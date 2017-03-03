Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Week 27

Week 27 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester United kick things off on Saturday as they host Bournemouth (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) looking to stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games in the PL. Later on Saturday there’s a huge relegation battle between Leicester City and Hull City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Foxes aim to continue their good form post-Ranieri.

Rounding off Saturday is the big one: Liverpool vs. Arsenal at Anfield (Watch live, 12:30 pm. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger eager to get a win to boost their top four hopes.

On Sunday Tottenham and Everton clash at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what promises to be an intriguing clash with both Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku in fine form. Later on Sunday Sunderland host Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) looking to upset Pep Guardiola‘s men and boost their survival hopes.

Finishing up Week 27, Chelsea head to West Ham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as they continue their charge towards the PL crown but will come up against a London rival who is eager to halt their title procession.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush” ]

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday

7:30 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday

8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs.Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]

11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]



Monday

3 pm. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Follow @JPW_NBCSports