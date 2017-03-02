More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 10: Quioto Romell #12 of Honduras celebrates qualifying for the next phase during the Group D match between Argentina and Honduras on Day 5 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Mane Garrincha Stadium on August 10, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images)
Photo by Celso Junior/Getty Images

Top Ten new faces in Major League Soccer

By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 5:40 PM EST

At first blush, the roster tumult between Major League Soccer’s 2016 and 2017 has to be among the biggest in recent memory.

Not only did gigantic names like Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard leave the league, but two new teams meant six new available Designated Player slots.

There was always going to be an unusual influx of talent this season, but the fact that it was so hard to select only 10 names for a post like this shows the immense potential of MLS 2017.

So we used a non-mathematical formula that included skill, potential, and that wild X-factor of whether their names and games have raised our eyebrows.

10. Maxi Moralez, New York City FC — Wherever he fits in the XI, the longtime Atalanta man will be a target for the opposition.

9. Cristian Colman, FC Dallas — Playing atop the playmaker-heavy squad of Dallas would put a lot of players on this list.

8. Bismark Adjei-Boateng, Colorado Rapids — One of several players with Premier League ties who will test their mettle in a high profile spot.

7. Jonathan Spector, Orlando City SC — Could be the answer to Orlando’s issues with structure and defense.

6. Josef Martinez, Atlanta United — Success in Europe + 37 caps for Venezuela including nine goals at age 23 = Yep.

5. Nemanja Nikolic, Chicago Fire — The Legia Warsaw alum brings 55 goals over his past two seasons to Illinois.

STEVENAGE, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Brooks Lennon of Liverpool celebrates his goal during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at The Lamex Stadium on September 19, 2016 in Stevenage, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Lennon (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

4. Brooks Lennon, Real Salt Lake — Not even positive the homecoming kid is going to start every week, but his U.S. U-20 performances and Liverpool mettle combine for excitement. If he plays a ton, has ROTY written all over him.

3. Romain Alessandrini, LA Galaxy — Provided he acclimates to the beatings and difference in style between Ligue 1 and MLS, has a shot to take the city by storm.

2. Romell Quioto, Houston Dynamo (pictured atop page) — One of two prototypical Honduran prospects with the Dynamo, Quioto may be built to adjust to the league a tad faster than Alberth Elis

1. Miguel Almiron, Atlanta United — To have a player this good and this young is special for MLS.

Honorable mention: Ilie Sanchez (Sporting KC), Chris Mavinga (Toronto FC), Miguel Ibarra (Minnesota United), Gerso Fernandes (Sporting KC), Sebastian Blanco (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (Minnesota United), Roland Lamah (FC Dallas), Oguchi Onyewu (Philadelphia Union), Andrew Carleton (Atlanta United), Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Carlos Carmona (Atlanta United)

Torres needs ambulance after head injury, Griezmann scores stunner (video)

VALENCIA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 02: Antoine Griezmann (L) of Atletico de Madrid rcelebrates scoring his team's first goal with his teammae Fernando Torres during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and Atletico de Madrid at Mestalla Stadium on October 02, 2016 in Valencia, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)
Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 4:51 PM EST

Fernando Torres was stretchered into an ambulance after suffering a head injury in Thursday’s La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Deportivo de la Coruna.

The Atleti striker knocked heads during a 50-50 challenge in the 86th minute and appeared to be in trouble even before his head slammed off the turf.

His teammates were shaken, though some quickly leapt into action and grabbed the player’s tongue. Torres was led off the field after some delay.

The 32-year-old striker has seven goals and three assists across all competitions for Atleti.

A 65th minute sub, Torres saw Antoine Griezmann grab an equalizer for Atleti and it was quite a goal. Griezmann gives and receives the ball thrice before lashing a long left-footer into the Deportivo goal.

The side climbs above Real Sociedad into fourth place with the draw.

