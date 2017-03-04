Wenger on not starting Alexis, Arsenal’s fifth place spot

Arsene Wenger is trying to find the bright side of slipping to fifth place in the Premier League, and that’s the fact that the club still has the chance to climb out of its funk.

The Arsenal boss was asked about the possibility that his side misses out on the UEFA Champions League for the first time in his tenure, and here’s his response.

“It’s a possibility to be in as well, so let’s focus on that.”

As for not starting Alexis Sanchez, the superstar attacker who leads the Premier League in goals, did that backfire when Liverpool went up 2-0?

“In the first half the strikers suffered from the fact that we didn’t dominate the midfield,” Wenger said. “Welbeck and Giroud were much better in the second half.”

Alexis entered the game and immediately changed Arsenal’s chances of coming back, providing an assist on Danny Welbeck‘s goal before the Gunners eventually fell 3-1.

It almost has to be curtains for Wenger at Arsenal, but that still seems likely a postseason thing. And the manager definitely has the experience to get the Gunners back into the Top Four. Will he?

