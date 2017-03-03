MLS 2017 Predictions: PST picks the standings

Here goes nothing.
Predicting Major League Soccer standings is a dicey proposition, though this year there seems to be some consensus.
[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]
The same clubs will race for byes in each conference, another group will battle for a playoff spot, and a third will wallow near the bottom.
Our staff, led by editor Joe Prince-Wright, weighs in here. Read how Matt Reed, Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola, and Kyle Bonn think it will all go done.
|JPW
|Nick Mendola
|Andy Edwards
|Kyle Bonn
|Matt Reed
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|1. Toronto
|1. Toronto
|1. Toronto
|1. Red Bulls
|1. Toronto
|2. NYC
|2. NYC
|2. NYC
|2. Toronto
|2. Atlanta
|3. Red Bulls
|3. DC
|3. Red Bulls
|3. Atlanta
|3. Red Bulls
|4. Montreal
|4. Atlanta
|4. Orlando
|4. DC
|4. NYC
|5. Philadelphia
|5. Chicago
|5. DC
|5. Montreal
|5. Montreal
|6. Atlanta
|6. Red Bulls
|6. Chicago
|6. NYC
|6. Philadelphia
|7. Orlando
|7. Columbus
|7. New England
|7. Orlando
|7. Columbus
|8. DC
|8. Philadelphia
|8. Philadelphia
|8. Philadelphia
|8. DC
|9. New England
|9. Montreal
|9. Montreal
|9. New England
|9. New England
|10. Chicago
|10. Orlando
|10. Atlanta
|10. Chicago
|10. Chicago
|11. Columbus
|11. New England
|11. Columbus
|11. Columbus
|11. Orlando
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|1. Seattle
|1. Seattle
|1. Dallas
|1. Dallas
|1. Dallas
|2. Dallas
|2. Dallas
|2. LA
|2. LA
|2. Seattle
|3. LA
|3. LA
|3. Vancouver
|3. Seattle
|3. Portland
|4. KC
|4. Colorado
|4. KC
|4. Portland
|4. Vancouver
|5. Portland
|5. RSL
|5. Seattle
|5. Colorado
|5. Colorado
|6. Colorado
|6. Vancouver
|6. Portland
|6. Vancouver
|6. Minnesota
|7. Vancouver
|7. KC
|7. RSL
|7. KC
|7. KC
|8. RSL
|8. Portland
|8. Colorado
|8. RSL
|8. LA
|9. San Jose
|9. Houston
|9. Houston
|9. San Jose
|9. Houston
|10. Minnesota
|10. San Jose
|10. Minnesota
|10. Minnesota
|10. San Jose
|11. Houston
|11. Minnesota
|11. San Jose
|11. Houston
|11. RSL