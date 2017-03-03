Warrant issued for West Ham’s Snodgrass after missed court appearance

Click to email (Opens in new window)

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of West Ham striker Robert Snodgrass after he failed to attend his court appearance over a pending case.

Snodgrass was allegedly charged with operating a car in Glasgow while a baby was being held by a passenger back on April 17, 2016.

The player’s lawyer, Martin Black, didn’t believe his client needed to attend the hearing, thus telling the judge that when asked about Snodgrass being absent.

The 29-year-old is originally from Scotland and has previously made 21 appearances for the Scottish national team.

Snodgrass joined West Ham in late-January from fellow Premier League side Hull City.