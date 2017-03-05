More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
UDINE, ITALY - MARCH 05: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu (L) of Udinese Calcio competes with Gonzalo Higuain of Juventus FC during the Serie A match between Udinese Calcio and Juventus FC at Stadio Friuli on March 5, 2017 in Udine, Italy. (Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images)
Photo by Dino Panato/Getty Images

Serie A: Juve draw for first time this season, title lead still grows

Leave a comment
Associated PressMar 5, 2017, 5:29 PM EST

MILAN (AP) There is still a glimmer of hope for Roma and Napoli.

Juventus was prevented from going 10 points clear in Serie A as a lethargic performance saw the leaders held 1-1 at Udinese on Sunday. It was Juve’s first draw in the league this season.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — As the kids would say, it was “lit” ]

Leonardo Bonucci was both hero and villain as he was outmuscled for Duvan Zapata’s opener but leveled on the hour.

Juventus is eight points clear of second-placed Roma and 10 ahead of Napoli with 11 rounds remaining.

“We gained a point on Roma,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “We were coming from a very hard period, where we played very important matches and today we faced a Udinese side which deserved to draw.

“When you can’t win certain matches, you mustn’t lose them … it’s an important point. And even with a win, the title race wouldn’t have been over.”

After Napoli won 2-1 at Roma on Saturday, Juventus knew it could take a big step toward an unprecedented sixth successive title.

[ MORE: Kane scores two more, Spurs top Toffees | Man City cruise ]

Udinese had picked up only one point from its previous four matches, scoring just one goal. But it took the lead eight minutes from halftime as Zapata held off Bonucci and beat Gianluigi Buffon at the near post.

Juventus struggled to create real opportunities but leveled when Bonucci headed in Paulo Dybala’s free kick.

Udinese coach Luigi Delneri was dismissed immediately after for dissent.

The home side almost restored its lead two minutes later but Danilo’s header came off the base of the left post, although it looked as if Buffon had it covered.

[ MORE: Alexis reportedly dropped after storming off training field ]

Ciro Immobile scored twice as Lazio maintained its late push for a Champions League spot.

Immobile had been on target in four of his last five matches and he took just nine minutes to open the scoring, heading in Senad Lulic’s cross.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic put in another impressive performance and the 22-year-old set up Lazio’s second with a delightful through ball to release Immobile for his 16th goal of the season.

Lazio moved fourth, four points behind Napoli.

Atalanta failed to keep up the pressure in the race for a Champions League spot as it was kept at bay by Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side had emerged as surprise contenders for a top-three finish after beating Napoli last weekend but it slipped five points below the Champions League qualifying spots.

Atalanta laid siege to the goal but could not find a way through due to a combination of wayward finishing and excellent saves by Tatarusanu. He also somehow managed to claw Andrea Petagna’s effort off the line and out off the upright late on.

Ever Banega made the most of a rare start as he scored one goal and set up another to help Inter Milan comfortably beat Cagliari and remain six points behind Napoli.

Ivan Perisic scored twice as Inter bounced back from last week’s 3-1 defeat at home to Roma.

[ MORE: Belotti’s hat trick sends him top of goal-scoring charts ]

“We got what we wanted, to react at the right moment and in the best way possible after the defeat to Roma,” Perisic said. “We still believe in third place.

“Today we showed we are on the right path. We will give our utmost until the end.”

Inter broke the deadlock in the 36th when Ivan Perisic controlled Banega’s chipped pass with his right foot and hit it past Gabriel with his left.

Banega doubled Inter’s lead three minutes later with a free kick into the top left corner.

Cagliari got back into it shortly after. Samir Handanovic did well to keep out David Di Gennaro’s free kick but the ball was crossed back in for Marco Borriello to head home.

Perisic doubled his tally two minutes after the break following a lovely one-two with Mauro Icardi, who backheeled it for the Croatia forward to curl into the bottom right corner.

Icardi scored his 17th league goal of the season with a penalty in the 67th after he was tripped by Gabriel and Roberto Gagliardino netted his first for Inter two minutes from time.

FOLLOW LIVE: Stadium, franchise debuts in Orlando, Atlanta

Kaka, Orlando City SC (Photo credit: Orlando Sentinel / Twitter: @KAKA)
Photo credit: Orlando Sentinel / Twitter: @KAKA
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 4:02 PM EST

Sunday no. 1 of the 2017 MLS season is chock-full of special treats, as Orlando City SC open Orlando City Stadium, the club’s brand new, 25,500-seat venue in downtown Orlando, and Atlanta United make their MLS debut at Bobby Dodd Stadium, their temporary home until July.

[ FOLLOW: Live score and updates from Sunday’s MLS action ]

Venue and team debut fanfare aside, they’re also up against a couple high-profile teams with whom you’re perhaps familiar — David Villa and Andrea Pirlo’s New York City FC, and a New York Red Bulls side featuring Bradley Wright-Phillips and Sacha Kljestan — after they finished second and first, respectively, in the Eastern Conference last year.

In what should be a superb nightcap to the opening weekend, a new-look Vancouver Whitecaps side, featuring Fredy Montero, Kekuta Manneh and (one can only hope) 16-year-old Alphonso Davies, host the Philadelphia Union at BC Place.

