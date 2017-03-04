Klopp says Liverpool could bring in six new players

Jurgen Klopp is ready to shake things up.

Ahead of Liverpool’s top four battle with Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) Klopp has been speaking about his plans for the summer transfer window.

With Liverpool winning just one of their opening seven games in the PL in 2017, plus being dumped out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, plenty of questions around squad depth have come up with defensive injuries and the loss of Sadio Mane to the Africa Cup of Nations having a big impact.

Klopp is ready to spend, spend, spend this summer.

“The club have never said to me that a certain figure is too expensive; that has not happened yet and I don’t expect it to happen,” Klopp said. “We all have the same plan, the sporting director, scouting department, owners, myself – we all want to make this club as successful as possible so we will spend money in the summer. Of course we have to improve the squad, that is clear. “We could have done with one or two players in January, when we had injury problems and the Africa Cup, but the transfer window didn’t give us any opportunity. We will be prepared for the summer window, for sure. We are working on it already – we might need between two and six players.”

So, expect a busy summer at Anfield.

What kind of players do they need to add? A goalkeeper is key with both Simon Mignolet and Lorus Karius struggling this season, plus a left back and a center back are essential to rebuild their defensive as they continue to leak goals at a rate of 1.3 per game. That’s three players right there.

You can also make the point that an out-and-out striker would be necessary with Daniel Sturridge likely to move on after being out of favor for much of the 2016-17 campaign. Plus, a true holding midfielder will also help Liverpool’s defensive unit improve as Jordan Henderson and Geoginio Wijnaldum are much better going forward than they are at defending.

A goalkeeper, center back, left back, holding midfielder and a striker. Liverpool need at least five top quality acquisitions this offseason if they’re going to challenge for the title and reaching the UEFA Champions League will play a big part in attracting star players for next season.

