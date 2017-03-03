Atleti’s Torres released from hospital following head injury

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been released from the hospital following Thursday’s scary incident against Deportivo de la Coruna.

Torres was knocked cold by a head-to-head challenge that finished with his head bouncing off the turf. Teammates and opponents rushed to his side to make sure he didn’t swallow his tongue, and he was stretchered off the field into an ambulance.

[ PL PREVIEW: Liverpool vs. Arsenal ]

Atleti said that a cat scan showed no serious damage. Torres has been prescribed 48 hours rest.

“Thank you all for worrying about me and for your messages of support,” Torres said on Atletico Madrid’s web site. “It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!”

Good news on the back of a very troubling incident at Estadio Riazor.

Follow @NicholasMendola