[ MORE: Saturday’s MLS (afternoon) roundup | Late-night ]

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union — 9:30 p.m. ET

Reports: Alexis dropped by Wenger after storming out of training

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Arsene Wenger, Manager of Arsenal (L) embraces Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal (R) after he is subbed during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium on December 10, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 3:21 PM EST

It’s probably best if you shielded your eyes right now, Arsenal fans.

Please tell me you’re not still looking. I hope you’re not, for your own sake.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Alexis Sanchez was dropped to the bench before Arsenal’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday, of which you’re already fully aware. Arsene Wenger said after the game that the decision was for tactical reasons. The real reason for the Chilean superstar’s exclusion from the starting lineup, however, has only just come to light: Sanchez reportedly grew frustrated and stormed off the training field earlier in the week, and was then confronted by a number of first-team players upon finding him still in the locker room after the session had ended. The players were reportedly involved in a heated exchange.

With hopes of the Premier League title gone (Arsenal are 13 points back of leaders Chelsea with 12 games left to play), and progression in the UEFA Champions League highly unlikely (they trail Bayern Munich 5-1 ahead of the two sides’ round-of-16 second leg on Tuesday), it’s another season — for all intents and purposes — lost, for the club, and for Sanchez, who turned 28 in December. Given his rabid, incessant work rate and style of play, it’s just about time we begin to wonder how much longer he’ll be able to maintain his current levels.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — As the kids would say, it was “lit” ]

With his contract — and that of Mesut Ozil, let us not forget — set to expire next summer, this is the last thing anyone connected to the club would have wanted. At this point, it seems almost inevitable: either Wenger will go in the summer, or Sanchez will. Of course, the majority of Arsenal fans picked their side in that battle long, long ago.

Belotti hat-trick gives him Serie A goalscoring lead

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 28: Andrea Belotti of FC Torino celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Serie A match between FC Torino and Bologna FC at Stadio Olimpico di Torino on August 28, 2016 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 2:36 PM EST

23-year-old striker Andrea Belotti netted a hat-trick as Torino downed his former club Palermo at home 3-1, further increasing the Italian’s stock, and giving his manager something to laugh about after the match.

When asked about Belotti’s possible departure thanks to his mammoth $106 million release clause, Torino boss Sinisa Mihajlovic laughed it off, joking, “If he continues like this, the president will have to increase the release clause, because it’s starting to look like a bargain.”

Belotti’s triple soared him to the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts for this season, with 22 goals in 24 league matches, including eight goals in his last five games, and 17 in his last 17. Having signed for Torino from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for a mere $8.5 million, the club looks set to blow that figure out of the water, should Belotti leave either this summer or further in the future.

Mihajlovic wasn’t done gushing about his player. “Belotti can become a top player, as he’s got everything it takes to improve further and is still so young as well,” he told Sky Italia. “He is the complete striker, because he has both technique and an excellent work-rate. He scores with his head, his left foot, his right and he never gives up.”

But ultimately, his boss wants to see even more. “It was an extraordinary performance and he fought so hard, the way he always does. He is the Capocannoniere [Serie A goals leader] now, but he mustn’t rest on his laurels, because he can do even better. There are few finishers out there like him. For a start, he missed three penalties this season.”

With Torino in ninth int he Serie A table despite Belotti’s productive campaign, it seems certain that the striker’s name will be mentioned more and more often as the summer approaches and more top teams look to fill a squad hole up front.

Pep Guardiola calls Sergio Aguero “brilliant” after Sunderland win

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 1:40 PM EST

Maybe put a freeze on those Sergio Aguero transfer rumors?

After the Argentinian scored in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday, his 12th goal of the season, Guardiola called Aguero’s performance “brilliant” and labeled him “important,” a description with clear intention amid all the rumors of Aguero’s imminent departure from the club.

Guardiola claimed after the match that he has an “exceptional relationship” with Aguero, and labeled the goals he scores “so important to us,” calling his performance “brilliant.”

“I am and I was from the beginning very pleased from the performance by Sergio,” Guardiola said, speaking in his usual torrid pace and mumbling tone. “I know when this kind of huge player sometimes doesn’t play, there’s always a debate, it’s always ‘why why why.’ But we have an exceptional relationship, we are honest from the beginning, and I said to him when Gabriel came it’s because in that time it was good and I wanted to give things continuity. But of course in the future they have to both [play] when they’re fit. Of course it’s so important to us, his goals. The last game against Hull simply awesome, he scored two goals; today he scored another one and he helped us a lot in our game, in our buildup. So again, it was brilliant, really brilliant.”

Aguero was benched by Guardiola in favor of in-form Gabriel Jesus, and only reclaimed his place after Jesus suffered a broken foot that will keep him out for much of the – if not the entire – rest of the season. That sparked rumors of Aguero’s displeasure under Guardiola, with the 28-year-old even admitting he’s unsure of his future after this season.

Clearly, the Spanish manager is looking to dispel as many of those rumors as possible, claiming Aguero is vital to Manchester City’s success.