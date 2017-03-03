More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 14: Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Manchester United challenges Andrew Surman of AFC Bournemouth during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United at Vitality Stadium on August 14, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Premier League preview: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth

By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 12:03 PM EST
  • Man Utd leads all-time 7W-2D-2L
  • Red Devils won 3-1 on Aug. 14
  • Cherries have lost four-straight

Manchester United looks to stretch its unbeaten Premier League run to 17 matches with a win against reeling Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 a.m. EDT on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

The match kicks off the Premier League weekend, with Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hoping to avoid a recurrence of the 3-1 decision given by United at the Vitality Stadium on Opening Weekend.

[ MORE: PL Week 27 picks | MLS table predictions ]

United got goals from Juan Mata, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Wayne Rooney on that day, and the latter may be arriving into the XI on Saturday. If Jose Mourinho has his way, he’ll stick around next season, too.

The Cherries have lost to a trio of in-form sides — Everton, West Brom, and Man City — but also to Crystal Palace. In doing so, Bournemouth is just four points clear of the drop zone.

What they’re saying

United’s Michael Carrick on moving past EFL Cup win“In the back of your mind, going into this run of games now, knowing that we’ve won a trophy gives you an extra boost, but it’s not something that we’ve been enjoying all week. You move on quickly, take what you can from it, take the positives, take that belief and confidence that it brings, but at the same time all the focus has to be on the next game. That’s the nature of being successful, I think: you have to move on quite quickly.”

Bournemouth’s Mark Pugh on facing United“We’ve had presentations on their strengths and weaknesses and players we need to keep an eye out for but we all know about Manchester United anyway. We’ll prepare the same way we do for every game and that’s to trust our own ability, to get our passing football going and have that solidarity and ruthlessness in both boxes. We’ve said many times this week that we need to keep clean sheets and be more ruthless.”

Prediction

Another big win for the home side. Buoyed by the EFL Cup crown, United continues its buy-in for a twin 3-1 win.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

10 Premier League games are coming your way. Are you ready? Good. Me too.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

[ VIDEO: Previews of every game

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough – (Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Swansea City 2-0 Burnley – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM]

Man United 3-1 Bournemouth – (Saturday, 7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

West Brom 2-1 Crystal Palace – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, CNBC) – [STREAM]

Tottenham 3-2 Everton – (Sunday, 8:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Watford 2-2 Southampton – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, Premier League Extratime) – [STREAM

Sunderland 1-2 Man City – (Sunday, 11 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal – (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester City 1-2 Hull City – (Saturday, 10 a.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

West Ham 2-2 Chelsea – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

MLS 2017 Predictions: PST picks the standings

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro kisses the trophy after his team beat Toronto FC in the MLS Cup soccer final in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Here goes nothing.

Predicting Major League Soccer standings is a dicey proposition, though this year there seems to be some consensus.

[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]

The same clubs will race for byes in each conference, another group will battle for a playoff spot, and a third will wallow near the bottom.

Our staff, led by editor Joe Prince-Wright, weighs in here. Read how Matt Reed, Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola, and Kyle Bonn think it will all go done.

JPW Nick Mendola Andy Edwards Kyle Bonn Matt Reed
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Toronto 1. Toronto 1. Toronto 1. Red Bulls 1. Toronto
2. NYC 2. NYC 2. NYC 2. Toronto 2. Atlanta
3. Red Bulls 3. DC 3. Red Bulls 3. Atlanta 3. Red Bulls
4. Montreal 4. Atlanta 4. Orlando 4. DC 4. NYC
5. Philadelphia 5. Chicago 5. DC 5. Montreal 5. Montreal
6. Atlanta 6. Red Bulls 6. Chicago 6. NYC 6. Philadelphia
7. Orlando 7. Columbus 7. New England 7. Orlando 7. Columbus
8. DC 8. Philadelphia 8. Philadelphia 8. Philadelphia 8. DC
9. New England 9. Montreal 9. Montreal 9. New England 9. New England
10. Chicago 10. Orlando 10. Atlanta 10. Chicago 10. Chicago
11. Columbus 11. New England 11. Columbus 11. Columbus 11. Orlando
1. Seattle 1. Seattle 1. Dallas 1. Dallas 1. Dallas
2. Dallas 2. Dallas 2. LA 2. LA 2. Seattle
3. LA 3. LA 3. Vancouver 3. Seattle 3. Portland
4. KC 4. Colorado 4. KC 4. Portland 4. Vancouver
5. Portland 5. RSL 5. Seattle 5. Colorado 5. Colorado
6. Colorado 6. Vancouver 6. Portland 6. Vancouver 6. Minnesota
7. Vancouver 7. KC 7. RSL 7. KC 7. KC
8. RSL 8. Portland 8. Colorado 8. RSL 8. LA
9. San Jose 9. Houston 9. Houston 9. San Jose 9. Houston
10. Minnesota 10. San Jose 10. Minnesota 10. Minnesota 10. San Jose
11. Houston 11. Minnesota 11. San Jose 11. Houston 11. RSL

STREAM, WATCH: Premier League schedule – Week 27

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2017, 10:42 AM EST

Week 27 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester United kick things off on Saturday as they host Bournemouth (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) looking to stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games in the PL. Later on Saturday there’s a huge relegation battle between Leicester City and Hull City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Foxes aim to continue their good form post-Ranieri.

Rounding off Saturday is the big one: Liverpool vs. Arsenal at Anfield (Watch live, 12:30 pm. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger eager to get a win to boost their top four hopes.

On Sunday Tottenham and Everton clash at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what promises to be an intriguing clash with both Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku in fine form. Later on Sunday Sunderland host Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) looking to upset Pep Guardiola‘s men and boost their survival hopes.

Finishing up Week 27, Chelsea head to West Ham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as they continue their charge towards the PL crown but will come up against a London rival who is eager to halt their title procession.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs.Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 pm. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Mourinho wants Rooney at Manchester United next year

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United walks past Wayne Rooney during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 second leg against St Etienne at Aon Training Complex on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
2 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke at length about Wayne Rooney on Friday, explaining the importance of the captain at Old Trafford.

Mourinho says that Rooney is neither a toy nor a public relations ploy for him, and that he was readying Rooney for extra time in the EFL Cup Final and just may start him on Saturday.

[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]

Rooney is wanted at United “100 percent” for next season, but Mourinho says a return will be up to the player.

From Sky Sports:

“So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch,” Mourinho said.

“So he’s not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.”

Mourinho broached the topic before being asked, which shows he understands the import of the situation.

There’s another level to this, too; With so many legendary figures leaving Old Trafford over the past several seasons, how the next big one leaves will be significant to the short-term aura of the club. Is this still the club over everything, or is United that much different with Mourinho?