More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Olivier Giroud (R) of Arsenal scores his team's third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on January 13, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 7:20 AM EST
  • Reds lead all-time 84W-59D-78L
  • Liverpool won 4-3 on Aug. 14
  • Arsenal last won at Anfield in ’12

Two powerful teams dealing with wildly disappointing 2017s meet at Anfield on Saturday in a high-powered clash (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. EDT on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Liverpool and Arsenal carry relatively woeful form into Saturday’s match. Fourth-place Arsenal lost to Watford and Chelsea before a narrow win over Hull City, the last of which followed a blowout loss at Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]

The Reds, meanwhile, have found wins hard to come by since the calendar turned and recently were crushed by struggling Leicester City. Now in fifth place, Liverpool is more than a result out of second place (let alone their former aim of first).

Liverpool has done well against good sides, still unbeaten against the Top Six including a 4-3 win over Arsenal. Their Saturday opposition is a bit more predictable; Arsenal only has one loss to a lesser light (Watford). Their other losses? Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

What they’re saying

Liverpool’s Adam Lallana on their record vs. poor sides: “Possibly it’s a mentality issue and something that we need to learn quickly because time will eventually run out. I want to achieve something special here at Liverpool and to do that we can’t just perform against the big teams, we need to perform against every team and treat them the same.”

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger on his future“I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave so I don’t think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal. But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that.”

Prediction

Given their seasons, it wouldn’t be shocking for either to produce a rout. That said, we’re betting on the equal misery that would come from a 2-2 draw.

Whitecaps top Red Bulls in CCL; Teen Davies nabs winner (video)

Vancouver Whitecaps' Alphonso Davies celebrates his goal against the New York Red Bulls during the first half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer quarterfinal in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, March 2, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 11:59 PM EST

The kid is alright, and so are the ‘Caps.

Alphonso Davies scored in the fifth minute to give the Vancouver Whitecaps a lead they would not relinquish in the second leg of a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal against the New York Red Bulls.

[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]

Vancouver joins FC Dallas as MLS teams in the semis. The Whitecaps will face Liga MX side UANL Tigres, while Dallas means Pachuca. Both Mexican sides have Americans (Omar Gonzalez is with Pachuca and Jose Francisco Torres plays for UANL).

Back to Davies: How slick is this finish from the 16-year-old (not even 17 until November!)?

The sides drew last week’s first leg 1-1 at Red Bull Arena, and Vancouver scored the only goals of Thursday’s second leg to win 3-1 on aggregate.

New striker Fredy Montero scored in the 76th minute to salt the result away.

Vancouver hosts Philadelphia on Sunday for MLS Opening Weekend, while New York heads down to Atlanta United.

Carrick may retire if Manchester United doesn’t want him

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 28: Michael Carrick of Manchester United celebrates after the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on February 28, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 9:39 PM EST

If Michael Carrick doesn’t get a new deal with Manchester United, he may just up and quit the sport.

That’s a bit dramatic, but also true. The 35-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move back home to Newcastle in the past, but doesn’t see the allure in playing for another club.

[ MORE: PL Power Rankings ]

Carrick has been with Manchester United since leaving Spurs in 2006, and has made nearly 450 appearances for the Red Devils in winning five Premier League titles and a Champions League crown.

So if he’s not offered by United? From The Daily Mirror:

“I probably would say, ‘Yes, that would be it.’ I’ve had such a time here that I don’t think I’d go ­elsewhere.

“I understand I’m not going to play every game and I haven’t really got a problem with that, but I need to be playing enough.”

We have a feeling Jose Mourinho will have a use for Carrick beyond this year, if the midfielder wants it.

The quotes were released on the day Carrick announced a testimonial game at Old Trafford in June, where the midfielder will take the field along with Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard, Edwin van der Sar, Frank Lampard, and Micahel Owen.

Premier League Power Rankings: Northeast in the nether regions

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Middlesbrough player Christian Stuani (l) challenges Steven Pienaar during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Middlesbrough at Stadium of Light on August 21, 2016 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images )
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 8:37 PM EST

The Premier League Power Rankings don’t see much tumult this time of year, with the desperation of the relegation and Top Four chases often mirroring the positioning on the PL table.

