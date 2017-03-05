More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City (10) celebrates as he scores their second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg match between Manchester City FC and AS Monaco at Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Watch Live: Sunderland vs. Manchester City

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 10:34 AM EST

Manchester City looks to keep pace with Liverpool and Tottenham as they travel to relegation-threatened Sunderland, live on NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

Pep Guardiola has kept Willy Caballero in net, having replaced Claudio Bravo on Premier League duty for the fourth straight game, while Sergio Aguero maintains his place up front following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. Aleksander Kolarov starts despite his recent injury troubles, while Vincent Kompany again finds himself unable to prove fit. David Silva also returns to the lineup after a rest during the midweek Cup win over Huddersfield Town.

[ WATCH LIVE: Sunderland vs. Manchester City live online at NBCSports.com ]

Manchester City could jump Liverpool into third with a win, along with a game still in hand. They’ve won three in a row in Premier League play, having conceded just a single goal across that span.

Meanwhile, Sunderland sits bottom of the Premier League table, left floundering while teams like Leicester City and Swansea City have made moves. The Black Cats need to earn points fast, but have a tall test today. Manager David Moyes has named an unchanged side for the first time this entire season, with Jermain Defoe leading the charge, supported by Fabio Borini and Adnan Januzaj. Papay Djilobodji is back from his ban and available on the bench, while Jason Denayer is unavailable against his parent club.

Manchester City has won three straight at the Stadium of Light across all competitions, but prior to that lost four straight 1-0 games at Sunderland. David Moyes has only lost two of 12 matches against Manchester City in his entire career.

LINEUPS

Sunderland: Pickford; Jones, O’Shea, Kone, Oviedo; Ndong, Gibson; Januzaj, Larsson, Borini; Defoe.
Bench: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Rodwell, Khazri, Honeyman, Love.

Manchester City: Caballero; Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy; Yaya Toure, Fernandinho; Silva, Sterling, Sane; Aguero.
Bench: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne.

Tottenham 3-2 Everton: Kane double does the trick

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 10:23 AM EST

Harry Kane bracketed halftime with a goal on each side, and Tottenham held off Romelu Lukaku and Everton to earn all three points at White Hart Lane by a 2-1 scoreline. Kane’s pair was good enough, despite his Belgian rival scoring with 10 minutes remaining to give life to the end of the match.

Many tabbed the midfield area as the key battle in this match, and that was true early as the teams went back and forth in the center of the pitch. Thanks to this, there was little action on goal until the opener in the 19th minute.

Kane, in great form coming into the match, ripped one from well outside the box, and caught Joel Robles napping, splashing the back of the net with nothing more than a speculative strike that found its target. Kane nearly bagged a second just a minute later on a one-two with Christian Eriksen, with the Englishman dinking past a defender but finding Robles up to the task on the finish.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

The goal brought Spurs energy. Eriksen had a go on the break in the 25th minute, but hooked it just slightly wide left. Victor Wanyama popped off a howitzer from outside the box minutes later, one that crashed into the post, and Kane’s follow-up saw him offside.

Then the heavens opened up. With the rain pouring down and the wind howling in North London, Everton picked out its first chance, with a ball from Gareth Barry just inches too far for Romelu Lukaku, who had been quiet to that point.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

In the second half, Spurs bagged a second in the 57th minute. Robles rolled the ball to Morgan Schneiderlin, who was unaware of the pressure and coughed up the ball to Dele Alli. It immediately found the feet of Kane, who ripped it low past Robles for a second.

Spurs appeared to have a third as Eriksen placed the ball in the net, but the flag went up to rule Kane offside. That would prove big, because you knew Lukaku would find himself a goal before this was over, and that he did. In the 80th minute, Lukaku latched onto a ball from substitute Mirallas. With the big striker one-on-one with fellow Belgian Jan Vertonghen, the defender fell down, releasing Lukaku, and the Everton man buried the chance to give the Toffees a lifeline with 10 minutes to go and sealing Lukaku into Everton recordbooks.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Kane nearly put it away down the other end on a hat-trick, but he was smothered by Robles with Kane in from a tight angle. The game exploded with fervor, mostly for the Toffees as they looked for an equalizer. It wouldn’t come, with Spurs instead putting the game away in added time. Spurs caught Everton asleep on a quick free-kick, flicked in by substitute Harry Winks and poked home by Dele Alli.

Everton did score again just moments later, with a set-piece falling to the feet of Enner Valencia, but it wasn’t enough as time ran out on the Toffees. Spurs takes all three points, moving within seven of Chelsea at the top of the table and earning a club-record nine consecutive league victories. Everton, meanwhile, remains in seventh position, five points back of Manchester United.

