More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 11: Neymar of Brazil (2nd Left) competes the ball with Lionel Messi of Argentina (Right) during Super Clasico de las Americas between Argentina and Brazil at Beijing National Stadium on October 11, 2014 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images)
Feng Li/Getty Images

Argentina, Brazil name squads ahead of CONMEBOL qualifiers

Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 4:46 PM EST

March is a big month in South America and the rest of the world as World Cup qualifying resumes, but with the CONMEBOL race as close as it is, every point is now crucial.

Two of the federation’s big boys, Argentina and Brazil, announced their 23-man rosters on Friday ahead of WCQ continuing in just 20 days.

The Brazilians currently sit atop the CONMEBOL table on 27 points in 12 matches, while Argentina lags behind in fifth place.

Brazil will travel to face second place Uruguay on Matchday 13 before hosting Paraguay five days later. Meanwhile, Argentina will take on Chile in a rematch of the past two most recent Copa America finals before traveling to ninth place Bolivia on March 28.

Traditional stars like Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar headline their respective squads, while 10 Premier League players are featured.

Here’s a look at each roster:

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres) Sergio Romero (Manchester United).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Julio Buffarini (Sao Paulo), Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo), Emmanuel Mas (Trabzonspor), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Ever Banega (Inter), Enzo Pérez (Valencia), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid), Marcos Acuna (Racing).

Forwards: Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lucas Pratto (Sao Paulo).

BRAZIL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Weverton (Atletico PR), Ederson (Benfica).

Defenders: Gil (Shandong Luneng), Marquinhos, (PSG) Thiago Silva (PSG) Miranda (Inter) Gil (Shandong Luneng), Dani Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid, Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Giuliano (Zenit), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Diego (Flamengo) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Diego Souza (Sport).

Report: Arsenal will be without Ozil for Liverpool meeting

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Hull City at Emirates Stadium on February 11, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Clive Rose/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 6:25 PM EST

Arsene Wenger will be without one of his top attackers on Saturday when Arsenal travels to Anfield.

[ MORE: Week 27 — Prince-Wright’s PL picks ]

The Gunners are reportedly without winger Mesut Ozil ahead of this weekend’s critical match against Liverpool after battling the flu this week.

[ MORE: Mourinho wants Rooney to stay at Man United ]

The 28-year-old left training on Wednesday while battling the symptoms, however, it doesn’t seem as though Ozil has recovered enough to appear in Saturday’s encounter.

Ozil has found the back of the net nine times this season in Premier League play, while adding eight assist to that total for the Gunners.

The club is hopefully that the German international will be available for next weekend’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich, where Arsenal currently trails the Bundesliga leaders, 5-1.

Atlanta United announces sell out for MLS opener, expect 50,000 fans

@ATLUTD
Twitter/@ATLUTD
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

One MLS new boy will makes its debut on Friday night but it’s the league’s other expansion side that made another big wave earlier in the day.

[ MORE: PST staff makes their 2017 MLS predictions ]

Atlanta United officially announced a sell-out to Sunday’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls, with a crowd of roughly 55,000 supporters expected to pack in at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The new Eastern Conference club hasn’t even played a minute of official league action yet, but it’s safe to say that Atlanta dominated the offseason with high-profile signings and general buzz about the team.

Last week, the club announced that it had already received confirmation of 30,000-plus season tickets for the 2017 season, which would immediately put the team into the top four in MLS based on previous years’ turnouts.

Ronaldo set to miss Eibar clash with muscle injury

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up with teammates during a training session in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Real Madrid and Mexico's Club America will play in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament on Dec. 15. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

Already without Gareth Bale this weekend, Real Madrid will be missing another star when the club heads to Eibar on Saturday.

[ MORE: Mourinho wants Rooney back at Man United next season ]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out by manager Zinedine Zidane ahead of this weekend’s clash against the seventh-place side with a muscle issue.

The Portuguese attacker played hero for Los Blancos in their come-from-behind 3-3 draw against La Palmas in the midweek, where Ronaldo found the back of the net twice in the late portion of the match to secure a point.

While the severity of Ronaldo’s injury is unknown, Zidane will also have to make due without Bale, who is serving a two-match suspension.

The Madridistas currently sit second in La Liga, just one point behind league leaders Barcelona.

Genoa defender Izzo could get 6-year ban for match-fixing

GENOA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 27: Juan Cuadrado (R) of Juventus FC clashes with Armando Izzo (L) of Genoa CFC during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 27, 2016 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

ROME (AP) Genoa defender Armando Izzo could be banned for six years in a match-fixing scandal.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s PL picks for Week 27 ]

The Italian federation has asked for the suspension and a fine of 20,000 euros ($21,000) for Izzo, who was called up the Italian national team for the first time in November for the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein and friendly against Germany.

[ MORE: Mourinho wants Rooney at Man United next season ]

“It’s a blow, I didn’t expect it,” Izzo said. “The truth will come out but at the moment I’m going through a nightmare.”

Two Serie B matches are under investigation: Modena’s 1-0 win over Avellino on May 17, 2014, and Avellino’s 3-0 victory over Reggina the following weekend.

Izzo was playing for Avellino at the time, shortly before his move to Genoa.

Izzo, who turned 25 on Thursday, was also called up by Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura for two training camps – in November and February.

“I’m scared of losing everything, the national team, my kids,” Izzo said. “I talked with Ventura for 10 minutes about it at the Italy camp, everyone supported me and are close to me.”

The Italian federation has asked for the same sanctions for former Avellino captain Francesco Millesi and retired Avellino player Luca Pini.

It has asked for six-month bans and 30,000 euro ($32,000) fines for other former Avellino players, including Cagliari defender Fabio Pisacane. The team could also be docked seven points.

Avellino faces a possible fine of 145,000 euros ($153,000).