Leicester 3-1 Hull: Life is fine after Ranieri

Clucas put Hull 1-0 up

Fuchs equalizes

Mahrez, Huddlestone (OG) win it for Leicester

Two-straight wins for Foxes

Leicester City beat Hull City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as life after Claudio Ranieri continued to treat the Foxes well.

Hull went ahead in the relegation six-pointer as Sam Clucas finished off a counter attack but Leicester came roaring back. Christian Fuchs made it 1-1 before half time and in the second half Riyad Mahrez made it 2-1 and then a late Tom Huddlestone own goal put some gloss on the scoreline.

With the win Leicester now move on to 27 points as they give themselves some breathing space, while Hull remain on 21 points and second from bottom in the PL table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Marc Albrighton missed a sitter early on as Harry Maguire did enough to put him off but it was a huge chance missed for the Foxes. Then Robert Huth had a good chance but completely missed his kick as hie second effort was blocked brilliantly by Maguire. Despite their early pressure, Leicester were soon behind.

A counter attack was launched by Clucas and he played it wide to Oumar Niasse who found Kamil Grosicki. The Polish winger pulled it back and the onrushing Clucas bundled home. 1-0 to Hull.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Before the break Leicester equalizes as Jamie Vardy and Fuchs combined down the left flank and the latter was on hand to finish off Vardy’s cutback. Wonderful move. 1-1.

Vardy caused Hull’s defense plenty of problems but he over hit a cross with Albrighton unmarked six yards out.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

At the start of the second half Maguire got free at the back post but his header was saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Hull were having the better of the game but they were hit with a hammer blow. Mahrez’s trickery bought him some space and he squeezed the ball home at the near post.

Leicester in dreamland. 2-1 to the Foxes.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Hull responded well after going behind as Grosicki’s free kick was saved by Schmeichel but at the other end Leicester were dangerous as Shinji Okazaki couldn’t quite get on the end of a cross.

The Tigers continued to push hard for an equalizer and went close when Niasse’s low shot was saved by Schmeichel but at the other end Demarai Gray‘s low shot was saved by Jakupovic and went out for a corner.

From that corner Wilfred Ndidi challenged with Huddlestone and the latter headed into his own net. 3-1 to Leicester. Game over.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports