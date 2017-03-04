More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
HARRISON, NJ - MARCH 04: Ellen White of England celebrates her goal with teammates Jordan Nobbs #7 and Steph Houghton #5 in the second half against the United States during the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2017 in Harrison, New Jersey.England defeated the USA 1-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
USWNT stunned by England in SheBelieves Cup

Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 8:40 PM EST

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Substitute Ellen White scored on a rebound in close in the 89th minute and England stunned the United States 1-0 in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bulls Arena on Saturday.

It marked the first time that England has beaten the United States since a friendly in 2011. It was only England’s fourth win in 14 games (4-9-1) against the U.S.

White, who entered in the 76th minute, scored her 20th goal in 60 games with England, just seconds after Lucy Bronze cracked a shot off the crossbar moments following a corner kick. Two U.S. defenders collided trying to clear the ball and White ripped it past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

Until the goal, it appeared it would be a scoreless draw. Neither team had a good scoring chance in the second half that was played in temperatures in the 20s with a wind chill that made it feel like 10 degrees.

Each team had an outstanding scoring chance in the first half.

Rose Lavelle, making her first start for the United States, was stopped point blank by England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain in the 16th minute.

Harris used her right arm to stop Nikita Parris in the 6-yard box in the 31st minute.

In the first match of the day, French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stopped a first-half penalty kick, and France and Germany played to a scoreless draw.

After two rounds, France leads the tournament with four points. The United States and England have three and Germany one. The round-robin finishes on Tuesday in Washington with the U.S. facing France and Germany playing England.

MLS (late-night) roundup: Dynamo drop Sounders; Rapids roll on

Erick Torres, Houston Dynamo (Photo credit: MLS / Twitter: @MLS)
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

With one MLS Saturday afternoon/evening officially in the books, only 33 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Seattle’s defense of MLS Cup got off to a rocky road start on Saturday, as Erick (formerly “Cubo”) Torres finally scored his first goal for Houston — 20 months in the making — followed by an MLS debut goal for Honduran international Romell Quioto. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s vision was at least partially blocked on the opener, as the 2016 MLS Cup hero went one way, and Torres’s free kick went the other.

22 minutes later, Quioto received the ball 45 yards from goal, took five touches while running straight at Roman Torres, cut inside onto his right foot, and unleashed a curling effort to the far post which Frei never had a chance of saving.

It was all Sounders in terms of possession — 64 percent for the visitors — though the handful of quality chances they managed to create were few and far between. Clint Dempsey made his return to the field, and the scoresheet, after missing the end of the 2016 season after learning of an irregular heartbeat. His put-back of Tyler Deric’s 58th-minute save was as close as Seattle would get.

Colorado Rapids 1-0 New England Revolution

It’s time we all accept something we cannot change: Pablo Mastroeni’s Rapids will frustrate, annoy and sap your will to live until his tenure’s dying day. It was the recipe for success in 2016, and it was equally effective once again on Saturday.

Playing against a much quicker, devastating counter-attacking Revolution side, Colorado clogged up the middle of the field with Sam Cronin and Michael Azira, combatted aerial king Kei Kamara with the likes of Axel Sjoberg and Jared Watts, and made the most of set-piece opportunities through Dominique Badji, the scorer of the game’s only goal.

San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Montreal Impact

San Jose held Montreal without a single shot on goal over the course of 90 minutes, as the home side picked up their first victory of 2017, with thanks to Anibal Godoy’s delicate, 17th-minute chip to beat Evan Bush.

D.C. United 0-0 Sporting Kansas City

Tim Melia needlessly gave away a penalty kick in the 16th minute of Sporting KC’s scoreless draw with D.C. United, but atoned for his mistake a minute later, as he made a fantastic double-save to keep Marcelo Sarvas, and then Patrick Mullins on the follow-up, off the scoresheet.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Columbus Crew SC 1-1 Chicago Fire
LA Galaxy 1-2 FC Dallas
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Toronto FC

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union — 9:30 p.m. ET

Napoli top Roma to close gap to 2nd; AC Milan cruise, go 5th

ROME, ITALY - MARCH 04: Dies Mertens of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SSC Napoli at Stadio Olimpico on March 4, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 7:55 PM EST

MILAN (AP) Napoli got back on track by beating nearest rival Roma 2-1, leaving Serie A leader Juventus with the biggest smile on Saturday.

Napoli remained third but closed the gap to second-placed Roma to two points.

