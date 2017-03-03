More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SWANSEA, WALES - FEBRUARY 12: Claudio Ranieri manager of Leicester City looks on prior to the Premier League match between Swansea City and Leicester City at Liberty Stadium on February 12, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Kyle Martino: Leicester City, Claudio Ranieri let us believe in romance again

By Eric ScatamacchiaMar 3, 2017, 1:09 PM EST

A week after Leicester City decided to part ways with Claudio Ranieri, ProSoccerTalk spoke with Kyle Martino about Ranieri’s sacking and how the manager will be remembered at Leicester.

Q: How does Ranieri’s firing affect his legacy and the legacy of Leicester City?

Kyle Martino: I don’t think it affects his legacy negatively at all and I think that’s been the biggest misconception fueling the outrage in the aftermath of what was the biggest decision these owners have had to make since they took over Leicester Football Club. What he did last season, as Jose Mourinho said can’t be deleted, but in a way the mess and the potential of relegation that they were headed toward was really the only thing that could dent his legacy. An equal and opposite accomplishment, maybe just a bit less because it’s happened one time before, would have been the title winner getting relegated the season after they won the title, which happened to Manchester City in the 30s. So the 5,000-1 odds to win, the accomplishment was absolutely spectacular, will probably never be matched in Premier League history, but a close second in terms of incredible feats would have been getting the team relegated this season.

I argue in a way the owners have protected him from the stigma and pardoned him from this incredible mess that no one can wrap their head around right now. Was he entirely responsible for the tailspin that Leicester are in right now? No, but definitely culpable and although one game isn’t going to tell us everything, the Liverpool game confirmed what the small minority who thought this was a good decision expected. What the small minority of us who were looking at the evidence of this season and the downturn wondered was would the team perform without him and it’s clear that they did. Not only clear that they performed better without him, but went back to being the team before Ranieri even got there.

Q: Do you think the team’s struggles this season say anything about their accomplishment last year and the role Ranieri played in it?

KM: I don’t think they could have won the title without Ranieri. Ranieri was a piece of it, he was an important part of it and I think it would be wrong to not give him credit and make arguments that there shouldn’t be a statue of him at some point and that this all could have happened without him. That being said, I think one of the most important things Ranieri did in the season, which is atypical if you look over the balance of his entire career, is he stepped out of the way a little bit. He really did, I think the smartest thing Ranieri did was recognize that in the ‘great escape’ and even going back to the team getting promoted, there was a brotherhood, there was a bond, there was a momentum and something special built under Nigel Pearson that he knew just needed tiny, little tweaks.

The humility he showed in sort of getting out of the way a bit. There were reports that players came to him initially and said you know this is who we are, this is what we’ve done, don’t change it and Ranieri respected that and then added his little sprinkles in. So I think that’s his greatest accomplishment. It’s like when they say what makes an amazing jazz musician isn’t the notes he plays, but the ones that he doesn’t, the times that he rests for a beat and stays out and doesn’t try to fill it all with notes.

In a way, Ranieri, for the first time in his career, was able to win a title by kind of not coaching. That could be looked at as a negative and this could be twisted to mean I’m insulting him when in reality I think he just accepted and realized that the team had something special and he just needed to make, as I said before, minor tweaks which I think alludes to what has gone wrong this season.

Q: In the aftermath of Ranieri’s firing we saw a pretty unprecedented outpouring of support from the soccer world, but it appears that Leicester’s players didn’t fully support Ranieri. Why do you think that is?

KM: Well, let’s start with the outpouring of support for him and the outrage. I think the bigger sort of 30,000-foot picture is with the modern game strangling the romance out of the game, you know whether it be players turning in transfer requests or managers fielding weakened teams for the FA Cup or these gigantic salaries, all of these things have slowly contributed to this modernization of the game that everyone’s been fighting against. I’ve seen some articles saying the soul of the game is dead and Ranieri’s sacking confirms that. So I think the outrage is that the Leicester story let us believe in romance again. It was such a fairytale, it was such a romantic experience and it was anachronistic in the sense that it was a throwback. It took us to a time before all those things that I just mentioned and I think some people have used words like ‘disgusting’ and ‘disgraceful’ and ‘classless’ because they got drunk on this fairytale and they forgot that this is the modern game, this is nothing new. This is nothing new not only in the last 10 years, this is nothing new in the last 30 years. This cut-throat, results-based business is what the modern game is.

So many people expected Ranieri to have complete immunity based on last season’s miracle but that’s so incongruent with the way the game works now and in a weird way I think it’s incredibly hypocritical because that sentiment dispels another very romantic, ancient idea of the game which is no one person is bigger than the club. If Ranieri gets to keep his job even though it’s clear the players aren’t playing for him and the results are leading toward relegation, isn’t that more disrespectful to the game than firing someone based off of merit because any argument to keep him in his job was based off of a very sentimental look at last season.

Q: How will Ranieri be remembered at Leicester City?

