LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates as he scores his teams third goal and completes his hattrick during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane on February 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
PL Sunday preview: Spurs host Everton; Man City visit Sunderland

By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City needs wins to strengthen their respective positions in the top-four race, while Everton are looking to keep their hopes of such a finish a live, and Sunderland are… well, just hoping to get off the bottom of the table.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — 8:30 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

Six games — that’s all that stands between Tottenham and an unbeaten season of home fixtures in the Premier League, a most delightful send-off in 118-year-old White Hart Lane’s final season. The last time Spurs lost a league game to Everton, it was December 2012, at Goodison Park (eight PL games unbeaten — three wins, five draws). Harry Kane bagged a hat trick — his third in nine games across all competitions — in Spurs’ demolition of Stoke City, and is now level with Alexis Sanchez (17 goals) in his bid for a second straight PL Golden Boot; Everton’s Romelu Lukaku completes a three-way tie atop the goalscoring charts.

Spurs would go six points clear of fifth-place Arsenal with a victory on Sunday, setting themselves up with a surely insurmountable advantage (as if we haven’t heard that before) heading into the season’s final 11 games. Everton, meanwhile, would move to just three points back of the Gunners with a win, and just two points back of Manchester United for sixth (having played one more game than each).

INJURIES: Tottenham — OUT: Danny Rose (knee); QUESTIONABLE: Harry Kane (knock), Toby Aldeweireld (groin), Jan Vertonghen (hamstring) | Everton — OUT: Yannick Bolasie (knee), Muhamed Besic (knee)

Sunderland vs. Man City — 11 a.m. ET, on NBCSN and NBCSports.com

There existed a brief period — five whole days, as it may have been — where Sunderland looked to be on their way to yet another late-season miracle, staving off relegation from the PL in the process. A draw against Tottenham, followed by a 4-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace, and David Moyes‘ side look to be surging. But, back-to-back losses, to Southampton and Everton, by a combined score of 6-0, and the Black Cats are once again bottom of the league with high-flying Man City (three straight wins, by a combined score of 8-1) visiting the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

If the 2016-17 season turns out to be Sergio Aguero’s final one at the Etihad Stadium, he looks determined to go out in style. The Argentine superstar has scored twice and assisted once in each of City’s last two games (all competitions). “I have three months to give my best and, as I always said, in June it will be seen,” Aguero said, when asked about recent praise from his club and manager. “One thing is that the club officially says it and another thing is to tell me. My intention is to stay.”

INJURIES: Sunderland — OUT: Jack Rodwell (hamstring), Jan Kirchoff (knee), Victor Anichebe (knee), Paddy McNair (knee), Lee Cattermole (hip) | Man City — OUT: Gabriel Jesus (ankle), Vincent Kompany (knock), Ilkay Gundogan (knee)

Championship Focus: Newcastle’s lead grows to 5 points

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 20: Newcastle player Yoan Gouffran celebrates after scoring the opening goal for Newcastle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Newcastle United and Aston Villa at St James' Park on February 20, 2017 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2017, 4:55 PM EST

With promotion-chasing Championship sides down to 11 (0r 12) games remaining during the league season, one side is nearly (back) up, while their closest competition for the title falters badly.

Huddersfield Town 1-3 Newcastle United

After overthrowing then-leaders Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday, Newcastle’s focus shifted to opening up an 11-point lead on third-place Huddersfield — a margin leaving them miles clear in one of two automatic promotion places — and they did just that, thanks to Matt Ritchie (9th league goal of the season), Daryl Murphy and Dwight Gayle (21st of the season — second-most in the Championship). Huddersfield, meanwhile, sit just two point clear of slipping all the way to fifth, though they do so with a game in hand.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Brighton

For nearly 60 minutes, Brighton were arguably the better side away to Forest. The home side hadn’t even registered a shot on target until Zach Clough broke the deadlock on the hour mark. In fact, they would register just three shots on target over the course of 90 minutes, ruthlessly punishing Brighton for three goals in the process. Ben Osborn made it 2-0 in the 89th minute, and Clough completed the rout seven minutes into stoppage time. Despite the heavy defeat, Brighton still sit six points clear of Huddersfield in the race for the second and final automatic promotion spot.

Birmingham City 1-3 Leeds United

Coming on strong, at just the right time, are Leeds United. Friday’s triumph away to Birmingham pushes Garry Monk‘s side to within a point of Huddersfield for third, now and points clear of Fulham in the race for a top-six (playoff) place. Chris Wood thwarted Gayle’s bid to overtake him atop the goalscoring charts with a brace, in the 14th and 67th minutes, before Alfonso completed the scoring. That’s three wins in four league games for Leeds, who would all but clinch a playoff place for themselves with a victory over Fulham on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the Championship

(5th) Reading 2-1 (21st) Wolverhampton Wanderers
(6th) Sheffield Wednesday 5-1 (8th) Norwich City
(7th) Fulham 3-1 (9th) Preston North End
(10th) Derby Count 2-1 (11th) Barnsley

Bundesliga wrap: Contenders take advantage of RB Leipzig stumble

Moenchengladbach's Fabian Johnson during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Schalke 04 in the Borussia Park stadium in Moenchengladbach, Germany, Saturday March 4, 2017. (Ina Fassbender/dpa via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga lead is a bit cozier, and RB Leipzig has reason to worry about its second place spot following Saturday’s results in Germany.