Report: Fans will need ID cards to attend World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Wolf, the winer of FIFA 2018 World Cup Russia Official Mascot, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Vitaly Mutko, TV host Ivan Urgant and Nazario Ronaldo attend at 'Vecherniy (Evening) Urgant' TV show on Channel 1 during at Ostankino on October 21, 2016 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 4:15 PM EST

The 2018 World Cup in Russia has rarely looked like it will be a traditional celebration of soccer, and it looks less so today.

The BBC is reporting that Russia will require fans hold ID cards in order to attend matches, a measure the country hopes stops ill-intentioned people from causing problems at the games.

The measure will be in place for this summer’s Confederations Cup as well, and the cards will double as a visa to enter Russia. From the BBC:

“What we can be sure of is that this will be a festival of football and there is no place in such festivals of football for those that are not here to support the sport or support the game,” said Colin Smith, director of competitions for football’s governing body Fifa, on a visit to the country on Thursday.

Right. This tournament looks set to be strewn with controversy off the field. Let’s hope the on-the-field is spared.

New York City FC buys out Diskerud, rights still with MLS

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Soccer Player Mix Diskerud attends the "Win!" Premiere during 2016 Tribeca Film Festival at Regal Battery Park Cinemas on April 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 3:26 PM EST

New York City FC has released its 2017 roster, and it does not include USMNT midfielder Mix Diskerud.

The MLS side bought out Diskerud, who remains under contract with Major League Soccer, meaning there would have to be compensation or an arrangement for him to move to a European club.

Diskerud, 26, fell out with coach Patrick Vieira last season and made the bench only once. His last appearance was a June 16 loss to the New York Cosmos in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

If he does leave MLS, his career numbers representing NYCFC will be 41 matches with four goals and two assists.

It’s still wild that a league owns the rights to a player, but such is life in MLS.

Anyway, if you missed it, here’s Diskerud’s Instagram post from a couple nights ago, the one that foreshadowed his departure from NYCFC.

Top Premier League storylines – Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 2, 2017, 2:24 PM EST

Heading into an intriguing Premier League weekend there are so many questions in the air.

Can Liverpool and Arsenal cement themselves in the top four? Will Chelsea slip up? Can Leicester continue their resurgence?

All of that, and more, is analyzes below.

What now? – Liverpool vs. Arsenal, Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Both Liverpool and Arsenal harbored hopes of winning the Premier League heading into the winter months. Now, just two months into 2017, those hopes are all but over.

A poor start to 2017 has derailed the title bids of both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger and they both appear to be at crossroads. Wenger, 67, has yet to sign the two-year contract extension he has been offered and it remains to be seen what lies in store beyond this season, but it is the same old story for Arsenal. They’ll likely reach the FA Cup semifinal, they’ve been hammered in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 game and yet another title bid has faded badly as they scrap for yet another top four finish.

For Liverpool, Klopp has been left scratching his head with just one PL win in seven to open up 2017. Against the smaller teams they’ve struggled, with all five of their defeats coming against teams currently in the bottom half of the table. Klopp’s men are so good going forward with Sadio Mane the spark, Philippe Coutinho the conductor and Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino the silky industry. Yet, in defense the Reds are struggling again with an average of 1.3 goals a game being conceded. Klopp didn’t address his biggest need in the offseason and like Wenger it seems like his side can’t seriously challenge for the title until he becomes more comfortable playing in a more defensive manner.

Unless Liverpool or Arsenal chance their tact or playing philosophy (which seems unlikely) how can they become anything other than top four contenders? Even that is under serious threat this season given that two of the current top six will miss out on UCL action. This is a massive game at Anfield which will go a long way to deciding which team kicks on a cements a top four finish this season.

Hammers hope to halt Chelsea’s title procession – West Ham vs. Chelsea, Monday, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Some are already calling for the blue ribbons to be attached to the Premier League trophy. Chelsea’s title procession has begun. Right now, the Blues aren’t showing any weaknesses and have yet to show any signs of breaking down with their defense strong, multiple offensive weapons firing and N'Golo Kante running the show in midfield as they lead their closest contenders by 10 points.

