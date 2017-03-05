Roger Schmidt sacked at Bayer Leverkusen

Harry Kane scored twice

Harry Kane bracketed halftime with a goal on each side, and Tottenham held off Romelu Lukaku and Everton to earn all three points at White Hart Lane by a 2-1 scoreline. Kane’s pair was good enough, despite his Belgian rival scoring with 10 minutes remaining to give life to the end of the match.

Many tabbed the midfield area as the key battle in this match, and that was true early as the teams went back and forth in the center of the pitch. Thanks to this, there was little action on goal until the opener in the 19th minute.

Kane, in great form coming into the match, ripped one from well outside the box, and caught Joel Robles napping, splashing the back of the net with nothing more than a speculative strike that found its target. Kane nearly bagged a second just a minute later on a one-two with Christian Eriksen, with the Englishman dinking past a defender but finding Robles up to the task on the finish.

The goal brought Spurs energy. Eriksen had a go on the break in the 25th minute, but hooked it just slightly wide left. Victor Wanyama popped off a howitzer from outside the box minutes later, one that crashed into the post, and Kane’s follow-up saw him offside.

Then the heavens opened up. With the rain pouring down and the wind howling in North London, Everton picked out its first chance, with a ball from Gareth Barry just inches too far for Romelu Lukaku, who had been quiet to that point.

In the second half, Spurs bagged a second in the 57th minute. Robles rolled the ball to Morgan Schneiderlin, who was unaware of the pressure and coughed up the ball to Dele Alli. It immediately found the feet of Kane, who ripped it low past Robles for a second.

Spurs appeared to have a third as Eriksen placed the ball in the net, but the flag went up to rule Kane offside. That would prove big, because you knew Lukaku would find himself a goal before this was over, and that he did. In the 80th minute, Lukaku latched onto a ball from substitute Mirallas. With the big striker one-on-one with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, the defender fell down, releasing Lukaku, and the Everton man buried the chance to give the Toffees a lifeline with 10 minutes to go and sealing Lukaku into Everton recordbooks.

Kane nearly put it away down the other end on a hat-trick, but he was smothered by Robles with Kane in from a tight angle. The game exploded with fervor, mostly for the Toffees as they looked for an equalizer. It wouldn’t come, with Spurs instead putting the game away in added time. Spurs caught Everton asleep on a quick free-kick, flicked in by substitute Harry Winks and poked home by Dele Alli.

Everton did score again just moments later, with a set-piece falling to the feet of Enner Valencia, but it wasn’t enough as time ran out on the Toffees. Spurs takes all three points, moving within seven of Chelsea at the top of the table and earning a club-record nine consecutive league victories. Everton, meanwhile, remains in seventh position, five points back of Manchester United.