RB Leipzig drew on Friday, then watched as Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim gained ground.

Meanwhile, Werder Bremen continued to put distance between itself and the drop zone. The club has been in the top flight since 1981.

Koln 0-3 Bayern Munich

Javi Martinez’s 25th minute goal was all the visitors needed, though Juan Bernat and Franck Ribery cushioned the win with second half tallies that sent Bayern seven points clear of RB Leipzig.

Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 Schalke

USMNT left-sided man Fabian Johnson scored a pair of goals for Gladbach, leapfrogging the hosts over the visitors and into eighth.

Borussia Monchengladbach 6-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Fellow American Christian Pulisic subbed into this one and registered a goal and an assist as Dortmund pulled within six points of second.

Elsewhere

Augsburg 2-2 RB Leipzig — Friday
Mainz 1-1 Wolfsburg
Hoffenheim 5-2 Ingolstadt
Werder Bremen 2-0 Darmstadt
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Freiburg — 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday
Hamburg vs. Hertha Berlin — 11:30 a.m. EDT Sunday

Standings

 

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Bayern Munich 23 17 5 1 57 13 44 8-3-0 9-2-1 56
 RB Leipzig 23 15 4 4 43 24 19 9-1-1 6-3-3 49
 Borussia Dortmund 23 12 7 4 52 25 27 8-3-0 4-4-4 43
 1899 Hoffenheim 23 10 11 2 44 24 20 7-5-0 3-6-2 41
 Hertha BSC Berlin 22 11 4 7 30 24 6 9-1-1 2-3-6 37
 Eintracht Frankfurt 22 10 5 7 25 22 3 6-3-1 4-2-6 35
 1. FC Köln 23 8 9 6 31 25 6 5-5-1 3-4-5 33
 Mönchengladbach 23 9 5 9 29 31 -2 6-3-3 3-2-6 32
 Bayer Leverkusen 23 9 3 11 36 38 -2 5-2-5 4-1-6 30
 SC Freiburg 22 9 3 10 28 39 -11 7-0-4 2-3-6 30
 FSV Mainz 05 23 8 5 10 32 38 -6 5-4-3 3-1-7 29
 FC Augsburg 23 7 7 9 23 30 -7 3-4-5 4-3-4 28
 FC Schalke 04 23 7 6 10 28 27 1 6-2-4 1-4-6 27
 Werder Bremen 23 7 4 12 30 43 -13 4-1-7 3-3-5 25
 VfL Wolfsburg 23 6 5 12 21 34 -13 3-2-7 3-3-5 23
 Hamburger SV 22 5 5 12 21 45 -24 3-3-4 2-2-8 20
 FC Ingolstadt 04 23 5 3 15 21 39 -18 2-2-7 3-1-8 18
 Darmstadt 23 3 3 17 15 45 -30 3-3-6 0-0-11 12

U.S. Soccer adds new bylaw requiring standing during anthem

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Megan Rapinoe #15 of the U.S. Women's National Team kneels during the playing of the U.S. National Anthem before a match against Thailand on September 15, 2016 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
4 Comments
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 2:55 PM EST

U.S. Soccer has changed its national anthem policy regarding in the wake of Megan Rapinoe’s controversial decision to kneel during the performance of it last summer.

Rapinoe opted to kneel in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance on racial inequality, adding that she felt the measure also protested injustices against the LGBTQ community in the United States.

Here’s Stu Holden’s Twitter post. He was asked of any consequences by Grant Wahl, and says USSF president Sunil Gulati said there is no preset punishment.

Wenger on not starting Alexis, Arsenal’s fifth place spot

Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks down just prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

Arsene Wenger is trying to find the bright side of slipping to fifth place in the Premier League, and that’s the fact that the club still has the chance to climb out of its funk.

The Arsenal boss was asked about the possibility that his side misses out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his tenure, and here’s his response.

“It’s a possibility to be in as well, so let’s focus on that.”

As for not starting Alexis Sanchez, the superstar attacker who leads the Premier League in goals, did that backfire when Liverpool went up 2-0?

“In the first half the strikers suffered from the fact that we didn’t dominate the midfield,” Wenger said. “Welbeck and Giroud were much better in the second half.”

Alexis entered the game and immediately changed Arsenal’s chances of coming back, providing an assist on Danny Welbeck‘s goal before the Gunners eventually fell 3-1.

It almost has to be curtains for Wenger at Arsenal, but that still seems likely a postseason thing. And the manager definitely has the experience to get the Gunners back into the Top Four. Will he?