’s been behind Gonzalo Higuain in the pecking order in recent years and he fell out with manager Maurizio Sarri before exiting the Stadio San Paolo on Deadline Day in January. Everton were interested in the summer and must be kicking themselves now Gabbiadini has delivered goals and stunning forward play in his opening few weeks in England.

As he said, it won’t always be this way for him but Saints have badly lacked a clinical finisher all season long as they created multiple chances but had nobody to put them away. Gabbiadini always seems to be the right man at the right place at the right time on the pitch. You can say that off the pitch too.

Don’t be surprised to see some huge clubs come in for an offer for Gabbiadini this summer. His value has probably doubled already as Saints have picked up yet another gem.

Wenger hints at Arsenal stay despite Barca vacancy

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 9:50 AM EST

Arsene Wenger is getting a little fed up with talk about his future at Arsenal.

Well, he should probably confirm whether he is staying or going, right?

Wenger, 67, spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Liveprool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and confirmed once again he will decide his future before the end of the season.

Over the last few weeks he said he would definitely be coaching somewhere next season, be it at Arsenal or not. Yet, his tune has changed slightly.

“I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave, so I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal,” Wenger said. “But, of course, I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that.

“Would I be interested in the Barcelona job? No. My preference has always been the same and it will remain the same. I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs off other people. I am focused on me, getting to the next level and trying to improve and always trying to see what you can do better and reinvent yourself – that’s what I try to do. That’s basically it.”

Okay, well there you have it.

With Luis Enrqiue announcing on Wednesday that he will not be Barca’s head coach next season there have been links with Wenger to the soon to be vacant position at the Nou Camp.

However, comments like these appear to suggest that Wenger will sign that two-year extension sitting on the table patiently in his office.

Recent reports have stated that Wenger has turned down huge contract offers from the Chinese Super League but he seemed annoyed when asked about that and instead wanted focus on Arsenal’s big clash at Liverpool this weekend which will go a long way to deciding if either club can finish the season strongly and secure a top four finish.

Even if Wenger wants to concentrate solely on the here and now, he should sign the deal and let all of the speculation regarding his future dissolve.

That may help his team out on the pitch as they battle for the FA Cup, a top four finish and to try and launch a miraculous second leg comeback against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Mesut Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up in book extracts

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Head Coach Jose Mourinho (R) of Real Madrid greets Mesut Ozil as he substitutes him at the end of the match during the UEFA Champions League group G match between Real Madrid and Ajax at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 15, 2010 in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid won the match 2-0. (Photo by Jasper Juinen/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 7:50 AM EST

Jose Mourinho is not everyone’s cup of tea.

You can mark Mesut Ozil in that category.

[ MORE: United, Mourinho lucky in EFL Cup ]

The Arsenal and Germany playmaker has released a new book titled Die Magie des Spiels (The Magic of the Game) and extracts are being shared by German outlet Bild.

Ozil, 28, played for Mourinho at Real Madrid and they won the La Liga title in 2012 together. It is safe to say they had a fiery relationship even though the German international reveals he “loves Mourinho actually.”

Here are the extracts where Ozil reveals a dressing room exchange where Mourinho brandishes him a “coward” and tells him to “creep under the beautiful, warm shower.”

“You think two beautiful passes are enough. You think you’re so good that 50% is enough,” Mourinho told Ozil.

“He pauses. Stares at me with his dark brown eyes. I stare back. Like two boxers at the stare-down before the first round. He shows no emotion. Just waits for a response from me. How much I hate him right now. And I love Mourinho actually.”

“Oh, are you giving up now? You’re such a coward,” said Mouriniho after Ozil threw his shirt at him.

“What do you want? To creep under the beautiful, warm shower? Shampoo your hair? To be alone? Or do you want to prove to your fellow players, the fans out there, and me, what you can do.”

A rare glimpse into the pressure Mourinho puts on his players in the locker room.

Maybe this could go a long way to explaining the “three season syndrome” as Mourinho always appears to fall out with just about everyone at a club and then has to move on.

Still, this should add some spice to the Arsenal vs. Manchester United clash on May 6 as both teams battle for a top four finish…