More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

STREAM, WATCH: Premier League schedule – Week 27

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2017, 10:42 AM EST

Week 27 of the 2016-17 Premier League season is here.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Manchester United kick things off on Saturday as they host Bournemouth (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) looking to stretch their unbeaten run to 17 games in the PL. Later on Saturday there’s a huge relegation battle between Leicester City and Hull City (Watch live, 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as the Foxes aim to continue their good form post-Ranieri.

Rounding off Saturday is the big one: Liverpool vs. Arsenal at Anfield (Watch live, 12:30 pm. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) with both Jurgen Klopp and Arsene Wenger eager to get a win to boost their top four hopes.

On Sunday Tottenham and Everton clash at White Hart Lane (Watch live, 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what promises to be an intriguing clash with both Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku in fine form. Later on Sunday Sunderland host Manchester City (Watch live, 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) looking to upset Pep Guardiola‘s men and boost their survival hopes.

Finishing up Week 27, Chelsea head to West Ham on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) as they continue their charge towards the PL crown but will come up against a London rival who is eager to halt their title procession.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App,

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Saturday
7:30 a.m. ET: Man United vs. Bournemouth – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
12:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Arsenal – NBCSN [STREAM]

Sunday
8:30 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs.Everton – NBCSN [STREAM]
11 a.m. ET: Sunderland vs. Man City – NBCSN [STREAM]

Monday
3 pm. ET: West Ham vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

MLS 2017 Predictions: PST picks the standings

Seattle Sounders' Nicolas Lodeiro kisses the trophy after his team beat Toronto FC in the MLS Cup soccer final in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 11:00 AM EST

Here goes nothing.

Predicting Major League Soccer standings is a dicey proposition, though this year there seems to be some consensus.

[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]

The same clubs will race for byes in each conference, another group will battle for a playoff spot, and a third will wallow near the bottom.

Our staff, led by editor Joe Prince-Wright, weighs in here. Read how Matt Reed, Andy Edwards, Nick Mendola, and Kyle Bonn think it will all go done.

JPW Nick Mendola Andy Edwards Kyle Bonn Matt Reed
EASTERN CONFERENCE
 EASTERN CONFERENCE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
1. Toronto 1. Toronto 1. Toronto 1. Red Bulls 1. Toronto
2. NYC 2. NYC 2. NYC 2. Toronto 2. Atlanta
3. Red Bulls 3. DC 3. Red Bulls 3. Atlanta 3. Red Bulls
4. Montreal 4. Atlanta 4. Orlando 4. DC 4. NYC
5. Philadelphia 5. Chicago 5. DC 5. Montreal 5. Montreal
6. Atlanta 6. Red Bulls 6. Chicago 6. NYC 6. Philadelphia
7. Orlando 7. Columbus 7. New England 7. Orlando 7. Columbus
8. DC 8. Philadelphia 8. Philadelphia 8. Philadelphia 8. DC
9. New England 9. Montreal 9. Montreal 9. New England 9. New England
10. Chicago 10. Orlando 10. Atlanta 10. Chicago 10. Chicago
11. Columbus 11. New England 11. Columbus 11. Columbus 11. Orlando
WESTERN CONFERENCE WESTERN CONFERENCE WESTERN CONFERENCE WESTERN CONFERENCE WESTERN CONFERENCE
1. Seattle 1. Seattle 1. Dallas 1. Dallas 1. Dallas
2. Dallas 2. Dallas 2. LA 2. LA 2. Seattle
3. LA 3. LA 3. Vancouver 3. Seattle 3. Portland
4. KC 4. Colorado 4. KC 4. Portland 4. Vancouver
5. Portland 5. RSL 5. Seattle 5. Colorado 5. Colorado
6. Colorado 6. Vancouver 6. Portland 6. Vancouver 6. Minnesota
7. Vancouver 7. KC 7. RSL 7. KC 7. KC
8. RSL 8. Portland 8. Colorado 8. RSL 8. LA
9. San Jose 9. Houston 9. Houston 9. San Jose 9. Houston
10. Minnesota 10. San Jose 10. Minnesota 10. Minnesota 10. San Jose
11. Houston 11. Minnesota 11. San Jose 11. Houston 11. RSL

Mourinho wants Rooney at Manchester United next year

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Jose Mourinho, manager of Manchester United walks past Wayne Rooney during a training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League round-of-32 second leg against St Etienne at Aon Training Complex on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 10:01 AM EST

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho spoke at length about Wayne Rooney on Friday, explaining the importance of the captain at Old Trafford.

