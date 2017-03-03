More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Snapshot: Portland Timbers 5-1 Minnesota United (video)

By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 11:56 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): MLS is officially back and boy do the Portland Timbers look scary up top! It was always going to be a tough task for Minnesota to get a result in their debut but Adrian Heath’s side simply looked overmatched for much of the night. Diego Valeri and new signing Sebastian Blanco connected well up front for the Timbers, along with the usual suspects of Fanendo Adi and Darlington Nagbe. Things will get better for Minnesota, however, like many previous expansion teams, the Loons will have their fare share of disappointment as they get acclimated to life in MLS. On the bright side, the visitors got their first goal in their debut.

Three four moments that mattered

15′ — Olum nets first goal of MLS season — If the early goings are any indication of how strong the Timbers attack is then look out, MLS. Defender Vytautas Andriuskevicius headed on a Diego Valeri cross, and it was Olum that got the last touch.

22′ — Minnesota dodges bullet — Nobody is in midseason form in the opening couple weeks of the season, and that includes the officiating staff. It wasn’t an egregious miss but referee Chris Penso certainly missed a penalty kick decision here as the ball bounced up and struck the arm of Minnesota defender Justin Davis.

47′ — Blanco pays dividends in debut — Sebastian Blanco was one of the most promising MLS additions this offseason and he showed why that’s the case on Friday.

79′ — Ramirez gives Minnesota its first milestone — Not much went right for the visitors but Christian Ramirez did what he does best in front of the Providence Park crowd.

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Lawrence Olum (15′), Diego Valeri (47′, 82′-PK), Christian Ramirez (79′), Fanendo Adi (90’+1′, 90’+3′)

Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 9:01 PM EST

MILAN (AP) The sale of AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors was again delayed on Friday.

The completion of the deal was originally scheduled for December, but Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest and Sino-Europe Sports agreed to a three-month delay, postponing the closing to Friday.

“Conditions of the contract have not been met so the closing cannot happen today as initially planned,” Milan vice president Adriano Galliani said at a shareholders’ meeting.

“Fininvest points out, however, that it is evaluating the possibility of drawing up an agreement to give up its ownership of AC Milan soon.”

The new date is expected to be March 31.

The deal with Sino-Europe values Milan at 740 million euros (about $800 million). The investors have already paid 200 million euros as a deposit.

Berlusconi, who purchased Milan 31 years ago, has been negotiating for more than a year to sell the Serie A club.

Giuseppe Scala, representing those with smaller stakes in the club, accused Fininvest of not being transparent and demanded more clarity from the club.

Galliani responded by saying he worked for Milan, not Fininvest.

“Why should I feel like I’m being taken for a fool?” Galliani asked. “There’s nothing that doesn’t work, corporate life continues as normal and calm, salaries are paid.

“The deal between potential vendors and potential buyers is between Fininvest and SES. They can give answers, not the managing director of Milan. With all the goodwill, I can’t respond to questions on where we are, what will happen, what will be AC Milan’s future, because I don’t know. If Milan will or will not be sold does not depend on me.”

U.S. U-20s qualifies for U-20 World Cup, knocks off El Salvador

@ussoccer_ynt
Twitter/@ussoccer_ynt
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 8:28 PM EST

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team has never won a CONCACAF U-20 Championship, however, Tab Ramos’ side is now just one match away from breaking that trend.

The U.S. U-20s knocked off El Salvador on Friday night, 2-1, in order to reach the tournament finale against Honduras.

In the bigger picture, Ramos and his squad automatically qualify for this summer’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea by virtue of finishing in the top two of their classification stage group.

The U.S. went up 1-0 in the 17th minute when Emmanuel Sabbi was sent in on goal by Eryk Williamson. Sabbi netted his first goal of the competition after slotting his final touch past El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez Martinez.

However, it was Williamson that doubled the American advantage eight minutes later in extraordinary fashion after taking the ball off his chest and volleying it off the left post and into the back of the net.

The Central American side managed to pull a goal back in the 35th minute as Marvin Marquez Ayala snuck one past Jonathan Klinsmann, but El Salvador struggled to find a second against the stifling U.S. backline.

A pair of red cards in the dying minutes put a bit of a damper on the match, when El Salvador’s Marcos Rodriguez was sent off for slapping and kicking U.S. attacker Sebastian Saucedo, who had previously tripped Rodriguez in the build up.

Joining the U.S. at this summer’s World Cup from CONCACAF will be Honduras and Mexico, while Costa Rica and Panama will battle for the final spot from the region.

Warrant issued for West Ham’s Snodgrass after missed court appearance

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United controls the ball under pressure of Jake Livermore of West Bromwich Albion during the Premier League match between West Ham United and West Bromwich Albion at London Stadium on February 11, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
Ian Walton/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 8:16 PM EST

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of West Ham striker Robert Snodgrass after he failed to attend his court appearance over a pending case.

Snodgrass was allegedly charged with operating a car in Glasgow while a baby was being held by a passenger back on April 17, 2016.

The player’s lawyer, Martin Black, didn’t believe his client needed to attend the hearing, thus telling the judge that when asked about Snodgrass being absent.

The 29-year-old is originally from Scotland and has previously made 21 appearances for the Scottish national team.

Snodgrass joined West Ham in late-January from fellow Premier League side Hull City.

FA Cup to implement fourth substitute in extra time for quarterfinals, beyond

EASTLEIGH, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 04: The FA Cup trophy on display prior to The Emirates FA Cup first round match between Eastleigh FC and Swindon Town at Silverlake Stadium on November 4, 2016 in Eastleigh, England. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)
Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 7:25 PM EST

The FA Cup is heating up as eight teams remain in this season’s competition, but the historic tournament will be introducing a new twist that could change global football moving forward.

Starting in the quarterfinals, the FA Cup will allow teams to make a fourth substitution during extra-time in the event that a match exceeds its 90-minute regulation.

This testing is set to help aid world football law-making body IFAB in its study of using a fourth substitute, and the FA Cup’s upcoming usage could potentially make the idea a reality around the globe if all goes according to plan.

Additionally, the 2016/17 edition of the FA Cup will feature a sudden-death format for the quarterfinal round and beyond.

Previously, quarterfinal matches could be played over two matches with the availability of replays if the first match ended level. The FA Cup hasn’t featured a replay in the semifinal or final rounds since 1999/2000 when the format was changed.

This season’s competition resumes next weekend as Lincoln City and Millwall join the six remaining Premier League clubs.