Klopp says Liverpool could bring in six new players

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 8:40 AM EST

Jurgen Klopp is ready to shake things up.

Ahead of Liverpool’s top four battle with Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Klopp has been speaking about his plans for the summer transfer window.

With Liverpool winning just one of their opening seven games in the PL in 2017, plus being dumped out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, plenty of questions around squad depth have come up with defensive injuries and the loss of Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations having a big impact.

Klopp is ready to spend, spend, spend this summer.

“The club have never said to me that a certain figure is too expensive; that has not happened yet and I don’t expect it to happen,” Klopp said. “We all have the same plan, the sporting director, scouting department, owners, myself – we all want to make this club as successful as possible so we will spend money in the summer. Of course we have to improve the squad, that is clear.

“We could have done with one or two players in January, when we had injury problems and the Africa Cup, but the transfer window didn’t give us any opportunity. We will be prepared for the summer window, for sure. We are working on it already – we might need between two and six players.”

So, expect a busy summer at Anfield.

What kind of players do they need to add? A goalkeeper is key with both Simon Mignolet and Lorus Karius struggling this season, plus a left back and a center back are essential to rebuild their defensive as they continue to leak goals at a rate of 1.3 per game. That’s three players right there.

You can also make the point that an out-and-out striker would be necessary with Daniel Sturridge likely to move on after being out of favor for much of the 2016-17 campaign. Plus, a true holding midfielder will also help Liverpool’s defensive unit improve as Jordan Henderson and Geoginio Wijnaldum are much better going forward than they are at defending.

A goalkeeper, center back, left back, holding midfielder and a striker. Liverpool need at least five top quality acquisitions this offseason if they’re going to challenge for the title and reaching the UEFA Champions League will play a big part in attracting star players for next season.

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 7:16 AM EST

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 games.

Fresh from winning the League Cup at Wembley last weekend, the games continue to come thick and fast for Jose Mourinho’s surging side who have lost just once in their last 27 outings in all competitions with Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing the role of hero.

For Bournemouth, they need a hero desperately as Eddie Howe‘s men sink towards the relegation zone and are without a win in 2017. Second second syndrome is hitting the Cherries hard, although they did beat United at home last season so will look to conjure up some similar magic.

In team news United make four changes to the team which beat Southampton at Wembley, with Luke Shaw starting at left back, while Wayne Rooney, Phil Jones and Michael Carrick all come into the starting lineup.

Bournemouth make one change with Benik Afobe coming in for Jack Wilshere who drops to the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick; Mata, Pogba, Rooney, Martial; Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrra, Rashford

Bournemouth: Boruc; A. Smith, Cook, Mings Daniels; Arter, Surman; Fraser, Pugh, King; Afobe. Subs: Allsop, Cargill, B. Smith, Gosling, Ibe, Wilshere, Gradel

MLS Snapshot: Portland Timbers 5-1 Minnesota United (video)

@TimbersFC
Twitter/@TimbersFC
1 Comment
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 11:56 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): MLS is officially back and boy do the Portland Timbers look scary up top! It was always going to be a tough task for Minnesota to get a result in their debut but Adrian Heath’s side simply looked overmatched for much of the night. Diego Valeri and new signing Sebastian Blanco connected well up front for the Timbers, along with the usual suspects of Fanendo Adi and Darlington Nagbe. Things will get better for Minnesota, however, like many previous expansion teams, the Loons will have their fare share of disappointment as they get acclimated to life in MLS. On the bright side, the visitors got their first goal in their debut.

Three four moments that mattered

15′ — Olum nets first goal of MLS season — If the early goings are any indication of how strong the Timbers attack is then look out, MLS. Defender Vytautas Andriuskevicius headed on a Diego Valeri cross, and it was Olum that got the last touch.

