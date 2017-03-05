FOLLOW LIVE: Stadium, franchise debuts in Orlando, Atlanta

Sunday no. 1 of the 2017 MLS season is chock-full of special treats, as Orlando City SC open Orlando City Stadium, the club’s brand new, 25,500-seat venue in downtown Orlando, and Atlanta United make their MLS debut at Bobby Dodd Stadium, their temporary home until July.
Venue and team debut fanfare aside, they’re also up against a couple high-profile teams with whom you’re perhaps familiar — David Villa and Andrea Pirlo’s New York City FC, and a New York Red Bulls side featuring Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan — after they finished second and first, respectively, in the Eastern Conference last year.
In what should be a superb nightcap to the opening weekend, a new-look Vancouver Whitecaps side, featuring Fredy Montero, Kekuta Manneh and (one can only hope) 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, host the Philadelphia Union at BC Place.
Sunday’s MLS schedule
Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union — 9:30 p.m. ET