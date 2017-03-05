More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Andrea Belotti of FC Torino celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between FC Torino and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on August 28, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Belotti hat-trick gives him Serie A goalscoring lead

By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 2:36 PM EST

23-year-old striker Andrea Belotti netted a hat-trick as Torino downed his former club Palermo at home 3-1, further increasing the Italian’s stock, and giving his manager something to laugh about after the match.

When asked about Belotti’s possible departure thanks to his mammoth $106 million release clause, Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic laughed it off, joking, “If he continues like this, the president will have to increase the release clause, because it’s starting to look like a bargain.”

Belotti’s triple soared him to the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts for this season, with 22 goals in 24 league matches, including eight goals in his last five games, and 17 in his last 17. Having signed for Torino from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for a mere $8.5 million, the club looks set to blow that figure out of the water, should Belotti leave either this summer or further in the future.

Mihajlovic wasn’t done gushing about his player. “Belotti can become a top player, as he’s got everything it takes to improve further and is still so young as well,” he told Sky Italia. “He is the complete striker, because he has both technique and an excellent work-rate. He scores with his head, his left foot, his right and he never gives up.”

But ultimately, his boss wants to see even more. “It was an extraordinary performance and he fought so hard, the way he always does. He is the Capocannoniere [Serie A goals leader] now, but he mustn’t rest on his laurels, because he can do even better. There are few finishers out there like him. For a start, he missed three penalties this season.”

With Torino in ninth int he Serie A table despite Belotti’s productive campaign, it seems certain that the striker’s name will be mentioned more and more often as the summer approaches and more top teams look to fill a squad hole up front.

Pep Guardiola calls Sergio Aguero “brilliant” after Sunderland win

By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

Maybe put a freeze on those Sergio Aguero transfer rumors?

After the Argentinian scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday, his 12th goal of the season, Guardiola called Aguero’s performance “brilliant” and labeled him “important,” a description with clear intention amid all the rumors of Aguero’s imminent departure from the club.

Guardiola claimed after the match that he has an “exceptional relationship” with Aguero, and labeled the goals he scores “so important to us,” calling his performance “brilliant.”

“I am and I was from the beginning very pleased from the performance by Sergio,” Guardiola said, speaking in his usual torrid pace and mumbling tone. “I know when this kind of huge player sometimes doesn’t play, there’s always a debate, it’s always ‘why why why.’ But we have an exceptional relationship, we are honest from the beginning, and I said to him when Gabriel came it’s because in that time it was good and I wanted to give things continuity. But of course in the future they have to both [play] when they’re fit. Of course it’s so important to us, his goals. The last game against Hull simply awesome, he scored two goals; today he scored another one and he helped us a lot in our game, in our buildup. So again, it was brilliant, really brilliant.”

Aguero was benched by Guardiola in favor of in-form Gabriel Jesus, and only reclaimed his place after Jesus suffered a broken foot that will keep him out for much of the – if not the entire – rest of the season. That sparked rumors of Aguero’s displeasure under Guardiola, with the 28-year-old even admitting he’s unsure of his future after this season.

Clearly, the Spanish manager is looking to dispel as many of those rumors as possible, claiming Aguero is vital to Manchester City’s success.

Craig Shakespeare a serious Leicester City candidate

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City (L) and Craig Shakespeare, caretaker manager of Leicester City (R) speak after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Hull City at The King Power Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 1:08 PM EST

According to multiple reports across England, Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will learn if he has done enough to earn the permanent job at the King Power Stadium.

Shakespeare took over on a temporary basis after the controversial departure of Claudio Ranieri, and since then, Leicester City has won both matches he took charge of, with a pair of 3-1 wins over Liverpool and fellow relegation candidates Hull City in the span of six days.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the Sun, and others in England, Shakespeare will meet with the Leicester City board to make his pitch to them for the permanent job. The Foxes had lost five matches in a row at the time of Ranieri’s departure, and they had not won consecutive league matches at any point this season before Shakespeare’s short tenure.

“I was told the remit was the Liverpool game and then Hull,” Shakespeare said. “I have been told now – and I am quite comfortable with it – that we will have a talk towards the end of the week. The challenge we asked of the players was to put back-to-back wins together. We showed great character and resilience today to bounce back from going one down.”

