Argentina, Brazil name squads ahead of CONMEBOL qualifiers

March is a big month in South America and the rest of the world as World Cup qualifying resumes, but with the CONMEBOL race as close as it is, every point is now crucial.

Two of the federation’s big boys, Argentina and Brazil, announced their 23-man rosters on Friday ahead of WCQ continuing in just 20 days.

The Brazilians currently sit atop the CONMEBOL table on 27 points in 12 matches, while Argentina lags behind in fifth place.

Brazil will travel to face second place Uruguay on Matchday 13 before hosting Paraguay five days later. Meanwhile, Argentina will take on Chile in a rematch of the past two most recent Copa America finals before traveling to ninth place Bolivia on March 28.

Traditional stars like Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Neymar headline their respective squads, while 10 Premier League players are featured.

Here’s a look at each roster:

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Mariano Andujar (Estudiantes), Nahuel Guzman (Tigres) Sergio Romero (Manchester United).

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Pablo Zabaleta (Manchester City), Julio Buffarini (Sao Paulo), Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo), Emmanuel Mas (Trabzonspor), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) Ramiro Funes Mori (Everton).

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Lucas Biglia (Lazio), Guido Pizarro (Tigres), Ever Banega (Inter), Enzo Pérez (Valencia), Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico de Madrid), Marcos Acuna (Racing).

Forwards: Ezequiel Lavezzi (Hebei Fortune), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Lucas Pratto (Sao Paulo).

BRAZIL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Weverton (Atletico PR), Ederson (Benfica).

Defenders: Gil (Shandong Luneng), Marquinhos, (PSG) Thiago Silva (PSG) Miranda (Inter) Gil (Shandong Luneng), Dani Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid, Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Giuliano (Zenit), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Diego (Flamengo) Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards: Neymar (Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich) Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) Diego Souza (Sport).