More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Moenchengladbach's Fabian Johnson during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Schalke 04 in the Borussia Park stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday March 4, 2017. (Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP)
Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP

Bundesliga wrap: Contenders take advantage of RB Leipzig stumble

Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead is a bit cozier, and RB Leipzig has reason to worry about its second place spot following Saturday’s results in Germany.

RB Leipzig drew on Friday, then watched as Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim gained ground.

[ MORE: USSF makes new anthem rule ]

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen continued to put distance between itself and the drop zone. The club has been in the top flight since 1981.

Koln 0-3 Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez’s 25th minute goal was all the visitors needed, though Juan Bernat and Franck Ribery cushioned the win with second half tallies that sent Bayern seven points clear of RB Leipzig.

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 Schalke

USMNT left-sided man Fabian Johnson scored a pair of goals for Gladbach, leapfrogging the hosts over the visitors and into eighth.

Borussia Monchengladbach 6-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Fellow American Christian Pulisic subbed into this one and registered a goal and an assist as Dortmund pulled within six points of second.

Elsewhere

Augsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig — Friday
Mainz 1-1 Wolfsburg
Hoffenheim 5-2 Ingolstadt
Werder Bremen 2-0 Darmstadt
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Hamburg vs. Hertha Berlin — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 44 8-3-0 9-2-1 56
 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 19 9-1-1 6-3-3 49
 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 27 8-3-0 4-4-4 43
 1899 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 20 7-5-0 3-6-2 41
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 6 9-1-1 2-3-6 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 3 6-3-1 4-2-6 35
 1. FC Köln 23 8 9 6 31 25 6 5-5-1 3-4-5 33
 Mönchengladbach 23 9 5 9 29 31 -2 6-3-3 3-2-6 32
 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 3 11 36 38 -2 5-2-5 4-1-6 30
 SC Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 -11 7-0-4 2-3-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 23 8 5 10 32 38 -6 5-4-3 3-1-7 29
 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 -7 3-4-5 4-3-4 28
 FC Schalke 04 23 7 6 10 28 27 1 6-2-4 1-4-6 27
 Werder Bremen 23 7 4 12 30 43 -13 4-1-7 3-3-5 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 -13 3-2-7 3-3-5 23
 Hamburger SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 -24 3-3-4 2-2-8 20
 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 -18 2-2-7 3-1-8 18
 Darmstadt 23 3 3 17 15 45 -30 3-3-6 0-0-11 12

U.S. Soccer adds new bylaw requiring standing during anthem

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the U.S. Women's National Team kneels during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before a match against Thailand on September 15, 2016 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
3 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 2:55 PM EST

U.S. Soccer has changed its national anthem policy regarding in the wake of Megan Rapinoe’s controversial decision to kneel during the performance of it last summer.

Rapinoe opted to kneel in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance on racial inequality, adding that she felt the measure also protested injustices against the LGBTQ community in the United States.

[ MORE: MLS 2017 predictions ]

Here’s Stu Holden’s Twitter post. He was asked of any consequences by Grant Wahl, and says USSF president Sunil Gulati said there is no preset punishment.

Wenger on not starting Alexis, Arsenal’s fifth place spot

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks down just prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
AP Photo/Dave Thompson
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

Arsene Wenger is trying to find the bright side of slipping to fifth place in the Premier League, and that’s the fact that the club still has the chance to climb out of its funk.

The Arsenal boss was asked about the possibility that his side misses out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his tenure, and here’s his response.

“It’s a possibility to be in as well, so let’s focus on that.”

[ MORE: Match recap | 3 things ]

As for not starting Alexis Sanchez, the superstar attacker who leads the Premier League in goals, did that backfire when Liverpool went up 2-0?

“In the first half the strikers suffered from the fact that we didn’t dominate the midfield,” Wenger said. “Welbeck and Giroud were much better in the second half.”

Alexis entered the game and immediately changed Arsenal’s chances of coming back, providing an assist on Danny Welbeck‘s goal before the Gunners eventually fell 3-1.

It almost has to be curtains for Wenger at Arsenal, but that still seems likely a postseason thing. And the manager definitely has the experience to get the Gunners back into the Top Four. Will he?

Premier League Saturday roundup: Drama central

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Sadio Mane of Liverpool (L) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool (R) during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on March 4, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 2:43 PM EST

What. A. Day. Late winners, red cards, controversy, upsets.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The seven Premier League games on Saturday produced just about everything.

