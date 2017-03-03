Report: Arsenal will be without Ozil for Liverpool meeting

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Arsene Wenger will be without one of his top attackers on Saturday when Arsenal travels to Anfield.

[ MORE: Week 27 — Prince-Wright’s PL picks ]

The Gunners are reportedly without winger Mesut Ozil ahead of this weekend’s critical match against Liverpool after battling the flu this week.

[ MORE: Mourinho wants Rooney to stay at Man United ]

The 28-year-old left training on Wednesday while battling the symptoms, however, it doesn’t seem as though Ozil has recovered enough to appear in Saturday’s encounter.

Ozil has found the back of the net nine times this season in Premier League play, while adding eight assist to that total for the Gunners.

The club is hopefully that the German international will be available for next weekend’s Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich, where Arsenal currently trails the Bundesliga leaders, 5-1.