Swansea City 3-2 Burnley: Llorente outduels Gray

Llorente scores in 12′, stoppage

Gray bags brace

Olsson scores

Fernando Llorente completed his brace during stoppage time, blowing kisses to the crowd as manager Paul Clement raced down the touch line to celebrate Swansea’s dramatic 3-2 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Andre Gray scored a pair for Burnley in defeat, and Martin Olsson scored Swansea’s other goal.

Swans are now five points clear of the drop zone, four points back of 12th place Burnley.

Whatever adjustment Llorente needed to make to life in the Premier League is complete, as Swans’ expensive No. 9 headed Leroy Fer‘s cross home in the 12th minute.

Burnley tried a quick answer through Jeff Hendricks, but Lukasz Fabianski didn’t have too much trouble getting low to corral it.

The Clarets had their chance to go level via a wrongly-awarded penalty. The ball struck Sam Vokes‘ arm, but Lee Mason thought it was a Swans’ arm. Gray took it well to make it 1-1.

10 – No player has provided more Premier League assists this season than Gylfi Sigurdsson; 10, level with Christian Eriksen. Orchestrate. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 4, 2017

Gray gave Burnley a lead when Vokes knocked down a long ball. Gray turned the flick toward goal and ripped a left-footer beyond Fabianski.

But Olsson was on the scene to tie it up within seven minutes of play, bodying off a defender to tear into a left-footer of his own.

Llorente and Swansea would not be denied, as the striker rose high to hammer a header home in stoppage time.

