Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 27

10 Premier League games are coming your way. Are you ready? Good. Me too.
If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.
Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Click play on the videos below to hear my score prediction and preview of each game.
With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.
BASICALLY, FREE MONEY
Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough
Swansea City 2-0 Burnley
Man United 3-1 Bournemouth
DON’T TOUCH THIS…
West Brom 2-1 Crystal Palace
Tottenham 3-2 Everton
Watford 2-2 Southampton
Sunderland 1-2 Man City
Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal
“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”
Leicester City 1-2 Hull City
West Ham 2-2 Chelsea