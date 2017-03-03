West Brom to debut in “Premier League Behind the Badge”

Following on from Crystal Palace last season and Watford earlier in the 2016-17 campaign, the surprise package of the Premier League season so far are getting the “Premier League Behind the Badge” treatment.

From this weekend let the world of West Bromwich Albion take over your life thanks to some incredible behind-the-scenes access.

In an exclusive series, NBC Sports followed around the Baggies in a very similar fashion to HBO’s Hard Knocks which joins the preseason camp of one NFL team each summer.

Here’s a taster of what’s to come in Episode One which airs this Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN.

The first episode will feature in-depth interviews with head coach Tony Pulis, captain Darren Fletcher and defender Jonny Evans, and follows Ben Foster as he transforms from goalkeeper to barber for charity. In addition, the opening episode will take a look at the squad training as severe winter storm Doris batters the region, and includes pre-match interviews with Albion supporters. Co-produced with Goalhanger Films, each episode will focus on the club’s preparation for that week’s match, as well as the game itself. NBC Sports Group’s camera crews will be given access to the offices, training facilities, locker rooms, pitch, and tunnel, capturing the unique atmosphere leading up to and throughout the matches.

Below is the schedule for the four episodes on West Brom, which you can watch on NBCSN and live online via NBCSports.com in the coming weeks.

First episode: Saturday, Mar. 4, 3 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Second episode: Sunday, Mar. 12, 2:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Third episode: Saturday, Mar. 18, 4:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

Fourth episode: Sunday, Apr. 2, 1:30 p.m. ET – NBCSN

