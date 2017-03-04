More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SWANSEA, WALES - MARCH 04: Fernando Llorente of Swansea City (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Tom Carroll of Swansea City (L) during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Burnley at Liberty Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Swansea City 3-2 Burnley: Llorente outduels Gray

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
  • Llorente scores in 12′, stoppage
  • Gray bags brace
  • Olsson scores

Fernando Llorente completed his brace during stoppage time, blowing kisses to the crowd as manager Paul Clement raced down the touch line to celebrate Swansea’s dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Andre Gray scored a pair for Burnley in defeat, and Martin Olsson scored Swansea’s other goal.

Swans are now five points clear of the drop zone, four points back of 12th place Burnley.

Whatever adjustment Llorente needed to make to life in the Premier League is complete, as Swans’ expensive No. 9 headed Leroy Fer‘s cross home in the 12th minute.

Burnley tried a quick answer through Jeff Hendricks, but Lukasz Fabianski didn’t have too much trouble getting low to corral it.

The Clarets had their chance to go level via a wrongly-awarded penalty. The ball struck Sam Vokes‘ arm, but Lee Mason thought it was a Swans’ arm. Gray took it well to make it 1-1.

Gray gave Burnley a lead when Vokes knocked down a long ball. Gray turned the flick toward goal and ripped a left-footer beyond Fabianski.

But Olsson was on the scene to tie it up within seven minutes of play, bodying off a defender to tear into a left-footer of his own.

Llorente and Swansea would not be denied, as the striker rose high to hammer a header home in stoppage time.

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough: Potters send Boro into drop zone

Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic scores his side's first goal of the game during their English Premier League soccer match against Middlesbrough at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
  • Arnautovic nabs 21st PL goal
  • USMNT’s Cameron returns to XI
  • Potters 9th, Boro 18th

Marko Arnautovic scored a pair of first-half goals as Stoke City cruised to a 2-0 win over relegation-battling Middlesbrough at bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The win gives Stoke 35 points, 13 more than 18th place Boro.

Marko Arnautovic proved an early handful for George Friend, winning a free kick for Stoke that Boro handled well.

The Smoggies wouldn’t deal with the text Stoke chance well, but were bailed out by keeper Victor Valdes. The visitors were fortunate to be scoreless after 20 minutes.

Friend’s issues with Arnautovic weren’t over, as Stoke’s Austrian attacker worked him well after a long ball from Glenn Whelan. Arnautovic tapped the ball around Friend before forcing Valdes to the turf and slotting home.

Watford 3-4 Southampton: Saints win thriller

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Nathan Redmond of Southampton celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match between Watford and Southampton at Vicarage Road on March 4, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
  • Deeney put Watford 1-0 up
  • Redmond scores twice
  • Gabbiadini has 6 goals in 4 games
  • Saints win second-straight game

Southampton beat Watford 4-3 at Vicarage Road on Saturday in a goal-fest in Hertfordshire.

Watford took the lead via Troy Deeney but Saints came roaring back as goals from Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond before half time made it 2-1 at the break.

Stefano Okaka looked to have grabbed a point for the Hornets later on but the home side couldn’t live with Saints’ offense as Manolo Gabbiadini reacted to a mistake from Heurelho Gomes to make it 3-2 and Redmond added another to make it 4-2. Late on Abdoulaye Doucoure headed home but a thrilling game ended 4-3 to Saints.

With the win Claude Puel‘s men move into 10th place on 33 points and put the disappointment of their EFL Cup final to bed, while Watford remain on 31 points.

Deeney put Watford 1-0 up early on as he got the better of Maya Yoshida and combined well with Stefano Okaka as the Hornets skipper hooked home his 99th league goal for the club.

Saints improved are going behind but James Ward-Prowse‘s shot at the near post was saved by Gomes and then Redmond squirmed a long-distance effort just wide.

Saints forced Gomes into action once again as Gabbiadini saw his effort saved as Watford were pushed further back as half time neared.

The away side finally got the goal they deserved as Tadic surged towards goal and then the ball was half cleared straight back to the Serbian international who drilled home. 1-1. Game on.