Antonio Conte isn’t getting ahead of himself though, and neither should his players. West Ham’s players and supporters would love nothing more than to scupper the title chances of Chelsea. They beat the Blues 2-1 in the EFL Cup at the London Stadium earlier this season and Slaven Bilic‘s side will pose a very direct threat to Chelsea with Andy Carroll set to be back in the starting lineup. Chelsea didn’t cope well with that away at Burnley recently.

Crowd troubled erupted in the EFL Cup game this season between these sets of fans and that shows you just how much passion surrounds this London derby. For some reason I keep thinking back to last season when on a cold early March night at Upton Park the Hammers beat Tottenham 1-0 and put a big dent in their title bid. Surely they can’t do it again to another London rival, albeit this time in slightly more salubrious surroundings…

Aguero, Guardiola set for showdown – Sunderland vs. Manchester City, Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

When he dropped Sergio Aguero for Gabriel Jesus last month, Pep Guardiola created a huge problem for himself. That issue is only getting bigger.

Aguero, 28, has spoken out about talks in June between himself and the club to see where his future lies. After scoring another two goals in the midweek FA Cup last 16 replay against Huddersfield, Guardiola described Aguero’s performance as perhaps his best of the season. The predatory Argentine striker seems happy enough at City but with reported interest from Real Madrid, if he isn’t the main man at the Etihad, is it the right time for him to move on?

He has a contract until 2020 — plus he is just 20 goals away from becoming City’s all-time leading scorer — and it isn’t like Guardiola doesn’t appreciate what he brings to the table. His goals have been a big reason why City could well finish second in the PL despite all of their defensive issues and also why they look like making a deep run in the UEFA Champions League. Yet, in Guardiola’s system he needs three mobile strikers who hunt back, do defensive work and can drift around the the flanks and central positions. Aguero is a pure finisher and doesn’t do that. Therein lies the biggest problem of all.

Top 4 contenders vs. Top 4 hopefuls – Tottenham vs. Everton, Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Tottenham Hotspur continue to batter the smaller teams in the PL (see: Spurs 4-0 Stoke City) but they will be tested by an in-form Everton at White Hart Lane. This game will be a good measuring stick for Ronald Koeman‘s Everton to see how far they are from the top four conversation and it will also be a great chance to see two red-hot strikers in action as Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku — they lead the PL in goals with 17 each — do battle.

Spurs and Everton have always been very evenly matched over the last 20 years or so, as they’ve hovered just outside the top six and been in plenty of cup semifinals, finals and the Europa League. Still, Spurs have kicked on considerably in the past three season since Mauricio Pochettino arrived and it looks like Koeman will have a similar impact at Everton. Spurs’ fluid attack may just have too much for Everton’s defense in this encounter but this will be an open game between two teams who hope to challenge for a top four spot for many years to come.

If they can keep hold of Kane and Lukaku, goals won’t be a problem for Spurs and Everton.

Ranieri-less Leicester to continue resurgence? – Leicester City vs. Hull City, Saturday, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

The turnaround in Leicester’s performance during their 3-1 win against Liverpool was quite remarkable. That suggested that the much-maligned decision to get rid of Claudio Ranieri last week could be the correct one, however caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare knows that the visit of fellow strugglers Hull City is perhaps an even a bigger task than facing Liverpool.

Hull will sit back, defend and look to hit Leicester on the break. The Foxes aren’t great at taking the game to teams and aren’t comfortable in possession. This should be an intriguing encounter and telling as to whether these players stopped trying under Ranieri or were simply fired up by all the criticism they had been getting and got the better of a very poor Liverpool side.

Time will tell if firing Ranieri was helpful. If the Foxes get another win this weekend they’ll finally give themselves some breathing space between from the relegation zone after they briefly slipped into the bottom three last week. The reigning champions finally seem to be regaining some of their title-winning form from last season and whether you like it or not, Ranieri’s departure has coincided with it.