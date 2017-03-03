U.S. U-20s qualifies for U-20 World Cup, knocks off El Salvador

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team has never won a CONCACAF U-20 Championship, however, Tab Ramos’ side is now just one match away from breaking that trend.

The U.S. U-20s knocked off El Salvador on Friday night, 2-1, in order to reach the tournament finale against Honduras.

In the bigger picture, Ramos and his squad automatically qualify for this summer’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea by virtue of finishing in the top two of their classification stage group.

The U.S. went up 1-0 in the 17th minute when Emmanuel Sabbi was sent in on goal by Eryk Williamson. Sabbi netted his first goal of the competition after slotting his final touch past El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez Martinez.

However, it was Williamson that doubled the American advantage eight minutes later in extraordinary fashion after taking the ball off his chest and volleying it off the left post and into the back of the net.

Are you kidding me, Eryk Williamson? 😱 Chests it down and strikes from way outside the box. Pssst, @SportsCenter 👀 pic.twitter.com/BoqrVGot1O — U.S. Soccer YNT (@ussoccer_ynt) March 4, 2017

The Central American side managed to pull a goal back in the 35th minute as Marvin Marquez Ayala snuck one past Jonathan Klinsmann, but El Salvador struggled to find a second against the stifling U.S. backline.

A pair of red cards in the dying minutes put a bit of a damper on the match, when El Salvador’s Marcos Rodriguez was sent off for slapping and kicking U.S. attacker Sebastian Saucedo, who had previously tripped Rodriguez in the build up.

Joining the U.S. at this summer’s World Cup from CONCACAF will be Honduras and Mexico, while Costa Rica and Panama will battle for the final spot from the region.