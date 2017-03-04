Ibrahimovic, Mings with elbow, stamp; Surman sent off

There was utter pandemonium at the end of the first half between Manchester United and Bournemouth on Saturday.
First, Tyrone Mings appeared to stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s head as he was on the ground and then Zlatan landed a shocking elbow to Mings’ header moments later when a corner came in.
A melee then ensued from the latter incident and Andrew Surman was shown a harsh second yellow card for a push on Ibrahimovic.
Referee Kevin Friend debated with Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney for quite some time before deciding to take no action against Mings and Zlatan.
It seems highly-likely that the Bournemouth defender and United’s top scorer will be getting some kind of retrospective ban from the FA.
Watch the video above to see the entire incident play out and make up your own mind on what should’ve happened.
Many are saying both Mings and Ibrahimovic should’ve been shown straight red cards…