[ MORE: PL standings |  Schedule

Below is a look back at all the action from Saturday’s seven games in the PL.

Manchester United 1-1 BournemouthRECAP

1-1 doesn’t even go close to telling the story of this game. United led through Marcos Rojo‘s first Premier League goal but Bournemouth scored a penalty kick via Joshua King. Then, things got tasty. Tyrone Mings and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were going at it the whole game and the former looked to stamp on Zlatan’s head while he was on the floor, then Zlatan connected with an elbow on Mings’ head moments later. In the melee which ensued Andrew Surman was shown a second yellow card as Bournemouth played the entire second half with 10 men.

Zlatan had the chance to the be the hero, once again, but his penalty kick was saved by Artur Boruc and United were held to a seventh draw in their last 11 PL home games. Frustration for Jose Mourinho as his men lost ground in the top four race, while Ibrahimovic and Mings could well get retrospective bans.

Liverpool 3-1 ArsenalRECAP

Alexis Sanchez was left on the bench and it backfired badly for Arsene Wenger as Liverpool secured victory. First half goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane set Jurgen Klopp‘s side on their way and even though Sanchez jumped off the bench at half time to spark life into Arsenal and set up Danny Welbeck‘s strike, Wenger’s men lost for the third time in four games as Georginio Wijnaldum scored late on.

Liverpool again rose to the occasion against a top four rival as they remain unbeaten against the top six this season, while Arsenal’s top four hopes are in real jeopardy with Liverpool leapfrogging them in the table.

Watford 3-4 SouthamptonRECAP

What. A. Game. Watford took the lead through Troy Deeney early on but Saints came roaring back as Dusan Tadic first scored and then set up Nathan Redmond to make it 2-1. Then Stefano Okaka equalized late on but Manolo Gabbiadini made it 3-2 (he’s now scored six goals in four games for Saints) and Redmond added another to make it 4-2 before Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a late consolation for the Hornets. Claude Puel‘s Saints have now scored 10 goals in their last three games and have put their EFL Cup final heartbreak firmly behind them.

Leicester City 3-1 Hull CityRECAP

What a difference one week makes. Leicester have won back-to-back PL games for the first time this season as they continue to prove life is just fine after Claudio Ranieri. Caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare has overseen two-straight 3-1 wins against Liverpool and now Hull but the Foxes had to fight back from 1-0 down. In fact, it’s the first time this season that Leicester have won after going behind as Sam Clucas put Hull ahead. However, Christian Fuchs made it 1-1 at half time and then second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and a late own goal from Tom Huddlestone sealed the win. The reigning champs are finally pulling away from the relegation zone.

Swansea City 3-2 BurnleyRECAP

Another thriller took place at the Liberty Stadium as Paul Clement celebrated wildly thanks to Fernando Llorente’s late winner. The Swans went ahead through a Llorente header but then a controversial penalty kick was awarded to Burnley (Clarets striker Ashley Barnes handled the ball but referee Anthony Taylor gave a spot kick) and Andre Gray made it 1-1 before adding another in the second half to make it 2-1. Martin Olsson made it 2-2 with 20 minutes to go and then Llorente popped up in stoppage time to hand Swansea a fifth win in nine games under Clement. Swansea now have 27 points and some breathing space from the bottom three.

West Brom 0-2 Crystal PalaceRECAP

A simply massive away win for Palace as Sam Allardyce‘s men are out out of the drop zone. A goal in each half from Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend proved the difference for the Eagles against a West Brom side who had an off day after reaching 40 points after just 26 games. For Palace, they’re on 25 points and have given themselves hope ahead of a tough run of games.

Stoke City 2-0 MiddlesbroughRECAP

Routine win for the Potters as two first half goals from Marko Arnautovic saw them past goal-shy Middlesbrough. The Potters dominated from start to finish and Aitor Karanka‘s Boro, the lowest scorers in the PL, have now slipped into the relegation zone and are just three points off the bottom. As for Stoke, they’re up to ninth place and just five points behind West Brom in eighth.

Three things we learned from Liverpool’s win vs. Arsenal

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 2:28 PM EST

Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp‘s side rode a red-hot start to beat Arsene Wenger‘s Gunners and leapfrog them in the standings.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays

A goal each from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane did the damage in a superb first half from the home side and even though Arsenal improved after the break (mostly because they brought on Alexis Sanchez at half time) they couldn’t draw level and Georginio Wijnaldum‘s late goal sealed the win.

