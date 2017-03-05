Watch Live: Sunderland vs. Manchester City

Manchester City looks to keep pace with Liverpool and Tottenham as they travel to relegation-threatened Sunderland, live on NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.
Pep Guardiola has kept Willy Caballero in net, having replaced Claudio Bravo on Premier League duty for the fourth straight game, while Sergio Aguero maintains his place up front following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. Aleksander Kolarov starts despite his recent injury troubles, while Vincent Kompany again finds himself unable to prove fit. David Silva also returns to the lineup after a rest during the midweek Cup win over Huddersfield Town.
Manchester City could jump Liverpool into third with a win, along with a game still in hand. They’ve won three in a row in Premier League play, having conceded just a single goal across that span.
Meanwhile, Sunderland sits bottom of the Premier League table, left floundering while teams like Leicester City and Swansea City have made moves. The Black Cats need to earn points fast, but have a tall test today. Manager David Moyes has named an unchanged side for the first time this entire season, with Jermain Defoe leading the charge, supported by Fabio Borini and Adnan Januzaj. Papay Djilobodji is back from his ban and available on the bench, while Jason Denayer is unavailable against his parent club.
Manchester City has won three straight at the Stadium of Light across all competitions, but prior to that lost four straight 1-0 games at Sunderland. David Moyes has only lost two of 12 matches against Manchester City in his entire career.
LINEUPS
Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, O’Shea, Kone, Oviedo; Ndong, Gibson; Januzaj, Larsson, Borini; Defoe.
Bench: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Rodwell, Khazri, Honeyman, Love.
Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Yaya Toure, Fernandinho; Silva, Sterling, Sane; Aguero.
Bench: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne.