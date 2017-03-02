USMNT’s Hyndman scores late winner for Rangers

Sergio Aguero is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding his future.

[ MORE: Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up ]

The Manchester City striker, 28, scored twice in their 5-1 win against Huddersfield Town on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola‘s men booked their place in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

After the game Guardiola sung Aguero’s praises, saying it was perhaps his best display since he arrived at City in the summer.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach, who had benched Aguero for youngster Jesus Gabriel last month, also confirmed that he wants Aguero to stay at City this summer despite transfer links with Real Madrid and others.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Aguero confirmed he will sit down with City in June to discuss his future and brushed off speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid.

“I have three months go give my best and I’ve always said in June it will be seen. One thing is that the club officially says it, the other is to tell me,” Aguero said. “The club has not directly told me they want me to stay. All I have to do is dedicate myself to playing football, there are three months left, the only thing I think is to give the best in these three months and then you will see. My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.” “I’m not thinking about Real Madrid or anywhere, I am focused on City. I do not want to think about what will happen to my future. I hope that by June we can achieve a title, which is the most important thing, and then we will see.”

So, Aguero has put the ball firmly in City’s court.

With the emergence of Gabriel, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling as an attacking trio for Guardiola, he certainly has a tricky decision to make about Aguero’s future role in this team.

Yes, Aguero is a preadtory striker who is City’s third highest scorer of all time with 158 goals. He is just 20 goals shy of being City’s club record goalscorer and since he joined from Atletico Madrid in 2011 he has been a consistent scorer and has come up big to lead them to two Premier League titles.

Aguero’s current deal runs until 2020 but the fact that he is going to sit down with City’s management team at the end of the season tells you where this situation is at. Some say Aguero deserves more respect from Guardiola, but if he doesn’t fit into his style of play then doesn’t the coach have to put the team first?

There’s no doubting Aguero isn’t as hard-working off the ball as Gabriel Jesus and is a little one-dimensional at times, but his goalscoring record speaks for itself.

If Aguero doesn’t like what he hears in June, clubs across Europe will be lining up to sign him. The Argentine striker doesn’t want to play second-fiddle to anyone and with his pedigree, can you really blame him?

Follow @JPW_NBCSports