More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: Leroy Sane of Manchester City (R) celebrates scoring his sides second goal with John Stones of Manchester City (L) during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at Stadium of Light on March 5, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Sunderland 0-2 Man City: Aguero and Sane peg spunky Cats

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 12:51 PM EST

Sunderland played well the opening half, but when the opposition showed its strength, they were unable to respond.

Manchester City got goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane as they took down Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light despite a positive start from the relegation-threatened Black Cats.

The game started very brightly, with Sunderland pressing City hard. The Black Cats had multiple opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, getting the home crowd signing loudly. Jermain Defoe smashed the post in the 20th minute after wheeling away from three defenders at the top of the box, and Fabio Borini’s follow-up header was wide of the mark.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

There were other half-chances for both sides in the first half. Billy Jones had a header saved in the 35th minute, his attempt too close to the center of the net. Minutes later, Leroy Sane delivered a vicious low cross for David Silva sliding in the box, a great chance, but the cross had too much pace for Silva to tap it in.

Seb Larsson delivered a corner as the clock ticked past 39 minutes, and again Jones got his head to it, but this one went just wide under heavy pressure.

Just three minutes before halftime, the opener was delivered, and it ruined Sunderland’s solid first half. Raheem Sterling on the right delivered a cross for Sergio Aguero, who squirmed past Lamine Kone to prod it home and put Manchester City in front just before halftime.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

After halftime, Sunderland’s woes were doubled as Silva fed Leroy Sane bursting down the left, and the young German finished expertly from a tight angle for City’s second just seconds before the hour mark.

With the Black Cats down a pair, they wilted, and City began to pummel Jordan Pickford‘s area. The half wore on and with City easing up as the game progressed, Sunderland came close to pulling one back, but as Defoe headed into the back of the net on a corner, the offside trap caught him yards offside and it was easily ruled out.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Aguero came close to a second as time wound down with his 86th minute shot athletically saved by young Pickford with a full-stretch dive to the goalkeeper’s left. The match ended without further incident, leaving Sunderland six points from safety, with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Swansea City all winning this weekend.

City, meanwhile, moved into third with the win, leaping back over Liverpool with 55 points, one back of Tottenham. Pep Guardiola and company also have a game in hand over most of the other Champions League contenders.

Craig Shakespeare a serious Leicester City candidate

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 04: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City (L) and Craig Shakespeare, caretaker manager of Leicester City (R) speak after the Premier League match between Leicester City and Hull City at The King Power Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 1:08 PM EST

According to multiple reports across England, Leicester City interim manager Craig Shakespeare will learn if he has done enough to earn the permanent job at the King Power Stadium.

Shakespeare took over on a temporary basis after the controversial departure of Claudio Ranieri, and since then, Leicester City has won both matches he took charge of, with a pair of 3-1 wins over Liverpool and fellow relegation candidates Hull City in the span of six days.

Now, according to the Daily Mail, the Sun, and others in England, Shakespeare will meet with the Leicester City board to make his pitch to them for the permanent job. The Foxes had lost five matches in a row at the time of Ranieri’s departure, and they had not won consecutive league matches at any point this season before Shakespeare’s short tenure.

“I was told the remit was the Liverpool game and then Hull,” Shakespeare said. “I have been told now – and I am quite comfortable with it – that we will have a talk towards the end of the week. The challenge we asked of the players was to put back-to-back wins together. We showed great character and resilience today to bounce back from going one down.”

“The owners will make the decision that is best for the club. Until I talk to them, I don’t know what their thoughts are.”

The other serious candidate mentioned most recently is former Fulham, Liverpool, and England boss Roy Hodgson, who also took over at Blackburn in 1997 just two years after they surprisingly won the Premier League title before falling off soon after.

“I’m there to listen to what their wishes are at the moment and I’m very comfortable with how things have gone and what they’ve told me so far,” Shakespeare said after Leicester’s last win, a victory over Hull. “There hasn’t been a lot of dialogue, but I don’t expect there to be because I’m trying to prepare the team for the next match.”

Dortmund playmaker Marco Reus out four weeks

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Thomas Tuchel, coach of Borussia Dortmund peaks with Marco Reus of Borussia Dortmund during the UEFA Europa League quarter final, second leg match between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund at Anfield on April 14, 2016 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 11:25 AM EST

Borussia Dortmund has learned that Marco Reus will miss four weeks after suffering a muscle tear in his thigh, the club announced.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for Reus, who missed nearly three months to start the season with a groin injury, and has only completed two full 90-minute performances the entire Bundesliga season. The 27-year-old was injured in the 6-2 win over Bayer Leverkusen, coming off just moments before halftime.

“It’s a real blow, because over the last few weeks and in particular in the opening stages today, which I felt were somewhat sluggish, Marco was the one who consistently got us going, who took the responsibility, who was alert,” Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel said after the win over Leverkusen. “He has been incredibly stable for weeks now, he’s been playing at a high level and is a very important character. It’s an enormous loss that takes the shine off the win.”

