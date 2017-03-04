More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal's manager Arsene Wenger looks down just prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield, in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017.(AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Wenger on not starting Alexis, Arsenal’s fifth place spot

By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 2:45 PM EST

Arsene Wenger is trying to find the bright side of slipping to fifth place in the Premier League, and that’s the fact that the club still has the chance to climb out of its funk.

The Arsenal boss was asked about the possibility that his side misses out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his tenure, and here’s his response.

“It’s a possibility to be in as well, so let’s focus on that.”

As for not starting Alexis Sanchez, the superstar attacker who leads the Premier League in goals, did that backfire when Liverpool went up 2-0?

“In the first half the strikers suffered from the fact that we didn’t dominate the midfield,” Wenger said. “Welbeck and Giroud were much better in the second half.”

Alexis entered the game and immediately changed Arsenal’s chances of coming back, providing an assist on Danny Welbeck‘s goal before the Gunners eventually fell 3-1.

It almost has to be curtains for Wenger at Arsenal, but that still seems likely a postseason thing. And the manager definitely has the experience to get the Gunners back into the Top Four. Will he?

US U-20s beat Honduras to win CONCACAF Championship

USMNT U-20s (Photo credit: U.S. Soccer / Twitter: @ussoccer_ynt)
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 9:57 PM EST

Danny Acosta scored the winning goal in a shootout and the United States beat Honduras tie to win the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The U.S. won the tiebreaker 5-3 after a 0-0 tie. Acosta slotted the penalty kick into the lower left corner to give the U.S. its first CONCACAF title at the U-20 level.

The U.S. converted all of its penalty kicks, with Brooks Lennon, Coy Craft, Emmanuel Sabbi and Luca De La Torre connecting before Acosta. Jorge Alvarez, Douglas Martinez and Foslyn Grant scored for Honduras, and Rembrandt Flores missed.

The U.S. will play in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on May 20-June 11 in South Korea.

MLS Snapshot: Expansion Atlanta Utd open with collapse vs. RBNY

Atlanta United midfielder Yamil Asad (11) reacts after scoring a goal in the first half of an MLS soccer game against the New York Red Bulls, Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 9:43 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): Welcome to the wonderful world of Atlanta sports teams, MLS. Up 1-0 75 minutes into their MLS debut, Atlanta United pulled an [insert sad professional sports team from Atlanta], and conceded twice in the space of six minutes to lose 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the expansion side’s temporary home until July. Yamil Asad bagged the game’s opening goal not long before the half-hour mark, and Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side was in total control of the evening’s proceedings, holding the Red Bulls to just two shots on target through 75 minutes. The 76th minute would see Alec Kann tasked with saving three efforts; he would make only two, as Daniel Royer headed home the equalizer. Six minutes later, Anton Walkes get the final touch as the the ball rolled over his own goal line.

Three Four moments that mattered

25′ — Asad prods home at the back post — Welcome to MLS, Atlanta. Roooaaarrr.

67′ — Almiron tries to chip Robles, leaves it short — Surely a better way to finish a wide-open breakaway exists…

76′ — Royer gets up, heads home for 1-1 — So, yeah, Almiron’s going to want that one back. Royer rises above, gets the hoop and the harm.

82′ — Walkes gets the final touch to complete RBNY’s comeback — The problem for Anton Walkes? Well, he currently plays for Atlanta, and that’s Atlanta’s goal.

Men of the match: Daniel Royer

Goalscorers: Asad (25′), Royer (76′), Walkes (OG – 82′)

Russian lawmaker aims to make football hooliganism a “sport”

MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Fans clash after the UEFA EURO 2016 Group B match between England and Russia at Stade Velodrome on June 11, 2016 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 8:05 PM EST

MOSCOW (AP) A Russian lawmaker has proposed an unorthodox solution to the country’s problems with soccer hooliganism ahead of next year’s World Cup — legalize it and make it a spectator sport.

Organized groups of Russian fans, many with martial arts training, fought English fans on the streets of Marseille during last year’s European Championship.

That inspired Igor Lebedev, who sits in the Russian parliament, to draw up rules for what he calls “draka,” the Russian word for “fight” – 20 fighters on each side, unarmed, in an arena.

In a statement on the website of the nationalist LDPR party, Lebedev said organized brawls “could turn fans’ aggression in a peaceful direction.” He also claimed it would serve as an “example” for English fans, who he characterized as undisciplined louts and poor fighters.

“Russia would be a pioneer in a new sport,” said Lebedev, who also suggested fights between different fan groups could draw crowds of thousands. “English fans arrive, for example, and start picking fights. And they get the answer — challenge accepted. A meeting in a stadium at a set time.”

Some fan groups in Russia already hold illicit fights along similar lines, typically pre-arranged mass brawls in rural locations, away from police.

It isn’t the first time Lebedev has courted controversy with his views on hooligans. He hailed the violence in Marseille last year, telling Russian fans: “Well done, lads, keep it up!”

Besides his parliamentary duties as deputy speaker, Lebedev is also on the board of the Russian Football Union. He’s a longtime associate of fan leader Alexander Shprygin, who was deported from France last year following the Marseille violence. Two board members of an organization run by Shprygin were given prison sentences.

Despite his enthusiasm for soccer-related violence, Lebedev insisted Russian policing meant foreign fans wouldn’t be in danger at the World Cup. “We’ve taken all the safety measures, modernized legislation. Not a single tourist has any reason to fear traveling to our country in the summer of 2018.”

MLS Snapshot: Orlando christen new home with 1-0 win over NYCFC

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: Cyle Larin #9 of Orlando City SC scores a goal past goalkeeper Sean Johnson #1 of New York City FC during a MLS soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC at the Orlando City Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 7:21 PM EST

The game in 100 words (or less): Shall we call them Orlando City SC 2.0? After spending their first two seasons as an MLS franchise playing their home games at the old Citrus Bowl, the Lions moved into a new venue on Sunday: home, otherwise known as Orlando City Stadium. Situated in downtown Orlando, the new digs were (not quite) completed at a total cost of $155 million, and Sunday’s opener indicated it was worth every penny paid (and then some). The north end of the stadium, dubbed “The Wall” in a nod to Borussia Dortmund’s yellow rendition, boasts the first all-standing section in MLS history. The angle at which the single-level stand sits helped to create an atmosphere not at all unlike that of the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City. Cyle Larin scored the first goal in the brand new, 25,500-seat stadium’s history, a 15th-minute header from three yards out, set up masterfully by Giles Barnes, and that’s all they’d need to secure three points and send the sellout crowd home without wanting.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Kaka goes down early; day is done — 7 minutes, 13 seconds: that’s the exact period for which Kaka was healthy and fit to begin the 2017 season.

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 05: Kaka #10 of Orlando City SC goes down with a leg injury during a MLS soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City SC at the Orlando City Stadium on March 5, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images)
15′ — Larin heads home from Barnes’ cross — Larin will be in Europe sooner rather than later — this summer, if I’m putting my money on it — and this kind of (improved) back-post run is just one reason why; his size, speed to arrive at the right time, and leaping/heading ability are a few of the others.

53′ — Bendik reaches out to deny Harrison — Jack Harrison probably thought he’d pulled the visitors level as soon as he put his left foot through the ball in the 53rd minute. What he hadn’t foreseen, though, was Joe Bendik going full-stretch to push the ball wide of his right-hand post.

Men of the match: Joe Bendik

Goalscorers: Larin (15′)