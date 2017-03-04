Watford 3-4 Southampton: Saints win thriller

Deeney put Watford 1-0 up

Redmond scores twice

Gabbiadini has 6 goals in 4 games

Saints win second-straight game

Southampton beat Watford 4-3 at Vicarage Road on Saturday in a goal-fest in Hertfordshire.

Watford took the lead via Troy Deeney but Saints came roaring back as goals from Dusan Tadic and Nathan Redmond before half time made it 2-1 at the break.

Stefano Okaka looked to have grabbed a point for the Hornets later on but the home side couldn’t live with Saints’ offense as Manolo Gabbiadini reacted to a mistake from Heurelho Gomes to make it 3-2 and Redmond added another to make it 4-2. Late on Abdoulaye Doucoure headed home but a thrilling game ended 4-3 to Saints.

With the win Claude Puel‘s men move into 10th place on 33 points and put the disappointment of their EFL Cup final to bed, while Watford remain on 31 points.

Deeney put Watford 1-0 up early on as he got the better of Maya Yoshida and combined well with Stefano Okaka as the Hornets skipper hooked home his 99th league goal for the club.

Saints improved are going behind but James Ward-Prowse‘s shot at the near post was saved by Gomes and then Redmond squirmed a long-distance effort just wide.

Saints forced Gomes into action once again as Gabbiadini saw his effort saved as Watford were pushed further back as half time neared.

The away side finally got the goal they deserved as Tadic surged towards goal and then the ball was half cleared straight back to the Serbian international who drilled home. 1-1. Game on.

Right on half time Saints took the lead after a flowing move as Tadic played the ball back to Redmond and his low shot crept in. 2-1 to Southampton at the break.

Gabbiadini went close for Saints early in the second half while Okaka was making a nuisance of himself at the other end.

Okaka had a good shot which Fraser Forster saved with his leg down low as the home side pushed for an equalizer.

Watford looked to have rescued a point as Issac Success sent in a cross which Okaka finished well. 2-2. But then Saints surged into the lead as Sofiane Boufal‘s shot was spilled by Gomes and Gabbiadini was the first to react to put Saints 3-2 up.

3-2 soon became 4-2 as Redmond finished well to grab his second of the game and even though Doucoure scored a late header it was too little to late for Watford in a thrilling encounter.

