Mourinho wants Rooney at Manchester United next year

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke at length about Wayne Rooney on Friday, explaining the importance of the captain at Old Trafford.

Mourinho says that Rooney is neither a toy nor a public relations ploy for him, and that he was readying Rooney for extra time in the EFL Cup Final and just may start him on Saturday.

Rooney is wanted at United “100 percent” for next season, but Mourinho says a return will be up to the player.

From Sky Sports:

“So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch,” Mourinho said.

“So he’s not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.”

Mourinho broached the topic before being asked, which shows he understands the import of the situation.

There’s another level to this, too; With so many legendary figures leaving Old Trafford over the past several seasons, how the next big one leaves will be significant to the short-term aura of the club. Is this still the club over everything, or is United that much different with Mourinho?

Ronaldo set to miss Eibar clash with muscle injury

By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EST

Already without Gareth Bale this weekend, Real Madrid will be missing another star when the club heads to Eibar on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out by manager Zinedine Zidane ahead of this weekend’s clash against the seventh-place side with a muscle issue.

The Portuguese attacker played hero for Los Blancos in their come-from-behind 3-3 draw against La Palmas in the midweek, where Ronaldo found the back of the net twice in the late portion of the match to secure a point.

While the severity of Ronaldo’s injury is unknown, Zidane will also have to make due without Bale, who is serving a two-match suspension.

The Madridistas currently sit second in La Liga, just one point behind league leaders Barcelona.

Genoa defender Izzo could get 6-year ban for match-fixing

Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 3:03 PM EST

ROME (AP) Genoa defender Armando Izzo could be banned for six years in a match-fixing scandal.

The Italian federation has asked for the suspension and a fine of 20,000 euros ($21,000) for Izzo, who was called up the Italian national team for the first time in November for the World Cup qualifying match against Liechtenstein and friendly against Germany.

“It’s a blow, I didn’t expect it,” Izzo said. “The truth will come out but at the moment I’m going through a nightmare.”

Two Serie B matches are under investigation: Modena’s 1-0 win over Avellino on May 17, 2014, and Avellino’s 3-0 victory over Reggina the following weekend.

Izzo was playing for Avellino at the time, shortly before his move to Genoa.

Izzo, who turned 25 on Thursday, was also called up by Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura for two training camps – in November and February.

“I’m scared of losing everything, the national team, my kids,” Izzo said. “I talked with Ventura for 10 minutes about it at the Italy camp, everyone supported me and are close to me.”

The Italian federation has asked for the same sanctions for former Avellino captain Francesco Millesi and retired Avellino player Luca Pini.

It has asked for six-month bans and 30,000 euro ($32,000) fines for other former Avellino players, including Cagliari defender Fabio Pisacane. The team could also be docked seven points.

Avellino faces a possible fine of 145,000 euros ($153,000).

Conte admits family issues, but dismisses Inter speculation

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 2:19 PM EST

Managerial geniuses, they’re just like us!

Antonio Conte has remade Chelsea into a title-winning force in less than a year, and the Blues boss is riding high professionally.

Conte, 47, was linked with a move back home to lead Inter Milan, which seems ridiculous given his recent success. And it is, though Conte admitted life apart from his family has been anything but simple.

From Sky Sports:

“The only problem for me is that the family is missing me for sure. … They stay in Italy and I am working for the future to try to bring them here and to stay together, because my family is missing me. The story [that he could leave] tells this, but I am not worried.”

There’s likely nothing to this, but file this away just in case.

Real Madrid: Bale banned two-matches for red card

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 1:31 PM EST

Real Madrid just got Gareth Bale back, but will be missing the Welsh attacker for two matches.

Bale was banned and fined under $1000 for picking up a pair of yellow cards against Las Palmas in a 3-3 draw at midweek.

He missed 10 weeks after undergoing ankle surgery in the Fall, and has two goals in four matches since returning to the fold on Feb. 18.

On the season, the 27-year-old Bale has nine goals and four assists in 20 matches. He’ll miss matches against Eibar (7th) and Betis (14th), the latter of which he scored against in October.