More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BERLIN - JUNE 25: German and Turkish football fans celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2008 semi final match between Germany and Turkey on June 25, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Germany beat Turkey 3-2. Hundreds of thousands of fans had gathered at the Fan Mile to watch the game on three separate monitors. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Germany vs Turkey for Euro 2024 as Nordic nations drop plans

1 Comment
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

LONDON (AP) The contest to host the 2024 European Championship is set to be between Germany and Turkey after the Nordic nations decided against a joint bid.

The deadline for countries to formally declare an interest in bidding is Friday.

The host will be decided by UEFA’s executive committee in September 2018.

[ MORE: PL Week 27 picks | MLS table predictions ]

The Nordic group of soccer federations from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden was exploring a bid. But Swedish federation president Karl-Erik Nilsson told The Associated Press on Friday that the plan has been dropped, saying “we realized we don’t have enough stadiums to apply for Euro 2024.”

Germany and Turkey are the only nations to announce bids.

Turkey is mounting its fourth effort to host the European Championship, but Germany is seen as the favorite.

Ronaldo set to miss Eibar clash with muscle injury

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo warms up with teammates during a training session in Yokohama near Tokyo, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016. Real Madrid and Mexico's Club America will play in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup soccer tournament on Dec. 15. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
AP Photo/Koji Sasahara
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

Already without Gareth Bale this weekend, Real Madrid will be missing another star when the club heads to Eibar on Saturday.

[ MORE: Mourinho wants Rooney back at Man United next season ]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out by manager Zinedine Zidane ahead of this weekend’s clash against the seventh-place side with a muscle issue.

The Portuguese attacker played hero for Los Blancos in their come-from-behind 3-3 draw against La Palmas in the midweek, where Ronaldo found the back of the net twice in the late portion of the match to secure a point.

While the severity of Ronaldo’s injury is unknown, Zidane will also have to make due without Bale, who is serving a two-match suspension.

The Madridistas currently sit second in La Liga, just one point behind league leaders Barcelona.

Genoa defender Izzo could get 6-year ban for match-fixing

GENOA, ITALY - NOVEMBER 27: Juan Cuadrado (R) of Juventus FC clashes with Armando Izzo (L) of Genoa CFC during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and Juventus FC at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on November 27, 2016 in Genoa, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

ROME (AP) Genoa defender Armando Izzo could be banned for six years in a match-fixing scandal.

[ MORE: Prince-Wright’s PL picks for Week 27 ]

The Italian federation has asked for the suspension and a fine of 20,000 euros ($21,000) for Izzo, who was called up the Italian national team for the first time in November for the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein and friendly against Germany.

[ MORE: Mourinho wants Rooney at Man United next season ]

“It’s a blow, I didn’t expect it,” Izzo said. “The truth will come out but at the moment I’m going through a nightmare.”

Two Serie B matches are under investigation: Modena’s 1-0 win over Avellino on May 17, 2014, and Avellino’s 3-0 victory over Reggina the following weekend.

Izzo was playing for Avellino at the time, shortly before his move to Genoa.

Izzo, who turned 25 on Thursday, was also called up by Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura for two training camps – in November and February.

“I’m scared of losing everything, the national team, my kids,” Izzo said. “I talked with Ventura for 10 minutes about it at the Italy camp, everyone supported me and are close to me.”

The Italian federation has asked for the same sanctions for former Avellino captain Francesco Millesi and retired Avellino player Luca Pini.

It has asked for six-month bans and 30,000 euro ($32,000) fines for other former Avellino players, including Cagliari defender Fabio Pisacane. The team could also be docked seven points.

Avellino faces a possible fine of 145,000 euros ($153,000).

Conte admits family issues, but dismisses Inter speculation

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Antonio Conte attends the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)
Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

Managerial geniuses, they’re just like us!

Antonio Conte has remade Chelsea into a title-winning force in less than a year, and the Blues boss is riding high professionally.

[ MORE: PL picks | MLS predictions ]

Conte, 47, was linked with a move back home to lead Inter Milan, which seems ridiculous given his recent success. And it is, though Conte admitted life apart from his family has been anything but simple.

From Sky Sports:

“The only problem for me is that the family is missing me for sure. … They stay in Italy and I am working for the future to try to bring them here and to stay together, because my family is missing me. The story [that he could leave] tells this, but I am not worried.”

There’s likely nothing to this, but file this away just in case.

Real Madrid: Bale banned two-matches for red card

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Referee David Fernandez Borbalan (3dL) argues with Real Madrid players Gareth Bale (R), Nacho fernandez (2ndL), Daniel Carvajal (2ndR) and Sergio Ramos (R) after having shown the red card to Bale during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Real Madrid just got Gareth Bale back, but will be missing the Welsh attacker for two matches.

Bale was banned and fined under $1000 for picking up a pair of yellow cards against Las Palmas in a 3-3 draw at midweek.

[ MORE: PL Week 27 picks | MLS table predictions ]

He missed 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery in the Fall, and has two goals in four matches since returning to the fold on Feb. 18.

On the season, the 27-year-old Bale has nine goals and four assists in 20 matches. He’ll miss matches against Eibar (7th) and Betis (14th), the latter of which he scored against in October.