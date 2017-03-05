Watch Live: Tottenham vs. Everton (Lineups & Live Stream)

Two of the Premier League’s hottest strikers meet as Tottenham and Everton lock horns at White Hart Lane live at 8:30 a.m. on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Harry Kane does start despite suffering a slight injury problem against Stoke last weekend. The England international has 13 goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions, including three hat-tricks in that span. He meets Everton’s Romelu Lukaku who has registered eight goals over his last nine Premier League games, including a whopping four-goal game earlier this month.

Spurs comes into this game in second in the table, with the chance to close the gap at the top to a single-digit deficit, but they’re banged up. Toby Alderweireld isn’t fully fit after a groin injury against Stoke City, but he finds himself in the starting lineup anyways. Erik Lamela is still out injured, along with Danny Rose. Despite these issues, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been a constant during his Spurs career, making his 24th appearance of the Premier League season and 200th appearance for Tottenham in his career.

The Toffees have fewer injury problems, and have named a nearly unchanged side for the third straight match, although manager Ronald Koeman has made one change with Gareth Barry coming in for Ademola Lookman. Joel Robles continues to start in front of Maarten Stekelenburg in goal, and new signing Morgan Schneiderlin has carved out himself a position in midfield for him.

Everton has not won in its last eight matches against Tottenham, with three losses and five draws in that span, including three straight draws most recently. They’ve all been close affairs, with the last ten meetings between these teams ending in either a draw or a one-goal margin of difference.

Spurs is going for a club-record nine straight wins in league play.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

Bench: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen.

Everton: Robles, Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Barry, Davies, Barkley, Lukaku.

Bench: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Valencia, Holgate, Lookman.

