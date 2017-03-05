Sunderland 0-2 Man City: Aguero and Sane peg spunky Cats

Sunderland played well the opening half, but when the opposition showed its strength, they were unable to respond.

Manchester City got goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane as they took down Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light despite a positive start from the relegation-threatened Black Cats.

The game started very brightly, with Sunderland pressing City hard. The Black Cats had multiple opportunities in the opening 20 minutes, getting the home crowd signing loudly. Jermain Defoe smashed the post in the 20th minute after wheeling away from three defenders at the top of the box, and Fabio Borini’s follow-up header was wide of the mark.

There were other half-chances for both sides in the first half. Billy Jones had a header saved in the 35th minute, his attempt too close to the center of the net. Minutes later, Leroy Sane delivered a vicious low cross for David Silva sliding in the box, a great chance, but the cross had too much pace for Silva to tap it in.

Seb Larsson delivered a corner as the clock ticked past 39 minutes, and again Jones got his head to it, but this one went just wide under heavy pressure.

Just three minutes before halftime, the opener was delivered, and it ruined Sunderland’s solid first half. Raheem Sterling on the right delivered a cross for Sergio Aguero, who squirmed past Lamine Kone to prod it home and put Manchester City in front just before halftime.

After halftime, Sunderland’s woes were doubled as Silva fed Leroy Sane bursting down the left, and the young German finished expertly from a tight angle for City’s second just seconds before the hour mark.

62 – David Silva has provided more Premier League assists than any other player in the competition since his debut (August 2010). Conductor. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 5, 2017

With the Black Cats down a pair, they wilted, and City began to pummel Jordan Pickford‘s area. The half wore on and with City easing up as the game progressed, Sunderland came close to pulling one back, but as Defoe headed into the back of the net on a corner, the offside trap caught him yards offside and it was easily ruled out.

Aguero came close to a second as time wound down with his 86th minute shot athletically saved by young Pickford with a full-stretch dive to the goalkeeper’s left. The match ended without further incident, leaving Sunderland six points from safety, with Crystal Palace, Leicester City, and Swansea City all winning this weekend.

City, meanwhile, moved into third with the win, leaping back over Liverpool with 55 points, one back of Tottenham. Pep Guardiola and company also have a game in hand over most of the other Champions League contenders.