Right on half time Saints took the lead after a flowing move as Tadic played the ball back to Redmond and his low shot crept in. 2-1 to Southampton at the break.

Gabbiadini went close for Saints early in the second half while Okaka was making a nuisance of himself at the other end.

Okaka had a good shot which Fraser Forster saved with his leg down low as the home side pushed for an equalizer.

Watford looked to have rescued a point as Issac Success sent in a cross which Okaka finished well. 2-2. But then Saints surged into the lead as Sofiane Boufal‘s shot was spilled by Gomes and Gabbiadini was the first to react to put Saints 3-2 up.

3-2 soon became 4-2 as Redmond finished well to grab his second of the game and even though Doucoure scored a late header it was too little to late for Watford in a thrilling encounter.

West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles leave drop zone

West Bromwich Albion's Chris Brunt, left, vies for the ball with Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace, at The Hawthorns, in West Bromwich, England, Saturday March 4, 2017. (Dave Howarth/PA via AP)
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
  • Zaha scores in 58′
  • Van Aanholt leaves injured, 62′
  • Two-straight for Eagles

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend gave Sam Allardyce back-to-back wins, as Crystal Palace surprised West Brom 2-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The win boosts Palace out of the drop zone, three points clear of Middlesbrough. West Brom is eighth with 40 points.

The first half saw not much aside from a penalty shout for Salomon Rondon, as Palace had most of the ball against a typical Tony Pulis-led stingy West Brom.

But Yohan Cabaye picked out Wilfried Zaha with a diagonal ball in the 55th minute, and the fiery winger took the ball off his chest with class before beating Ben Foster. 1-0.

Townsend made it 2-0, a deserved moment for the Englishman who drove three-quarters of the field and shrugged off multiple defenders for a wonderful goal.

Leicester 3-1 Hull: Life is fine after Ranieri

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Christian Fuchs of Leicester City (L) celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Hull City at The King Power Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 11:59 AM EST
  • Clucas put Hull 1-0 up
  • Fuchs equalizes 
  • Mahrez, Huddlestone (OG) win it for Leicester
  • Two-straight wins for Foxes

Leicester City beat Hull City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as life after Claudio Ranieri continued to treat the Foxes well.

Hull went ahead in the relegation six-pointer as Sam Clucas finished off a counter attack but Leicester came roaring back. Christian Fuchs made it 1-1 before half time and in the second half Riyad Mahrez made it 2-1 and then a late Tom Huddlestone own goal put some gloss on the scoreline.

With the win Leicester now move on to 27 points as they give themselves some breathing space, while Hull remain on 21 points and second from bottom in the PL table.

Marc Albrighton missed a sitter early on as Harry Maguire did enough to put him off but it was a huge chance missed for the Foxes. Then Robert Huth had a good chance but completely missed his kick as hie second effort was blocked brilliantly by Maguire. Despite their early pressure, Leicester were soon behind.

A counter attack was launched by Clucas and he played it wide to Oumar Niasse who found Kamil Grosicki. The Polish winger pulled it back and the onrushing Clucas bundled home. 1-0 to Hull.

Before the break Leicester equalizes as Jamie Vardy and Fuchs combined down the left flank and the latter was on hand to finish off Vardy’s cutback. Wonderful move. 1-1.

Vardy caused Hull’s defense plenty of problems but he over hit a cross with Albrighton unmarked six yards out.

At the start of the second half Maguire got free at the back post but his header was saved by Kasper Schmeichel. Hull were having the better of the game but they were hit with a hammer blow. Mahrez’s trickery bought him some space and he squeezed the ball home at the near post.

Leicester in dreamland. 2-1 to the Foxes.

Hull responded well after going behind as Grosicki’s free kick was saved by Schmeichel but at the other end Leicester were dangerous as Shinji Okazaki couldn’t quite get on the end of a cross.

The Tigers continued to push hard for an equalizer and went close when Niasse’s low shot was saved by Schmeichel but at the other end Demarai Gray‘s low shot was saved by Jakupovic and went out for a corner.

From that corner Wilfred Ndidi challenged with Huddlestone and the latter headed into his own net. 3-1 to Leicester. Game over.