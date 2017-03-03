Liverpool’s Klopp: Things are tough, but “I’m not a clown”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understandably ornery.
If 2017 stood on its own, his Reds would be a bottom half side. Fortunately, Klopp and his crew had a terrific first half of the season and instead battle for a Top Four spot.
Up next is Arsenal, an also-struggling unit which knows it has the chance to either help bury Liverpool or taste fifth or even sixth place.
Klopp thinks he can motivate his charges, and admonishes his critics not to misjudge him by his exterior.
From the BBC:
“We’ve already had a few bad moments together. It doesn’t feel that free-flowing any more, but that’s how seasons are,” said the German.
…
“I’m not a clown, I’m not always laughing like crazy. I’m a normal person. My job is to make the players feel there’s a big chance to win it.
The struggling Reds have to fix things fast under Klopp, whose shine has found grime. A powerful and smart manager who rarely has to admit errors, this feels like a big enough statement even while dusted with the air of maybe.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke at length about Wayne Rooney on Friday, explaining the importance of the captain at Old Trafford.
Mourinho says that Rooney is neither a toy nor a public relations ploy for him, and that he was readying Rooney for extra time in the EFL Cup Final and just may start him on Saturday.
Rooney is wanted at United “100 percent” for next season, but Mourinho says a return will be up to the player.
From Sky Sports:
“So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch,” Mourinho said.
“So he’s not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.”
Mourinho broached the topic before being asked, which shows he understands the import of the situation.
There’s another level to this, too; With so many legendary figures leaving Old Trafford over the past several seasons, how the next big one leaves will be significant to the short-term aura of the club. Is this still the club over everything, or is United that much different with Mourinho?
Following on from Crystal Palace last season and Watford earlier in the 2016-17 campaign, the surprise package of the Premier League season so far are getting the “Premier League Behind the Badge” treatment.
From this weekend let the world of West Bromwich Albion take over your life thanks to some incredible behind-the-scenes access.
In an exclusive series, NBC Sports followed around the Baggies in a very similar fashion to HBO’s Hard Knocks which joins the preseason camp of one NFL team each summer.
Here’s a taster of what’s to come in Episode One which airs this Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN.
The first episode will feature in-depth interviews with head coach Tony Pulis, captain Darren Fletcher and defender Jonny Evans, and follows Ben Foster as he transforms from goalkeeper to barber for charity. In addition, the opening episode will take a look at the squad training as severe winter storm Doris batters the region, and includes pre-match interviews with Albion supporters.
Co-produced with Goalhanger Films, each episode will focus on the club’s preparation for that week’s match, as well as the game itself. NBC Sports Group’s camera crews will be given access to the offices, training facilities, locker rooms, pitch, and tunnel, capturing the unique atmosphere leading up to and throughout the matches.
Below is the schedule for the four episodes on West Brom, which you can watch on NBCSN and live online via NBCSports.com in the coming weeks.
Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has been released from the hospital following Thursday’s scary incident against Deportivo de la Coruna.
Torres was knocked cold by a head-to-head challenge that finished with his head bouncing off the turf. Teammates and opponents rushed to his side to make sure he didn’t swallow his tongue, and he was stretchered off the field into an ambulance.
Atleti said that a cat scan showed no serious damage. Torres has been prescribed 48 hours rest.
“Thank you all for worrying about me and for your messages of support,” Torres said on Atletico Madrid’s web site. “It’s just been a scare. I hope to come back very soon!”
Good news on the back of a very troubling incident at Estadio Riazor.
- Reds lead all-time 84W-59D-78L
- Liverpool won 4-3 on Aug. 14
- Arsenal last won at Anfield in ’12
Two powerful teams dealing with wildly disappointing 2017s meet at Anfield on Saturday in a high-powered clash (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Liverpool and Arsenal carry relatively woeful form into Saturday’s match. Fourth-place Arsenal lost to Watford and Chelsea before a narrow win over Hull City, the last of which followed a blowout loss at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.
The Reds, meanwhile, have found wins hard to come by since the calendar turned and recently were crushed by struggling Leicester City. Now in fifth place, Liverpool is more than a result out of second place (let alone their former aim of first).
Liverpool has done well against good sides, still unbeaten against the Top Six including a 4-3 win over Arsenal. Their Saturday opposition is a bit more predictable; Arsenal only has one loss to a lesser light (Watford). Their other losses? Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.
What they’re saying
Liverpool’s Adam Lallana on their record vs. poor sides: “Possibly it’s a mentality issue and something that we need to learn quickly because time will eventually run out. I want to achieve something special here at Liverpool and to do that we can’t just perform against the big teams, we need to perform against every team and treat them the same.”
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on his future: “I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave so I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal. But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that.”
Prediction
Given their seasons, it wouldn’t be shocking for either to produce a rout. That said, we’re betting on the equal misery that would come from a 2-2 draw.