Atlanta United announces sell out for MLS opener, expect 50,000 fans

One MLS new boy will makes its debut on Friday night but it’s the league’s other expansion side that made another big wave earlier in the day.

Atlanta United officially announced a sell-out to Sunday’s home opener against the New York Red Bulls, with a crowd of roughly 55,000 supporters expected to pack in at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The South Got Something to Say. You've done it Atlanta, Sunday is a sellout!#UniteAndConquer pic.twitter.com/mYj1cY1kvx — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 3, 2017

The new Eastern Conference club hasn’t even played a minute of official league action yet, but it’s safe to say that Atlanta dominated the offseason with high-profile signings and general buzz about the team.

Last week, the club announced that it had already received confirmation of 30,000-plus season tickets for the 2017 season, which would immediately put the team into the top four in MLS based on previous years’ turnouts.