Mourinho says that Rooney is neither a toy nor a public relations ploy for him, and that he was readying Rooney for extra time in the EFL Cup Final and just may start him on Saturday.

[ MORE: MLS Week 1 preview ]

Rooney is wanted at United “100 percent” for next season, but Mourinho says a return will be up to the player.

From Sky Sports:

“So Wayne Rooney to Everton, I only can say that in the final with the result 2-2 with the team in difficulties, with the team possibly going to play 40 more minutes Rooney was ready to go into the pitch,” Mourinho said.

“So he’s not the player we play in the last minute or to give a gift in the winning final, you trust and are going to play your crucial change which is the last one.”

Mourinho broached the topic before being asked, which shows he understands the import of the situation.

There’s another level to this, too; With so many legendary figures leaving Old Trafford over the past several seasons, how the next big one leaves will be significant to the short-term aura of the club. Is this still the club over everything, or is United that much different with Mourinho?

West Brom to debut in “Premier League Behind the Badge”

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 3, 2017, 9:30 AM EST

Following on from Crystal Palace last season and Watford earlier in the 2016-17 campaign, the surprise package of the Premier League season so far are getting the “Premier League Behind the Badge” treatment.

[ MORE: Behind the Badge archive

From this weekend let the world of West Bromwich Albion take over your life thanks to some incredible behind-the-scenes access.

In an exclusive series, NBC Sports followed around the Baggies in a very similar fashion to HBO’s Hard Knocks which joins the preseason camp of one NFL team each summer.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

Here’s a taster of what’s to come in Episode One which airs this Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN.

The first episode will feature in-depth interviews with head coach Tony Pulis, captain Darren Fletcher and defender Jonny Evans, and follows Ben Foster as he transforms from goalkeeper to barber for charity. In addition, the opening episode will take a look at the squad training as severe winter storm Doris batters the region, and includes pre-match interviews with Albion supporters.

Co-produced with Goalhanger Films, each episode will focus on the club’s preparation for that week’s match, as well as the game itself. NBC Sports Group’s camera crews will be given access to the offices, training facilities, locker rooms, pitch, and tunnel, capturing the unique atmosphere leading up to and throughout the matches.

Below is the schedule for the four episodes on West Brom, which you can watch on NBCSN and live online via NBCSports.com in the coming weeks.

First episode: Saturday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Second episode: Sunday, Mar. 12, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Third episode: Saturday, Mar. 18, 4:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN
Fourth episode: Sunday, Apr. 2, 1:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Liverpool’s Klopp: Things are tough, but “I’m not a clown”

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on February 11, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 3, 2017, 8:50 AM EST

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is understandably ornery.

If 2017 stood on its own, his Reds would be a bottom half side. Fortunately, Klopp and his crew had a terrific first half of the season and instead battle for a Top Four spot.

[ PL PREVIEW: Liverpool vs. Arsenal ]

Up next is Arsenal, an also-struggling unit which knows it has the chance to either help bury Liverpool or taste fifth or even sixth place.

Klopp thinks he can motivate his charges, and admonishes his critics not to misjudge him by his exterior.

From the BBC:

 “We’ve already had a few bad moments together. It doesn’t feel that free-flowing any more, but that’s how seasons are,” said the German.

“I’m not a clown, I’m not always laughing like crazy. I’m a normal person. My job is to make the players feel there’s a big chance to win it.

The struggling Reds have to fix things fast under Klopp, whose shine has found grime. A powerful and smart manager who rarely has to admit errors, this feels like a big enough statement even while dusted with the air of maybe.