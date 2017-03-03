MLS Snapshot: Portland Timbers 5-1 Minnesota United (video)

The game in 100 words (or less): MLS is officially back and boy do the Portland Timbers look scary up top! It was always going to be a tough task for Minnesota to get a result in their debut but Adrian Heath’s side simply looked overmatched for much of the night. Diego Valeri and new signing Sebastian Blanco connected well up front for the Timbers, along with the usual suspects of Fanendo Adi and Darlington Nagbe. Things will get better for Minnesota, however, like many previous expansion teams, the Loons will have their fare share of disappointment as they get acclimated to life in MLS. On the bright side, the visitors got their first goal in their debut.

[ MORE: U.S. U-20s qualify for World Cup in South Korea ]

Three four moments that mattered

15′ — Olum nets first goal of MLS season — If the early goings are any indication of how strong the Timbers attack is then look out, MLS. Defender Vytautas Andriuskevicius headed on a Diego Valeri cross, and it was Olum that got the last touch.

The first goal of the 2017 MLS season ✅ Lawrence Olum puts @TimbersFC in front off a @DiegoDv8 corner. #PORvMIN https://t.co/vud3TNcYtO — Major League Soccer (@MLS) March 4, 2017

22′ — Minnesota dodges bullet — Nobody is in midseason form in the opening couple weeks of the season, and that includes the officiating staff. It wasn’t an egregious miss but referee Chris Penso certainly missed a penalty kick decision here as the ball bounced up and struck the arm of Minnesota defender Justin Davis.

Justin Davis 100% got away with a handball here ¯_(ツ)_/¯ #MNUFC #PORvMIN pic.twitter.com/iU97Zlz1sR — E Pluribus Loonum (@EPluribusLoonum) March 4, 2017

47′ — Blanco pays dividends in debut — Sebastian Blanco was one of the most promising MLS additions this offseason and he showed why that’s the case on Friday.



Valeri has his first of 2017 after a 14-goal season last year. Blanco with the sweet service. #PORvMIN https://t.co/cDczvZCoRG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 4, 2017

79′ — Ramirez gives Minnesota its first milestone — Not much went right for the visitors but Christian Ramirez did what he does best in front of the Providence Park crowd.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Lawrence Olum (15′), Diego Valeri (47′, 82′-PK), Christian Ramirez (79′), Fanendo Adi (90’+1′, 90’+3′)