Watch Live: Manchester United v. Bournemouth

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Jose Mourinho’s men aiming to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 17 games.
Fresh from winning the League Cup at Wembley last weekend, the games continue to come thick and fast for Jose Mourinho’s surging side who have lost just once in their last 27 outings in all competitions with Zlatan Ibrahimovic playing the role of hero.
For Bournemouth, they need a hero desperately as Eddie Howe‘s men sink towards the relegation zone and are without a win in 2017. Second second syndrome is hitting the Cherries hard, although they did beat United at home last season so will look to conjure up some similar magic.
In team news United make four changes to the team which beat Southampton at Wembley, with Luke Shaw starting at left back, while Wayne Rooney, Phil Jones and Michael Carrick all come into the starting lineup.
Bournemouth make one change with Benik Afobe coming in for Jack Wilshere who drops to the bench.
LINEUPS
Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Rojo, Shaw; Carrick; Mata, Pogba, Rooney, Martial; Ibrahimovic. Subs: Romero, Blind, Smalling, Fellaini, Lingard, Herrra, Rashford
Bournemouth: Boruc; A. Smith, Cook, Mings Daniels; Arter, Surman; Fraser, Pugh, King; Afobe. Subs: Allsop, Cargill, B. Smith, Gosling, Ibe, Wilshere, Gradel