“The owners will make the decision that is best for the club. Until I talk to them, I don’t know what their thoughts are.”

The other serious candidate mentioned most recently is former Fulham, Liverpool, and England boss Roy Hodgson, who also took over at Blackburn in 1997 just two years after they surprisingly won the Premier League title before falling off soon after.

“I’m there to listen to what their wishes are at the moment and I’m very comfortable with how things have gone and what they’ve told me so far,” Shakespeare said after Leicester’s last win, a victory over Hull. “There hasn’t been a lot of dialogue, but I don’t expect there to be because I’m trying to prepare the team for the next match.”

Sunderland 0-2 Man City: Aguero and Sane peg spunky Cats

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Leroy Sane of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with John Stones of Manchester City (L) during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at Stadium of Light on March 5, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Sunderland played well the opening half, but when the opposition showed its strength, they were unable to respond.

Manchester City got goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane as they took down Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light despite a positive start from the relegation-threatened Black Cats.

The game started very brightly, with Sunderland pressing City hard. The Black Cats had multiple opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, getting the home crowd signing loudly. Jermain Defoe smashed the post in the 20th minute after wheeling away from three defenders at the top of the box, and Fabio Borini’s follow-up header was wide of the mark.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

There were other half-chances for both sides in the first half. Billy Jones had a header saved in the 35th minute, his attempt too close to the center of the net. Minutes later, Leroy Sane delivered a vicious low cross for David Silva sliding in the box, a great chance, but the cross had too much pace for Silva to tap it in.

Seb Larsson delivered a corner as the clock ticked past 39 minutes, and again Jones got his head to it, but this one went just wide under heavy pressure.

Just three minutes before halftime, the opener was delivered, and it ruined Sunderland’s solid first half. Raheem Sterling on the right delivered a cross for Sergio Aguero, who squirmed past Lamine Kone to prod it home and put Manchester City in front just before halftime.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

After halftime, Sunderland’s woes were doubled as Silva fed Leroy Sane bursting down the left, and the young German finished expertly from a tight angle for City’s second just seconds before the hour mark.

With the Black Cats down a pair, they wilted, and City began to pummel Jordan Pickford‘s area. The half wore on and with City easing up as the game progressed, Sunderland came close to pulling one back, but as Defoe headed into the back of the net on a corner, the offside trap caught him yards offside and it was easily ruled out.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Aguero came close to a second as time wound down with his 86th minute shot athletically saved by young Pickford with a full-stretch dive to the goalkeeper’s left. The match ended without further incident, leaving Sunderland six points from safety, with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Swansea City all winning this weekend.

City, meanwhile, moved into third with the win, leaping back over Liverpool with 55 points, one back of Tottenham. Pep Guardiola and company also have a game in hand over most of the other Champions League contenders.

Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus out four weeks

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Thomas Tuchel, coach of Borussia Dortmund peaks with Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

Borussia Dortmund has learned that Marco Reus will miss four weeks after suffering a muscle tear in his thigh, the club announced.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for Reus, who missed nearly three months to start the season with a groin injury, and has only completed two full 90-minute performances the entire Bundesliga season. The 27-year-old was injured in the 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen, coming off just moments before halftime.

“It’s a real blow, because over the last few weeks and in particular in the opening stages today, which I felt were somewhat sluggish, Marco was the one who consistently got us going, who took the responsibility, who was alert,” Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel said after the win over Leverkusen. “He has been incredibly stable for weeks now, he’s been playing at a high level and is a very important character. It’s an enormous loss that takes the shine off the win.”

With Reus’s absence, young American winger Christian Pulisic could see his playing time spike again. The 18-year-old garnered a number of starts with Reus’s injury earlier in the season, but has seen his playing time drop since the German international’s return, with just one start in Dortmund’s last six matches.

Pulisic came off the bench to replace Reus against Leverkusen, and scored in the 77th minute, a vital goal with the scoreline at 3-2. That goal opened the floodgates, and Pulisic picked up an assist on the sixth and final goal for Dortmund.