With three traditional top teams — Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal — idle thanks to last weekend’s EFL Cup Final, there certainly wasn’t much movement up top.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

As for the bottom, well, here is the latest batch of Premier League power rankings…

TEAM RANKING
source:
20 (19) Sunderland: No happy reunion for David Moyes at Goodison.
200px-Middlesbrough_crest 19 (16) Middlesbrough: Boro risks relegation almost exclusively on their failure to finish, as Aitor Karanka‘s side is not poor in defense and simply hasn’t found consistent quality in attack. The Palace loss was baffling.
source: 18 (20) Crystal Palace: Their 1-0 win over Boro feels a bit more like a match they didn’t lose, but the three points are all that matter.
Hull City logo 17 (17) Hull City: Decent performance in draw versus Burnley. Now have the only true six-pointer of the weekend with a visit to resurgent Leicester.
source: 16 (15) Bournemouth: Four-straight losses after loss at the Hawthorns.
source: 15 (13) Swansea City: Not much shame in losing at Chelsea.
Leicester City logo
 14 (18) Leicester City: Well that was a coming out party following the firing of Claudio Ranieri, though the pure enthusiasm and effort in defeating Liverpool feels damning on the character of the players.
source: 13 (14) Watford: The Hornets pick up another point en route to safety.
source: 12 (12) Southampton: DNP
source: 11 (11) Stoke City: Absolutely clobbered by Spurs in a brutal performance. Hopefully a reunion of Geoff Cameron and Glenn Whelan can steady the middle of the park.
burnley fc crest 10 (10) Burnley: Showed good fight back in 1-1 draw at Hull.
source: 9 (9) West Ham United: Didn’t take the next step, again, and are proving they’re simply a mid-table team.
source: 8 (7) Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp, right now at least, is answerless.
source: 7 (8) West Bromwich Albion: Tony Pulis and the Baggies continue to overachieve, beating the teams they should more often than not.
source: 6 (5) Arsenal: DNP. Off to Anfield on Saturday in a must-win for both sides’ sanities.
Source: Everton FC
 5 (6) Everton: Ronald Koeman‘s guys wouldn’t hate starting the table at zero right now. Very good litmus test coming up Sunday at White Hart Lane.
source: 4 (4) Manchester United: DNP. Hosts Bournemouth in the early match on Saturday.
source: 3 (3) Tottenham Hotspur: Throttled Stoke City in infuriating fashion given the Europa League decision versus Gent.
Logo_Manchester_City 2 (2) Manchester City: DNP. Sunderland’s next.
source: 1 (1) Chelsea: Ten-point lead ahead of a fierce-looking Monday afternoon trip to West Ham for a London Derby.

What to expect from MLS new boys Minnesota and Atlanta

@ATLUTD
@ATLUTD
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 2, 2017, 7:45 PM EST

So about those new boys…

Minnesota United and Atlanta United — we know, we know, enough with the United — make their MLS regular season debuts this weekend, beginning with the former’s trip to Portland on Friday.

What are the fortunes for these two, and what should you watch for? Read on.

[ MORE: Atlanta United architect Eales talks club ]

Atlanta United

If there’s a more stylish pick than the Georgia set, we’re unaware of it; Atlanta United’s signings and hirings have captured the imagination of Major League Soccer.

Owner Arthur Blank started with hiring Darren Eales away from Tottenham Hotspur, and Eales brought technical director Carlos Bocanegra and coach Tata Martino. That’s a who’s who with experience in the Premier League, La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, and, yes, MLS.

The attack is going to be outrageous: Miguel Almiron and Josef Martinez are signings that wouldn’t look alien in the world’s top leagues, and Kenwyne Jones likely still has plenty to give. There’s also wunderkind Andrew Carleton, but who knows how much time he’ll see.

Chilean veteran Carlos Carmona is a huge pick-up to steady the center of the park, and Michael Parkhurst is going to know how to get a team arranged well before Brad Guzan arrives from Middlesbrough. Depth, league experience, and cohesion will take some time, but ATL UTD will be both fun and competitive. A playoff game, maybe even one at home, isn’t out of the question.

Minnesota United

@MNUnitedFC
@MNUnitedFC

What the Loons lack in flash compared to their expansion rivals they make up for in organizational experience. United has been running its house for years in the NASL, founded in 2010.

Longtime leading scorer Christian Ramirez and ex-USMNT man Miguel Ibarra are among the Minnesota players who can help new faces adjust to town, and the Loons have done well in grabbing a mix of vets and new MLS faces.

Joshua Gatt may be the most interesting, as the promising attacker saw his career arc cut down by a series of injuries in Europe. Along with Orlando City stalwart Kevin Molino and ex-Montreal man Johan Venegas, there are a number of options who may shine in a new spot (Molino seems to be the odds-on favorite).

Adrian Heath is the boss and will have to prove that he can take a club to the next level, but for now Minnesota will be pleased to have a boss who navigated a very similar channel when Orlando went from the USL to MLS.

The Loons will have to work well to compete for a playoff spot out West, but should have more than their fair share of highlights on the road through their first campaign in the country’s top flight.