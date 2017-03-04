More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Zlatan says Mings “jumped into my elbow”

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 11:22 AM EST

Oh Zlatan.

Following a fiery 1-1 draw between Manchester United and Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday, Zlatan Ibrahimovic had a day to forget.

Throughout the game Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings went at it –at one point Zlatan threw Mings to the floor — and before half time a big flashpoint arrived. Then Mings appeared to stamp on Zlatan’s head with the United striker on the ground and from a corner soon after Ibrahimovic sent an elbow into Mings’ head.

In the ensuing melee Andrew Surman was sent off for pushing Zlatan but neither Zlatan or Mings were sent off by referee Kevin Friend. However, retrospective action is expected for both with the officials not spotting the incident.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game — Zlatan had a second half penalty saved by Artur Boruc — the 35-year-old said Mings jumped into his elbow.

“With the stamp, I don’t see it. I just felt something hit me behind my neck,” Ibrahimovic said. “With the elbow I see it clearly. I jump up, I jump high to protect myself. At the same time I jump for the ball and he jumps into my elbow. Hopefully he didn’t get injured or something. My intention was not to injure, it was the opposite, to protect myself to go for the ball. It was unlucky he jumped into the elbow. This happens many time.”

Ibrahimovic denied his action was one of retribution and said he didn’t know that Mings was the one who stamped on his head.

“I didn’t know who stamped on my head in that moment, I didn’t see the replay. If it was him, it was him,” Ibrahimovic said. “That’s nothing that I think about because all the defenders they tried to stop you and me, as a striker, I try to score goals.”

Do we really think that was the case? For anyone who has played the game, if a bad challenge comes in and there’s no action from the referee, word soon gets round as to who the guilty party is.

Ibrahimovic was seen chatting to Mings just before the corner came in and when asked about that chat he simply said “I talk a lot when I play” and said he couldn’t remember what was said.

Hmmm.

Despite Mings and Ibrahimovic both saying their actions were unintentional it seems like the FA will be getting involved and three game retrospective bans will be dished out to both.

Premier League AT HALF: Goals in four of five 10 a.m. kickoffs

Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic, left, and Middlesbrough's George Friend battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at the bet365 Stadium, Stoke, England, Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Mike Egerton/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMar 4, 2017, 10:50 AM EST

There’s only one scoreless match as we hit halftime of five Premier League mid-morning matches around the United Kingdom.

Watford 1-2 Southampton

Troy Deeney put the Hornets on the board, the ninth of the year and fifth in six matches for the captain. But Dusan Tadic made it even, and Nathan Redmond put Saints ahead before the break.

Swansea City 1-1 Burnley

Fernando Llorente’s 10th goal of the season had Paul Clement‘s side ahead at the Liberty Stadium, but Andre Gray converted a wrongly-awarded penalty to get it level.

Stoke City 2-0 Middlesbrough

Marko Arnautovic scored a pretty little goal from a Glenn Whelan long ball for the opener, then added a second from close range. USMNT center back Geoff Cameron returns to the Starting XI for Stoke, manning the midfield.

West Bromwich Albion 0-0 Crystal Palace

The visitors are up for it at the Hawthorns, as Sam Allardyce‘s Eagles seek a win streak.

 

Leicester City 1-1 Hull City

Sam Clucas moved the ball across the line for Marco Silva’s Tigers, but Christian Fuchs made the most of some good work down Leicester’s left flank to level the score.

 

Mings denies stamp on Zlatan; Rooney, Mourinho call for punishment

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 10:02 AM EST

In Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Bournemouth Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings went at it all game long and things boiled over.

Big time.

After some early tussles Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head as he was on the floor and moments later when a corner came in the Swedish striker sung his elbow at Mings in what looked like an act of retribution.

Take a look at the video above to make up your own mind up, while Mings told Sky Sports after the game that he didn’t meant to stamp on Zlatan.

“No, not at all, I would never do that. That’s not in my game,” Mings said. “Hard and fair is how I like to tackle but off the ball stuff like that isn’t part of my game.”

Wayne Rooney, who was right next the initial incident, thinks otherwise.

“I was right there. It’s wrong in football, it’s wrong,” Rooney said. “To try and stamp on a players head it is wrong and there is no place for it. I’m sure there will be punishment after the game. I’ve been on the end of studs to the head and it is not nice. I’m sure the right punishment will be given.”

United’s manager Jose Mourinho didn’t want to get too involved in the post-match talk about the incidents (perhaps because he knows Zlatan could well be handed a retrospective ban) but he did have his say on Mings and at half time of the game he was shown having a stern word with the Bournemouth defender as the teams emerged from the tunnel.