Juventus can stretch its advantage to 10 points with a win at struggling Udinese on Sunday.

“We must be realistic, the title race was very difficult before, now it’s almost impossible,” Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said. “It will depend what Juventus do, but it’s very hard.

“When you lose these head-to-head games, your spirit also sinks.”

Napoli was all but out of the Champions League and Italian Cup after 3-1 defeats to Real Madrid and Juventus in the first legs. Alongside a home loss to Atalanta last weekend, Napoli’s season threatened to implode.

The match with Roma was billed not only as a fight for an automatic Champions League spot, but also a fight between two contenders for league top-scorer: Dries Mertens and Edin Dzeko.

Mertens came out on top with two goals.

He broke the deadlock in the first half, springing the offside trap to run onto a delightful through ball from Marek Hamsik and dink it over Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Mertens celebrated in unusual fashion, by getting down on all fours, cocking his leg, and pretending to urinate on the corner flag.

A second score before halftime was ruled out for his push on Federico Fazio. His second came five minutes after the break, when he rushed in at the back post to tap in Lorenzo Inisgne’s cross.

His 18th league goal moved him within one of Dzeko, Torino’s Andrea Belotti, and Juventus forward – and former Napoli star – Gonzalo Higuain.

It was almost worse for Roma as Daniele de Rossi was lucky not to receive a second yellow card 20 minutes from time when he kicked Pepe Reina in the back of the leg from the ground following a collision with the Napoli goalkeeper. It was not spotted by officials but Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was sent to the stands for dissent.

Mohamed Salah hit the left post and Roma finally scored in the 89th as Diego Perotti burst down the left and pulled back for Kevin Strootman to drive into the bottom right corner.

In five minutes of stoppage time, Roma was denied an equalizer by Reina’s incredible save of Perotti’s deflected loop, which he somehow finger-tipped onto the crossbar.

Carlos Bacca scored two goals and missed a penalty as AC Milan moved back into the European qualifying positions.

Milan moved level on points with fifth-placed Lazio, which visits Bologna on Sunday. Inter Milan can go back above its city rival with a win at Cagliari.

Chievo started the brighter but Milan took the lead against the run of play when Bacca ran on to Gerard Deulofeu‘s through ball, cut inside, and his effort was deflected in off Stefano Sorrentino’s foot.

Chievo leveled four minutes later through a contentious penalty. Mattia De Sciglio was adjudged to have pulled down Serge Gakpe.

Milan was awarded a penalty of its own in first-half stoppage time for a Bostjan Cesar handball but Bacca blazed his spot kick over the bar.

Bacca doubled his tally in the second half, and Gianluca Lapadula knocked in another penalty eight minutes from time.

Zdenek Zeman’s 1,000th match as coach was bittersweet as his Pescara team lost.

It was honors even at the break after Alberto Cerri cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’s opener for Sampdoria.

But Fabio Quagliarella restored Samp’s lead just before the hour mark and substitute Patrik Schick scored six minutes after being sent in.

Messi, Barcelona send warning to PSG — 4 goals aren’t enough

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 04: Neymar of Barcelona celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring their second goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at the Camp Nou on March 4, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 7:00 PM EST

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Lionel Messi and Neymar scored three spectacular goals to keep Barcelona atop the Spanish league after routing Celta Vigo 5-0 on Saturday.

The flashes of brilliance from Barcelona’s best may give pause to anyone who thinks Paris Saint-Germain’s 4-0 cushion is surely insurmountable come Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

The intimidating display also comes in the first match since coach Luis Enrique announced he would leave the club at the end of the season.

“It didn’t serve as a warm-up for PSG as far as how they play, but confidence is basic in these types of situations,” Luis Enrique said.

Besides two goals, Messi also contributed to setting up second-half strikes by Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti, dealing a stinging win to a good Celta side which has beaten Barcelona and Real Madrid this season.

“We always trust in our coach and his staff,” Rakitic said about the team’s response to Luis Enrique’s departure.

“Hopefully we can pull off a miracle and turn around the result to stay alive in the Champions League.”

Messi had already hit the post before he opened the scoring at Camp Nou with a masterful solo effort.

He received the ball near midfield with Celta apparently positioned to keep him in check. But he curled around his marker, sped toward the goal, cut back around a second man, and finished it off with a vicious left-footed strike.

