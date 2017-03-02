Wenger hints at Arsenal stay despite Barca vacancy

Arsene Wenger is getting a little fed up with talk about his future at Arsenal.

Well, he should probably confirm whether he is staying or going, right?

Wenger, 67, spoke to the media on Thursday ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Liveprool on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and confirmed once again he will decide his future before the end of the season.

Over the last few weeks he said he would definitely be coaching somewhere next season, be it at Arsenal or not. Yet, his tune has changed slightly.

“I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave, so I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal,” Wenger said. “But, of course, I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that. “Would I be interested in the Barcelona job? No. My preference has always been the same and it will remain the same. I am not looking for jobs in other clubs or jobs off other people. I am focused on me, getting to the next level and trying to improve and always trying to see what you can do better and reinvent yourself – that’s what I try to do. That’s basically it.”

Okay, well there you have it.

With Luis Enrqiue announcing on Wednesday that he will not be Barca’s head coach next season there have been links with Wenger to the soon to be vacant position at the Nou Camp.

However, comments like these appear to suggest that Wenger will sign that two-year extension sitting on the table patiently in his office.

Recent reports have stated that Wenger has turned down huge contract offers from the Chinese Super League but he seemed annoyed when asked about that and instead wanted focus on Arsenal’s big clash at Liverpool this weekend which will go a long way to deciding if either club can finish the season strongly and secure a top four finish.

Even if Wenger wants to concentrate solely on the here and now, he should sign the deal and let all of the speculation regarding his future dissolve.

That may help his team out on the pitch as they battle for the FA Cup, a top four finish and to try and launch a miraculous second leg comeback against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

