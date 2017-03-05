VIDEO: Harry Kane’s long-range strike puts Spurs in front

According to a report by French TV station Telefoot, the early clubs linked to Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette include Arsenal, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has announced he will leave his current club at the end of the season, and there are plenty of destinations that would make sense.

The Gunners could bring Lacazette to the Emirates to replace a potential departure of Alexis Sanchez which seems even more likely after manager Arsene Wenger left the Chilean on the bench to start the Liverpool loss on Saturday. Obviously, Wenger is often tied to transfers for most top Frenchmen given his own nationality.

Borussia Dortmund has its own replacement to make, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having confirmed he will depart in the summer. Arsenal has been linked to Aubameyang as well, and should the Gunners make waves with the Dortmund striker, it could pave the way for Lacazette to make the move to the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid was in contact with Lacazette last summer, according to the report, and therefore would still be interested in a future move. It’s rumored just about every summer that Antoine Griezmann will leave for the Premier League, and that could create an opening. Even with Griezmann at Atletico, Diego Simeone could use a striker with Lacazette’s work rate to partner Griezmann or compliment him.

Finally, Manchester City seems the oddest of the names mentioned here. Pep Guardiola already has too many strikers, with world-class Sergio Aguero somehow on the outside looking in. Aguero is playing at the moment, but only due to the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who arrived in the winter and immediately earned the starting spot. Once Jesus recovers from his broken foot, Aguero could return to the bench. There are reports that he could leave for a more guaranteed starting role, but it seems unlikely Lacazette would join a squad already brimming with attacking talent when there are clubs mentioned above that seem far more desperate for a starting striker.

It would be remiss to leave out PSG as an option as well, given the club’s resources and proximity to Lacazette’s current home. Edinson Cavani is in superb form, but is still 30 years old, and could likely use a successor sooner than later. Juventus is often linked to top-level strikers, but with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic already on location plus the outstanding young striker Paulo Dybala, it’s unlikely they would be in play.