Messi then assisted Neymar by threading a precise pass to meet his strike partner’s run into the box, where Neymar added his own exquisite touch by popping the ball into a perfect tight arc over the helpless keeper.

Messi got another great goal in the second half when he ghosted around two Celta players before firing between the legs of the second one.

Messi’s goals took his league-leading tally to 23, including 14 in his last 12 league matches. They were also his 37th and 38th goal in as many appearances this season.

Both strikers contributed to Rakitic’s score. After passing for Umtiti to get his first goal for Barcelona, Messi capped the victory before adding some flourishes in late attacks that went close to producing even more goals.

Barcelona stayed one point ahead of Madrid, which has a game in hand.

Karim Benzema broke his eight-round scoring drought with two goals, stepping up with Cristiano Ronaldo out because of an unspecified physical problem and Gareth Bale serving the first of a two-game suspension.

Madrid also got goals from the little-used James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio to get a convincing win after three poor showings allowed Barcelona to tighten the title race.

“During a season there are moments that you have to suffer, sometimes you play a bit poorly, but that is normal over a season. Today we got back to playing well from the very start, playing with intensity,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “This is a good sign for us.”

Before the season, the match at the small Basque club would not have been considered a priority for Madrid. But with its stars out, the team struggling, and Eibar playing well at home, the visit looked a challenging one for Madrid.

It wasn’t.

Benzema finished off his own rebound in the 14th and added a second goal in the 25th from Rodriguez’s free kick.

Benzema returned the assist for Rodriguez five minutes later before Asensio and Eibar’s Ruben Pena scored in the second half.

Goals by Roberto Soriano and Cedric Bakambu in each half gave Villarreal a win to stay in sixth place.

Leganes earned a second straight home win thanks to a late goal by Darwin Machis, who is playing at the promoted club on loan from Granada.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: FCD start Shield defense; Giovinco’s PK saved

Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones, left, kicks the ball away FC Dallas forward Cristian Colman (9), of Paraguay, during an MLS soccer match, Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
By Andy EdwardsMar 4, 2017, 6:40 PM EST

The first MLS Saturday of 2017 is just about about halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

LA Galaxy 1-2 FC Dallas

The LA Galaxy FC Dallas don’t rebuild; they reload. Sure, Fabian Castillo left late last summer, and sure, Mauro Diaz will miss most of the 2017 season as he recovers from a torn achilles. To which Oscar Pareja shrugs, “So what?” Rather than fretting, Pareja opted to further bolster and already loaded squad of dynamic youngsters, to the point he now has two capable starters in every outfield position.

The other thing he’s got at his disposal to start the season? Flexibility, in spades. For Saturday’s opener against LA, Pareja opted for a 4-4-2 featuring Maximiliano Urruti and winter signing Cristian Colman up top, Kellyn Acosta and Carlos Gruezo in the middle. En route to a 2-1 win at StubHub Center, Urruti and Acosta bagged goals — each of the highest quality and pinpoint precision — and FCD’s Supporters’ Shield is off to a flying start.

Columbus Crew SC 1-1 Chicago Fire

Early-season soccer can be mighty tough to watch — especially in MLS, especially for two teams who’ve only just undergone a major transformation during the offseason just gone by. It didn’t help Chicago that one of the crown jewels of their offseason, former LA midfielder Juninho, was unavailable through suspension carried over from Liga MX. Thus, Dax McCarty, who was also acquired this winter, operated on an island, with very little in terms of defensive protection alongside or creative license ahead. Nemanja Nikolic spent the majority of his MLS debut in an offside position. Regardless, David Accam remains one of the most criminally underrated attackers in the league, and rescued a point in the 73rd minute.

On the other side, Crew SC started a pair of brand new signings at center back — Jonathan Mensa and Nicolai Naess — just behind newcomer Mohammed Abu alongside the incumbent Wil Trapp. U.S. youth international Zack Steffen, who’s 21, made his MLS debut in goal. Likewise, it was the established stars — Justin Meram and Ethan Finlay — who linked up for a well-worked opener.

Real Salt Lake 0-0 Toronto FC

Sebastian Giovinco saw his penalty kick saved by the penalty kick-saving magician otherwise known as Nick Rimando, as RSL and TFC played to a scoreless draw at Rio Tinto Stadium. Non-penalty division, the game’s best chance fell to Joao Plata late in the second half, but the diminutive Ecuadorian international blazed his breakaway effort over the crossbar, and the Reds were let off the hook.