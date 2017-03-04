Zlatan says Mings “jumped into my elbow”

Oh Zlatan.

Following a fiery 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a day to forget.

Throughout the game Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings went at it –at one point Zlatan threw Mings to the floor — and before half time a big flashpoint arrived. Then Mings appeared to stamp on Zlatan’s head with the United striker on the ground and from a corner soon after Ibrahimovic sent an elbow into Mings’ head.

In the ensuing melee Andrew Surman was sent off for pushing Zlatan but neither Zlatan or Mings were sent off by referee Kevin Friend. However, retrospective action is expected for both with the officials not spotting the incident.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game — Zlatan had a second half penalty saved by Artur Boruc — the 35-year-old said Mings jumped into his elbow.

“With the stamp, I don’t see it. I just felt something hit me behind my neck,” Ibrahimovic said. “With the elbow I see it clearly. I jump up, I jump high to protect myself. At the same time I jump for the ball and he jumps into my elbow. Hopefully he didn’t get injured or something. My intention was not to injure, it was the opposite, to protect myself to go for the ball. It was unlucky he jumped into the elbow. This happens many time.”

Ibrahimovic denied his action was one of retribution and said he didn’t know that Mings was the one who stamped on his head.

“I didn’t know who stamped on my head in that moment, I didn’t see the replay. If it was him, it was him,” Ibrahimovic said. “That’s nothing that I think about because all the defenders they tried to stop you and me, as a striker, I try to score goals.”

Do we really think that was the case? For anyone who has played the game, if a bad challenge comes in and there’s no action from the referee, word soon gets round as to who the guilty party is.

Ibrahimovic was seen chatting to Mings just before the corner came in and when asked about that chat he simply said “I talk a lot when I play” and said he couldn’t remember what was said.

Despite Mings and Ibrahimovic both saying their actions were unintentional it seems like the FA will be getting involved and three game retrospective bans will be dished out to both.

