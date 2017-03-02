Whitecaps top Red Bulls in CCL; Teen Davies nabs winner (video)

Alphonso Davies scored in the fifth minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a lead they would not relinquish in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against the New York Red Bulls.
Vancouver joins FC Dallas as MLS teams in the semis. The Whitecaps will face Liga MX side UANL Tigres, while Dallas means Pachuca. Both Mexican sides have Americans (Omar Gonzalez is with Pachuca and Jose Francisco Torres plays for UANL).
Back to Davies: How slick is this finish from the 16-year-old (not even 17 until November!)?
As for the bottom, well, here is the latest batch of Premier League power rankings…
TEAM
RANKING
20 (19)
Sunderland: No happy reunion for David Moyes at Goodison.
19 (16)
Middlesbrough: Boro risks relegation almost exclusively on their failure to finish, as Aitor Karanka‘s side is not poor in defense and simply hasn’t found consistent quality in attack. The Palace loss was baffling.
18 (20)
Crystal Palace:Their 1-0 win over Boro feels a bit more like a match they didn’t lose, but the three points are all that matter.
17 (17)
Hull City: Decent performance in draw versus Burnley. Now have the only true six-pointer of the weekend with a visit to resurgent Leicester.
16 (15)
Bournemouth:Four-straight losses after loss at the Hawthorns.
15 (13)
Swansea City: Not much shame in losing at Chelsea.
14 (18)
Leicester City:Well that was a coming out party following the firing of Claudio Ranieri, though the pure enthusiasm and effort in defeating Liverpool feels damning on the character of the players.
13 (14)
Watford: The Hornets pick up another point en route to safety.
12 (12)
Southampton: DNP
11 (11)
Stoke City: Absolutely clobbered by Spurs in a brutal performance. Hopefully a reunion of Geoff Cameron and Glenn Whelan can steady the middle of the park.
10 (10)
Burnley: Showed good fight back in 1-1 draw at Hull.
9 (9)
West Ham United: Didn’t take the next step, again, and are proving they’re simply a mid-table team.
If there’s a more stylish pick than the Georgia set, we’re unaware of it; Atlanta United’s signings and hirings have captured the imagination of Major League Soccer.
Owner Arthur Blank started with hiring Darren Eales away from Tottenham Hotspur, and Eales brought technical director Carlos Bocanegra and coach Tata Martino. That’s a who’s who with experience in the Premier League, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and, yes, MLS.
The attack is going to be outrageous: Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are signings that wouldn’t look alien in the world’s top leagues, and Kenwyne Jones likely still has plenty to give. There’s also wunderkind Andrew Carleton, but who knows how much time he’ll see.
Chilean veteran Carlos Carmona is a huge pick-up to steady the center of the park, and Michael Parkhurst is going to know how to get a team arranged well before Brad Guzan arrives from Middlesbrough. Depth, league experience, and cohesion will take some time, but ATL UTD will be both fun and competitive. A playoff game, maybe even one at home, isn’t out of the question.
Minnesota United
What the Loons lack in flash compared to their expansion rivals they make up for in organizational experience. United has been running its house for years in the NASL, founded in 2010.
Longtime leading scorer Christian Ramirez and ex-USMNT man Miguel Ibarra are among the Minnesota players who can help new faces adjust to town, and the Loons have done well in grabbing a mix of vets and new MLS faces.
Joshua Gatt may be the most interesting, as the promising attacker saw his career arc cut down by a series of injuries in Europe. Along with Orlando City stalwart Kevin Molino and ex-Montreal man Johan Venegas, there are a number of options who may shine in a new spot (Molino seems to be the odds-on favorite).
Adrian Heath is the boss and will have to prove that he can take a club to the next level, but for now Minnesota will be pleased to have a boss who navigated a very similar channel when Orlando went from the USL to MLS.
The Loons will have to work well to compete for a playoff spot out West, but should have more than their fair share of highlights on the road through their first campaign in the country’s top flight.
The focus will definitely be on the new boys this weekend, though the bevy of new players in the league will put a glimmer on most of the matches.
Also on tap? A crazy early litmus test for two of the top teams in the West. Here’s one line for each of the 10 matches on Opening Weekend.
Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United — 9:30 p.m. EDT Friday
Minnesota’s welcome to MLS happens in one of the rowdiest joints in all the land, as Caleb Porter and the Timbers attempt to get some of the egg of their playoff-less face.
Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire — 2 p.m. EDT Saturday
The league’s other major disappointment last season, Columbus, hopes that the widely-expected resurrection of Chicago under striker Nemanja Nikolic and midfielder Dax McCarty needs a few weeks to take shape.
LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas — 4 p.m. EDT Saturday
Romain Alessandrini and the new-look Galaxy hope the home crowd helps LA to a win over last season’s powerful Supporters’ Shield winners.
Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC — 4:30 p.m. EDT Saturday
The MLS Cup finalists begin on the road at Rio Tinto, where Jozy Altidore, Sebastian Giovinco, and Michael Bradley lead TFC against a renewed RSL.
Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution — 6 p.m. EDT Saturday
The Rapids posted one of the best defensive performances in MLS history last season, and will aim to prove it no fluke against a New England side which could be a beast or a bust under Jay Heaps.
DC United vs. Sporting KC — 7 p.m. EDT Saturday
Perhaps no club finished the regular season as hot as Patrick Nyarko and DC, and they’ll be the first to test Gelso Fernandes and deep SKC.
Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders — 8:30 p.m. EDT Saturday
Wilmer Cabrera has a flashy Honduran pair in Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis, and they’ll attempt to break down the champs’ defense.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact — 10 p.m. EDT Saturday
One of the longest road trips in MLS pits the steady Impact against a Quakes side with more questions than answers in its XI.
Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. EDT Sunday
Now with two each seasons under their belts, Orlando and New York City hope to get their seasons started the right way as OCSC manager Jason Kreis faces his former side.
Atlanta United FC vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday
ATL UTD makes its much-anticipated debut against an RBNY side which will have played a late CONCACAF Champions League match in Vancouver on Thursday night.
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union — 9:30 p.m. EDT Sunday
The ‘Caps will hope their depth and home field is enough to deal with two matches in four days, as Philadelphia continues the Earnie Stewart revolution.