“If you ask me if I’m happy if Tyrone Mings gets four or five matches ban, I really don’t care,” Mourinho said. “He knows what he did, he knows better than anyone what he did. He knows better than the referee the intention or the emotion of the moment.”

Mings was asked about going head-to-head with Ibrahimovic and seemed to enjoyed the battle.

“He is who he is, he is a good player, a physical player. I knew what sort of battle I was going to be in for coming here, playing against him. That’s what we had all day, it was a battle. There was maybe an elbow when the ball came in after. I didn’t see it. I felt it. What happened after that with Surman getting sent off, I didn’t see.”

Did Mings feel like Zlatan was coming after him after the stamp incident?

“I had that feeling for the rest of the game, for the whole game,” Mings laughed. “He is a physical guy and it was a good test. It was a good battle all day.”

Abel Hernandez of Hull City battle for possession with Wes Morgan of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Hull City and Leicester City at KCOM Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Hull, England.
Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 9:35 AM EST

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Leicester host Hull in a big relegation battle, while Crystal Palace head to West Brom and Watford host Southampton. Elsewhere Stoke City host Middlesbrough and Swansea welcome Burnley to South Wales.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush by clicking on the link below.

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Leicester City vs. Hull City and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

More info is available here, plus the schedule for all six games at 10 a.m. ET is below. You can stream each game live by clicking on the links below or above.

10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Hull City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: West Brom vs. Crystal Palace – CNBC [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Burnley – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Watford vs. Southampton – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Middlesbrough – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Man United 1-1 Bournemouth: Red mist galore at Old Trafford

By Joe Prince-WrightMar 4, 2017, 9:28 AM EST
  • Rojo gave United lead
  • King equalized with PK
  • Surman sent off
  • Zlatan misses PK

Manchester United and Bournemouth drew 1-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday in a fiery encounter which yielded one red card and could have had plenty more.

Marcos Rojo gave United an early lead in a frantic start but Joshua King scored a penalty kick five minutes before half time to level things up. Before the interval two unsavory incidents involving Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings took place with both men lucky to stay on the pitch, while Andrew Surman was sent off in the ensuing scuffle.

In the second half 10-man Bournemouth dug deep and the brilliant Artur Boruc saved Ibrahimovic’s penalty kick in a day to forget for the Swedish striker.

With the point United missed the chance to make up more ground in their hunt to finish in the top four (this was a seventh home draw in their last 11 home games in the PL) as they now have 49 points, while Bournemouth move on to 27 points.

An open, entertaining start to the game saw both teams have chances to take the lead. Luke Shaw‘s long ball found Paul Pogba and he raced clear but Boruc tipped his shot wide. United had another glorious chance after Mings made a mistake and Wayne Rooney played in Ibrahimovic but his touch was heavy and the chance passed.

Seconds later Bournemouth raced up the other end and Benik Afobe was clean through but slipped at the crucial moment and the chance had gone. United then went even closer to taking the lead as Anthony Martial‘s shot hit Ibrahimovic two yards out and Bournemouth somehow cleared.

Before half time the chances kept coming as Martial raced into the box and drilled a shot on goal which Boruc blocked. Eventually all of that pressure told as Antonio Valencia‘s shot was redirected by Rojo into the bottom corner. 1-0 to the Red Devils.

However, the drama was far from over as Marc Pugh cut inside Phil Jones in the box and the United defender hauled home down cynically. Penalty to Bournemouth and former United forward King hammered the spot kick into the top corner 1-1.

Right on half time there was uproar as Mings and Ibrahimovic — who had been at it the whole game — were involved in two incidents. First, Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head while he was on the floor and then United’s striker stuck Mings with a vicious elbow. In the melee which ensued referee Kevin Friend didn’t book either player and instead showed Surman a second yellow for a push on Ibrahimovic.

Bournemouth down to 10-men right on half time but the score was 1-1. At half time Mourinho made a point of having a word with Mings in the tunnel and was far from happy…

Rooney had a deflected effort loop over the bar at the start of the second half as plenty of challenges continued to fly in. Pogba then let a shot rip from distance which Boruc saved superbly as United began to make their one-man advantage count.

United were then awarded a penalty kick as Pogba tried to put the ball back into the box and it hit the outstretched arm of Adam Smith. The referee pointed to the spot but Boruc saved Ibrahimovic’s low penalty kick superbly to keep the scores level.

Late on United pushed hard for the winner but despite losing Mings, youngster Baily Cargill came on for Bournemouth and helped Eddie Howe‘s grind out a magnificent point on the road.

More frustration for Mourinho.