KM: Very fondly. Very fondly, because you know here’s the reality, they still have a job to do and they still could get relegated. If they were to get relegated, because they’ve done this so early, Ranieri for me will be completely pardoned from that mess. They have enough time to get out of this, they have a good enough team to get out of this and they should get out of this. So if they don’t, all of the speculation on whose fault this is I think falls entirely on the players and that obviously will excuse Ranieri of the negative consequences of relegation. If they stay up, all the supporters will still argue that they would of under Ranieri anyway.

So it’s sort of a win-win for him at this point, but I still think regardless of the outcome, the owners made the right decision because this grows his legend more than any other scenario. Let’s say they stayed up and finished 10th, it would have been a pretty eventless finish to his tenure there. Ranieri said that his dream died because he wanted to coach Leicester forever, but obviously we know people are mortal and coaches don’t last very long so this dream was going to die at some point. The owners firing him turned him into this martyr where Jose Mourinho is putting his initials on his shirt at press conferences and people all over the world are speaking out in support of him so his legacy is intact. His legacy will always be about the amazing, humble and gracious gentleman he was in his time there, but the title will always be how he is remembered.

Conte admits family issues, but dismisses Inter speculation

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Antonio Conte attends the London Football Awards on March 2, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by John Phillips/John Phillips/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

Managerial geniuses, they’re just like us!

Antonio Conte has remade Chelsea into a title-winning force in less than a year, and the Blues boss is riding high professionally.

Conte, 47, was linked with a move back home to lead Inter Milan, which seems ridiculous given his recent success. And it is, though Conte admitted life apart from his family has been anything but simple.

From Sky Sports:

“The only problem for me is that the family is missing me for sure. … They stay in Italy and I am working for the future to try to bring them here and to stay together, because my family is missing me. The story [that he could leave] tells this, but I am not worried.”

There’s likely nothing to this, but file this away just in case.

Real Madrid: Bale banned two-matches for red card

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 01: Referee David Fernandez Borbalan (3dL) argues with Real Madrid players Gareth Bale (R), Nacho fernandez (2ndL), Daniel Carvajal (2ndR) and Sergio Ramos (R) after having shown the red card to Bale during the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and UD Las Palmas at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Real Madrid just got Gareth Bale back, but will be missing the Welsh attacker for two matches.

Bale was banned and fined under $1000 for picking up a pair of yellow cards against Las Palmas in a 3-3 draw at midweek.

He missed 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery in the Fall, and has two goals in four matches since returning to the fold on Feb. 18.

On the season, the 27-year-old Bale has nine goals and four assists in 20 matches. He’ll miss matches against Eibar (7th) and Betis (14th), the latter of which he scored against in October.

Germany vs Turkey for Euro 2024 as Nordic nations drop plans

BERLIN - JUNE 25: German and Turkish football fans celebrate after the UEFA EURO 2008 semi final match between Germany and Turkey on June 25, 2008 in Berlin, Germany. Germany beat Turkey 3-2. Hundreds of thousands of fans had gathered at the Fan Mile to watch the game on three separate monitors. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)
1 Comment
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

LONDON (AP) The contest to host the 2024 European Championship is set to be between Germany and Turkey after the Nordic nations decided against a joint bid.

The deadline for countries to formally declare an interest in bidding is Friday.

The host will be decided by UEFA’s executive committee in September 2018.

The Nordic group of soccer federations from Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden was exploring a bid. But Swedish federation president Karl-Erik Nilsson told The Associated Press on Friday that the plan has been dropped, saying “we realized we don’t have enough stadiums to apply for Euro 2024.”

Germany and Turkey are the only nations to announce bids.

Turkey is mounting its fourth effort to host the European Championship, but Germany is seen as the favorite.

Premier League preview: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United challenges Andrew Surman of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
  • Man Utd leads all-time 7W-2D-2L
  • Red Devils won 3-1 on Aug. 14
  • Cherries have lost four-straight

Manchester United looks to stretch its unbeaten Premier League run to 17 matches with a win against reeling Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The match kicks off the Premier League weekend, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hoping to avoid a recurrence of the 3-1 decision given by United at the Vitality Stadium on Opening Weekend.

United got goals from Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney on that day, and the latter may be arriving into the XI on Saturday. If Jose Mourinho has his way, he’ll stick around next season, too.

The Cherries have lost to a trio of in-form sides — Everton, West Brom, and Man City — but also to Crystal Palace. In doing so, Bournemouth is just four points clear of the drop zone.

What they’re saying

United’s Michael Carrick on moving past EFL Cup win“In the back of your mind, going into this run of games now, knowing that we’ve won a trophy gives you an extra boost, but it’s not something that we’ve been enjoying all week. You move on quickly, take what you can from it, take the positives, take that belief and confidence that it brings, but at the same time all the focus has to be on the next game. That’s the nature of being successful, I think: you have to move on quite quickly.”

Bournemouth’s Mark Pugh on facing United“We’ve had presentations on their strengths and weaknesses and players we need to keep an eye out for but we all know about Manchester United anyway. We’ll prepare the same way we do for every game and that’s to trust our own ability, to get our passing football going and have that solidarity and ruthlessness in both boxes. We’ve said many times this week that we need to keep clean sheets and be more ruthless.”

Prediction

Another big win for the home side. Buoyed by the EFL Cup crown, United continues its buy-in for a twin 3-1 win.