22′ — Minnesota dodges bullet — Nobody is in midseason form in the opening couple weeks of the season, and that includes the officiating staff. It wasn’t an egregious miss but referee Chris Penso certainly missed a penalty kick decision here as the ball bounced up and struck the arm of Minnesota defender Justin Davis.

47′ — Blanco pays dividends in debut — Sebastian Blanco was one of the most promising MLS additions this offseason and he showed why that’s the case on Friday.

79′ — Ramirez gives Minnesota its first milestone — Not much went right for the visitors but Christian Ramirez did what he does best in front of the Providence Park crowd.

Man of the match: Diego Valeri

Goalscorers: Lawrence Olum (15′), Diego Valeri (47′, 82′-PK), Christian Ramirez (79′), Fanendo Adi (90’+1′, 90’+3′)

AC Milan sale delayed again

during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and AC Milan at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on April 3, 2016 in Bergamo, Italy.
Associated PressMar 3, 2017, 9:01 PM EST

MILAN (AP) The sale of AC Milan to a group of Chinese investors was again delayed on Friday.

The completion of the deal was originally scheduled for December, but Silvio Berlusconi’s holding company Fininvest and Sino-Europe Sports agreed to a three-month delay, postponing the closing to Friday.

“Conditions of the contract have not been met so the closing cannot happen today as initially planned,” Milan vice president Adriano Galliani said at a shareholders’ meeting.

“Fininvest points out, however, that it is evaluating the possibility of drawing up an agreement to give up its ownership of AC Milan soon.”

The new date is expected to be March 31.

The deal with Sino-Europe values Milan at 740 million euros (about $800 million). The investors have already paid 200 million euros as a deposit.

Berlusconi, who purchased Milan 31 years ago, has been negotiating for more than a year to sell the Serie A club.

Giuseppe Scala, representing those with smaller stakes in the club, accused Fininvest of not being transparent and demanded more clarity from the club.

Galliani responded by saying he worked for Milan, not Fininvest.

“Why should I feel like I’m being taken for a fool?” Galliani asked. “There’s nothing that doesn’t work, corporate life continues as normal and calm, salaries are paid.

“The deal between potential vendors and potential buyers is between Fininvest and SES. They can give answers, not the managing director of Milan. With all the goodwill, I can’t respond to questions on where we are, what will happen, what will be AC Milan’s future, because I don’t know. If Milan will or will not be sold does not depend on me.”

U.S. U-20s qualifies for U-20 World Cup, knocks off El Salvador

@ussoccer_ynt
Twitter/@ussoccer_ynt
By Matt ReedMar 3, 2017, 8:28 PM EST

The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team has never won a CONCACAF U-20 Championship, however, Tab Ramos’ side is now just one match away from breaking that trend.

The U.S. U-20s knocked off El Salvador on Friday night, 2-1, in order to reach the tournament finale against Honduras.

In the bigger picture, Ramos and his squad automatically qualify for this summer’s U-20 World Cup in South Korea by virtue of finishing in the top two of their classification stage group.

The U.S. went up 1-0 in the 17th minute when Emmanuel Sabbi was sent in on goal by Eryk Williamson. Sabbi netted his first goal of the competition after slotting his final touch past El Salvador goalkeeper Mario Gonzalez Martinez.

However, it was Williamson that doubled the American advantage eight minutes later in extraordinary fashion after taking the ball off his chest and volleying it off the left post and into the back of the net.

The Central American side managed to pull a goal back in the 35th minute as Marvin Marquez Ayala snuck one past Jonathan Klinsmann, but El Salvador struggled to find a second against the stifling U.S. backline.

A pair of red cards in the dying minutes put a bit of a damper on the match, when El Salvador’s Marcos Rodriguez was sent off for slapping and kicking U.S. attacker Sebastian Saucedo, who had previously tripped Rodriguez in the build up.

Joining the U.S. at this summer’s World Cup from CONCACAF will be Honduras and Mexico, while Costa Rica and Panama will battle for the final spot from the region.