Here’s a look at what we learned from Anfield.

LIVERPOOL, ANNOYINGLY, RISE TO THE OCCASION AGAIN

Jurgen Klopp must be scratching his head once again after Liverpool dominated a top six opponent. Well, at least for the first half but that turned out to be enough.

Liverpool have lost five times in 27 Premier League games this season and all five defeats have come against teams in the bottom half of the PL table. It’s tough to explain why that’s the case but you can see that in big games at Anfield and away from home they’ve risen to the occasion as they’re momentarily in third place with both Arsenal and Manchester United dropping points this weekend.

Here’s a look at their results against the current top six this season…

  • vs. Chelsea (1 win, 1 draw)
  • vs. Tottenham (1 win, 1 draw)
  • vs. Arsenal (2 wins)
  • vs. Man City (1 win, next game on Mar. 19)
  • vs. Man United (2 draws)

Before the game Klopp stated that he may need up to six new players in the summer. You can see what he is talking about. Liverpool must improve in defense. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet got lucky on a couple of the crosses he came for but he pulled off a fine save from Olivier Giroud‘s header. Mignolet and Lorus Karius are on thin ice. Liverpool need a new center back and left back to bolster their defense, while in midfield they seem to be overrun in the areas just in front of their back four with Georginio Wijnadlum better in attack and the likes of Emre Can or Jordan Henderson not true holding players.

In attack Klopp’s side look stacked, even with Daniel Sturridge a spectator on the bench for much of this season. If they can sell Sturridge and bring in a predatory finisher then that will take them to the next level.

Saturday’s win against Arsenal proved once again that Klopp’s side have plenty of potential to do more than just challenge for the top four. Imagine if Liverpool would have won half the games they lost against Burnley, Bournemouth, Swansea, Hull and Leicester? Up next for Klopp’s Jekyll and Hyde team is Burnley at Anfield. Time to show if they have the focus to rise to the smaller occasions.

SANCHEZ OMISSION BIZARRE

With his current contract situation hanging over not only his head but that of Wenger and the entire club, you have to wonder exactly why Alexis Sanchez was left out of the Arsenal starting lineup at Liverpool.

He came on at half time and made a huge difference, cutting in from the left flank as Nathaniel Clyne couldn’t get forward and Sanchez teed up Welbeck to make it 2-1 and gave Liverpool’s defense plenty of problems and had a late shot blocked when it looked like he was about to make it 2-2.

Sanchez turned the game and it shouldn’t have been a surprise. He’s been involved in more goals — 17 goals and now nine assists — than any other PL player this season.

The decision to not start Sanchez surely couldn’t have been with the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich in mind. Beating a rival for a top four finish should be the priority and Arsenal — they’re trailing Bayern 5-1 from the first leg — need a minor miracle to make it through to the quarterfinals. Combined with Mesut Ozil’s illness which meant he didn’t travel to Anfield, it almost seemed like Wenger was trying to make a point that Arsenal would be just fine without Sanchez and Ozil next season if they don’t end up signing new contracts at Arsenal.

They won’t be fine. The first 45 minutes proved that.

MANE THE MAN

So many eyebrows were raised when Mane signed for Liverpool from Southampton for $42 million in the summer. Klopp spoke about how he missed out on Mane in the past and he didn’t want to make that mistake again.

Yeah, it was money extremely well spent.

The Senegalese flyer, still just 24, is Liverpool’s leading scorer with 12 goals and he also has five assists. He is the hub of their flowing attack and we all know how badly he was missed at Liverpool when he went to the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Imagine if Mane had a target man to work off of at Liverpool. Could he be even more potent?

With Graziano Pelle at Southampton he had a bonafide big man to work with as Mane would latch onto Pelle’s flicks and buzz in and around him to devastating effect. The movement of Firmino, Philippe Coutinho and Adam Lallana seems to suit him well too but you get the sense that Mane’s pace would be suited better to playing with more space behind defenses that a more direct style would foster.

The big issue with Mane has been consistency. At Saints he blew hot and cold throughout the season but at Liverpool he has cranked things up a notch. That said, he was way below his usual high standards in the defeat at Leicester just five days ago and then pretty much tore apart Arsenal on his own in the first half. Like Liverpool this season, Mane’s consistency is the only thing holding him back.

As the stat above suggests, Mane can be one of the most deadly players in the PL when he’s at it. His biggest challenge is finding consistency as Liverpool’s leading man.