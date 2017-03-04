More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
WATCH: Townsend’s powerful, near field-length dribble, goal

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 12:50 PM EST

Andros Townsend is a bull, and the Baggies couldn’t body him.

The Crystal Palace man carried the ball somewhere close to 80 yards, marauding down the left flank before uncorking a ruthless left-footed shot.

That beat Ben Foster to give Palace a 2-0 win over hosts West Brom on Saturday. At times, the run resembled that big junior player the other kids can’t handle.

Townsend couldn’t find regular playing time under Alan Pardew despite the fact that he gives defenses fits across from Wilfried Zaha.

Regular playing time for Townsend may be the best move Sam Allardyce makes in Palace’s relegation scrap.

Tony Pulis says “human nature to switch off a bit” after WBA loss

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 1:14 PM EST

Tony Pulis‘ high-rising West Bromwich Albion was anything but on Saturday, losing to relegation-battling Crystal Palace one week after reaching the all-important 40-point mark.

Given that West Brom went on a season-ending snooze after nearing the 40-point plateau last season, the loss will cause concern amongst the Baggies faithful. West Brom picked up just four points from its last nine PL matches last season after scooping 39 by March 6.

Pulis is aware of fan concerns, especially given that West Brom fancies itself a more stylish club than the manager’s reputation.

From the BBC:

“Complacency is the most annoying word in dictionary. It is human nature to switch off a little bit sometimes. People are people – sometimes they have good days, sometimes they have bad days.”

Pulis said he just “hopes it was an off day” in defeat. So do we. Eleven more matches like Saturday’s sounds about as fun as going to a papercut festival.

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough: Potters send Boro into drop zone

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 12:10 PM EST
  • Arnautovic nabs 21st PL goal
  • USMNT’s Cameron returns to XI
  • Potters 9th, Boro 18th

Marko Arnautovic scored a pair of first-half goals as Stoke City cruised to a 2-0 win over relegation-battling Middlesbrough at bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The win gives Stoke 35 points, 13 more than 18th place Boro.

Marko Arnautovic proved an early handful for George Friend, winning a free kick for Stoke that Boro handled well.

The Smoggies wouldn’t deal with the text Stoke chance well, but were bailed out by keeper Victor Valdes. The visitors were fortunate to be scoreless after 20 minutes.

Friend’s issues with Arnautovic weren’t over, as Stoke’s Austrian attacker worked him well after a long ball from Glenn Whelan. Arnautovic tapped the ball around Friend before forcing Valdes to the turf and slotting home.

Watford 3-4 Southampton: Saints win thriller

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
  • Deeney put Watford 1-0 up
  • Redmond scores twice
  • Gabbiadini has 6 goals in 4 games
  • Saints win second-straight game

Southampton beat Watford 4-3 at Vicarage Road on Saturday in a goal-fest in Hertfordshire.

Watford took the lead via Troy Deeney but Saints came roaring back as goals from Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond before half time made it 2-1 at the break.

Stefano Okaka looked to have grabbed a point for the Hornets later on but the home side couldn’t live with Saints’ offense as Manolo Gabbiadini reacted to a mistake from Heurelho Gomes to make it 3-2 and Redmond added another to make it 4-2. Late on Abdoulaye Doucoure headed home but a thrilling game ended 4-3 to Saints.

With the win Claude Puel‘s men move into 10th place on 33 points and put the disappointment of their EFL Cup final to bed, while Watford remain on 31 points.

Deeney put Watford 1-0 up early on as he got the better of Maya Yoshida and combined well with Okaka as the Hornets skipper hooked home his 100th league goal for the club.

Saints improved are going behind but James Ward-Prowse‘s shot at the near post was saved by Gomes and then Redmond squirmed a long-distance effort just wide.

Saints forced Gomes into action once again as Gabbiadini saw his effort saved as Watford were pushed further back as half time neared.

The away side finally got the goal they deserved as Tadic surged towards goal and then the ball was half cleared straight back to the Serbian international who drilled home. 1-1. Game on.

Right on half time Saints took the lead after a flowing move as Tadic played the ball back to Redmond and his low shot crept in. 2-1 to Southampton at the break.

Gabbiadini went close for Saints early in the second half while Okaka was making a nuisance of himself at the other end.

Okaka had a good shot which Fraser Forster saved with his leg down low as the home side pushed for an equalizer.

Watford looked to have rescued a point as Issac Success sent in a cross which Okaka finished well. 2-2. But then Saints surged into the lead as Sofiane Boufal‘s shot was spilled by Gomes and Gabbiadini was the first to react to put Saints 3-2 up.

3-2 soon became 4-2 as Redmond finished well to grab his second of the game and even though Doucoure scored a late header it was too little to late for Watford in a thrilling encounter.

West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Crystal Palace: Eagles leave drop zone

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 12:06 PM EST
  • Zaha scores in 58′
  • Van Aanholt leaves injured, 62′
  • Two-straight for Eagles

Wilfried Zaha and Andros Townsend gave Sam Allardyce back-to-back wins, as Crystal Palace surprised West Brom 2-0 at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The win boosts Palace out of the drop zone, three points clear of Middlesbrough. West Brom is eighth with 40 points.

The first half saw not much aside from a penalty shout for Salomon Rondon, as Palace had most of the ball against a typical Tony Pulis-led stingy West Brom.

But Yohan Cabaye picked out Wilfried Zaha with a diagonal ball in the 55th minute, and the fiery winger took the ball off his chest with class before beating Ben Foster. 1-0.

Townsend made it 2-0, a deserved moment for the Englishman who drove three-quarters of the field and shrugged off multiple defenders for a wonderful goal.