With Reus’s absence, young American winger Christian Pulisic could see his playing time spike again. The 18-year-old garnered a number of starts with Reus’s injury earlier in the season, but has seen his playing time drop since the German international’s return, with just one start in Dortmund’s last six matches.

Pulisic came off the bench to replace Reus against Leverkusen, and scored in the 77th minute, a vital goal with the scoreline at 3-2. That goal opened the floodgates, and Pulisic picked up an assist on the sixth and final goal for Dortmund.

Watch Live: Sunderland vs. Manchester City

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (10) celebrates as he scores their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City FC and AS Monaco at Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 10:34 AM EST

Manchester City looks to keep pace with Liverpool and Tottenham as they travel to relegation-threatened Sunderland, live on NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

Pep Guardiola has kept Willy Caballero in net, having replaced Claudio Bravo on Premier League duty for the fourth straight game, while Sergio Aguero maintains his place up front following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. Aleksander Kolarov starts despite his recent injury troubles, while Vincent Kompany again finds himself unable to prove fit. David Silva also returns to the lineup after a rest during the midweek Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

[ WATCH LIVE: Sunderland vs. Manchester City live online at NBCSports.com ]

Manchester City could jump Liverpool into third with a win, along with a game still in hand. They’ve won three in a row in Premier League play, having conceded just a single goal across that span.

Meanwhile, Sunderland sits bottom of the Premier League table, left floundering while teams like Leicester City and Swansea City have made moves. The Black Cats need to earn points fast, but have a tall test today. Manager David Moyes has named an unchanged side for the first time this entire season, with Jermain Defoe leading the charge, supported by Fabio Borini and Adnan Januzaj. Papay Djilobodji is back from his ban and available on the bench, while Jason Denayer is unavailable against his parent club.

Manchester City has won three straight at the Stadium of Light across all competitions, but prior to that lost four straight 1-0 games at Sunderland. David Moyes has only lost two of 12 matches against Manchester City in his entire career.

LINEUPS

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, O’Shea, Kone, Oviedo; Ndong, Gibson; Januzaj, Larsson, Borini; Defoe.
Bench: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Rodwell, Khazri, Honeyman, Love.

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Yaya Toure, Fernandinho; Silva, Sterling, Sane; Aguero.
Bench: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne.

Tottenham 3-2 Everton: Kane double does the trick

1 Comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 10:23 AM EST

Harry Kane bracketed halftime with a goal on each side, and Tottenham held off Romelu Lukaku and Everton to earn all three points at White Hart Lane by a 3-2 scoreline. Kane’s pair was good enough, despite his Belgian rival scoring with 10 minutes remaining to give life to the end of the match.

Many tabbed the midfield area as the key battle in this match, and that was true early as the teams went back and forth in the center of the pitch. Thanks to this, there was little action on goal until the opener in the 19th minute.

Kane, in great form coming into the match, ripped one from well outside the box, and caught Joel Robles napping, splashing the back of the net with nothing more than a speculative strike that found its target. Kane nearly bagged a second just a minute later on a one-two with Christian Eriksen, with the Englishman dinking past a defender but finding Robles up to the task on the finish.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The goal brought Spurs energy. Eriksen had a go on the break in the 25th minute, but hooked it just slightly wide left. Victor Wanyama popped off a howitzer from outside the box minutes later, one that crashed into the post, and Kane’s follow-up saw him offside.

Then the heavens opened up. With the rain pouring down and the wind howling in North London, Everton picked out its first chance, with a ball from Gareth Barry just inches too far for Romelu Lukaku, who had been quiet to that point.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

In the second half, Spurs bagged a second in the 57th minute. Robles rolled the ball to Morgan Schneiderlin, who was unaware of the pressure and coughed up the ball to Dele Alli. It immediately found the feet of Kane, who ripped it low past Robles for a second.

Spurs appeared to have a third as Eriksen placed the ball in the net, but the flag went up to rule Kane offside. That would prove big, because you knew Lukaku would find himself a goal before this was over, and that he did. In the 80th minute, Lukaku latched onto a ball from substitute Mirallas. With the big striker one-on-one with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, the defender fell down, releasing Lukaku, and the Everton man buried the chance to give the Toffees a lifeline with 10 minutes to go and sealing Lukaku into Everton recordbooks.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kane nearly put it away down the other end on a hat-trick, but he was smothered by Robles with Kane in from a tight angle. The game exploded with fervor, mostly for the Toffees as they looked for an equalizer. It wouldn’t come, with Spurs instead putting the game away in added time. Spurs caught Everton asleep on a quick free-kick, flicked in by substitute Harry Winks and poked home by Dele Alli.

Everton did score again just moments later, with a set-piece falling to the feet of Enner Valencia, but it wasn’t enough as time ran out on the Toffees. Spurs takes all three points, moving within seven of Chelsea at the top of the table and earning a club-record nine consecutive league victories. Everton, meanwhile, remains in seventh position, five points back of Manchester United.