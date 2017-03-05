Craig Shakespeare a serious Leicester City candidate

According to multiple reports across England, Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will learn if he has done enough to earn the permanent job at the King Power Stadium.

Shakespeare took over on a temporary basis after the controversial departure of Claudio Ranieri, and since then, Leicester City has won both matches he took charge of, with a pair of 3-1 wins over Liverpool and fellow relegation candidates Hull City in the span of six days.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the Sun, and others in England, Shakespeare will meet with the Leicester City board to make his pitch to them for the permanent job. The Foxes had lost five matches in a row at the time of Ranieri’s departure, and they had not won consecutive league matches at any point this season before Shakespeare’s short tenure.

“I was told the remit was the Liverpool game and then Hull,” Shakespeare said. “I have been told now – and I am quite comfortable with it – that we will have a talk towards the end of the week. The challenge we asked of the players was to put back-to-back wins together. We showed great character and resilience today to bounce back from going one down.” “The owners will make the decision that is best for the club. Until I talk to them, I don’t know what their thoughts are.”

The other serious candidate mentioned most recently is former Fulham, Liverpool, and England boss Roy Hodgson, who also took over at Blackburn in 1997 just two years after they surprisingly won the Premier League title before falling off soon after.

“I’m there to listen to what their wishes are at the moment and I’m very comfortable with how things have gone and what they’ve told me so far,” Shakespeare said after Leicester’s last win, a victory over Hull. “There hasn’t been a lot of dialogue, but I don’t expect there to be because I’m trying to prepare the team for the next match.”

Follow @the_bonnfire