Roger Schmidt sacked at Bayer Leverkusen

ROME, ITALY - NOVEMBER 04: Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Roger Schmidt looks on during the UEFA Champions League Group E match between AS Roma and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Olimpico Stadium on November 4, 2015 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 9:59 AM EST

With the German club on a run of three defeats across all competitions and five in their last seven, Bayer Leverkusen has sacked manager Roger Schmidt.

The side qualified for the Champions League last season with a third-place finish, but sit ninth this year. They progressed onto the knockout stage of the Champions League, but coughed up four goals to Atletico Madrid in the home leg of their matchup, and look likely doomed to drop out.

Schmidt has been in charge of Leverkusen since taking over in June of 2014, coming to the club from Red Bull Salzberg in Austria. He finishes with a 62-29-37 record at Bayer, having led them to a pair of Champions League showings with a fourth-placed finish in 2014/15 followed up by last year’s third-place standing.

This season, however, things have spiraled out of control. Bayer is in the midst of its worst finish in 14 years, and his final match in charge saw Borussia Dortmund run them ragged en route to a massive 6-2 scoreline.

“In view of the current sporting development we came to the conclusion after very detailed analysis and consultation that a separation, although painful, is unavoidable for the further development and aims of Bayer 04,” managing director Michael Schade said.

“I believe Roger Schmidt is an absolute top coach and that’s why I have always backed him with full confidence,” Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voeller said. “But now we have to act so we don’t lose sight of our goals. Now it’s solely about finding a new impulse in a difference constellation and finally getting some consistency in our performances.”

VIDEO: Harry Kane’s long-range strike puts Spurs in front

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

Joel Robles will want this one back, but there’s no guarantee he’d save it given another chance.

Tottenham Hotspur went in front at White Hart Lane bang on 20 minutes as their main man Harry Kane ripped off a speculative effort that ended up as much more than that.

[ WATCH LIVE: Tottenham vs. Everton live online at NBCSports.com ]

The opener came as Kane possessed the ball into the attacking third, and when nobody closed him down, he had a go on the Everton net. The ball wasn’t destined for the top corner, but it didn’t matter as Robles was slightly out of position, and Kane took advantage with the shot that snuck inside the left post and rippled the back of the net.

The goal is the eleventh for Kane in his last 10 matches across all competitions, and his 18th of the Premier League season, which leads the league.

Kane’s counterpart across the field in Romelu Lukaku hasn’t had much delivery, with Spurs on the front foot following the goal. Tottenham is looking to close the gap with Chelsea to just seven points if they can push forward for the victory.

Report: Early leaders in Lacazette race include Arsenal, Dortmund

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 23: Lyon's forward Alexandre Lacazette during the Friendly match between Sporting CP and Lyon at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 23, 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 8:56 AM EST

According to a report by French TV station Telefoot, the early clubs linked to Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette include Arsenal, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has announced he will leave his current club at the end of the season, and there are plenty of destinations that would make sense.

The Gunners could bring Lacazette to the Emirates to replace a potential departure of Alexis Sanchez which seems even more likely after manager Arsene Wenger left the Chilean on the bench to start the Liverpool loss on Saturday. Obviously, Wenger is often tied to transfers for most top Frenchmen given his own nationality.

Borussia Dortmund has its own replacement to make, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having confirmed he will depart in the summer. Arsenal has been linked to Aubameyang as well, and should the Gunners make waves with the Dortmund striker, it could pave the way for Lacazette to make the move to the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid was in contact with Lacazette last summer, according to the report, and therefore would still be interested in a future move. It’s rumored just about every summer that Antoine Griezmann will leave for the Premier League, and that could create an opening. Even with Griezmann at Atletico, Diego Simeone could use a striker with Lacazette’s work rate to partner Griezmann or compliment him.

Finally, Manchester City seems the oddest of the names mentioned here. Pep Guardiola already has too many strikers, with world-class Sergio Aguero somehow on the outside looking in. Aguero is playing at the moment, but only due to the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who arrived in the winter and immediately earned the starting spot. Once Jesus recovers from his broken foot, Aguero could return to the bench. There are reports that he could leave for a more guaranteed starting role, but it seems unlikely Lacazette would join a squad already brimming with attacking talent when there are clubs mentioned above that seem far more desperate for a starting striker.

It would be remiss to leave out PSG as an option as well, given the club’s resources and proximity to Lacazette’s current home. Edinson Cavani is in superb form, but is still 30 years old, and could likely use a successor sooner than later. Juventus is often linked to top-level strikers, but with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic already on location plus the outstanding young striker Paulo Dybala, it’s unlikely they would be in play.