Premier League preview: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

Man Utd leads all-time 7W-2D-2L

Red Devils won 3-1 on Aug. 14

Cherries have lost four-straight

Manchester United looks to stretch its unbeaten Premier League run to 17 matches with a win against reeling Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The match kicks off the Premier League weekend, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hoping to avoid a recurrence of the 3-1 decision given by United at the Vitality Stadium on Opening Weekend.

United got goals from Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney on that day, and the latter may be arriving into the XI on Saturday. If Jose Mourinho has his way, he’ll stick around next season, too.

The Cherries have lost to a trio of in-form sides — Everton, West Brom, and Man City — but also to Crystal Palace. In doing so, Bournemouth is just four points clear of the drop zone.

What they’re saying

United’s Michael Carrick on moving past EFL Cup win: “In the back of your mind, going into this run of games now, knowing that we’ve won a trophy gives you an extra boost, but it’s not something that we’ve been enjoying all week. You move on quickly, take what you can from it, take the positives, take that belief and confidence that it brings, but at the same time all the focus has to be on the next game. That’s the nature of being successful, I think: you have to move on quite quickly.”

Bournemouth’s Mark Pugh on facing United: “We’ve had presentations on their strengths and weaknesses and players we need to keep an eye out for but we all know about Manchester United anyway. We’ll prepare the same way we do for every game and that’s to trust our own ability, to get our passing football going and have that solidarity and ruthlessness in both boxes. We’ve said many times this week that we need to keep clean sheets and be more ruthless.”

Prediction

Another big win for the home side. Buoyed by the EFL Cup crown, United continues its buy-in for a twin 3-1 win.

