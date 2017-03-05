More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates as he scores his teams third goal and completes his hattrick during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Stoke City at White Hart Lane on February 26, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Watch Live: Tottenham vs. Everton (Lineups & Live Stream)

By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 7:40 AM EST

Two of the Premier League’s hottest strikers meet as Tottenham and Everton lock horns at White Hart Lane live at 8:30 a.m. on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

Harry Kane does start despite suffering a slight injury problem against Stoke last weekend. The England international has 13 goals in his last 10 matches across all competitions, including three hat-tricks in that span. He meets Everton’s Romelu Lukaku who has registered eight goals over his last nine Premier League games, including a whopping four-goal game earlier this month.

Spurs comes into this game in second in the table, with the chance to close the gap at the top to a single-digit deficit, but they’re banged up. Toby Alderweireld isn’t fully fit after a groin injury against Stoke City, but he finds himself in the starting lineup anyways. Erik Lamela is still out injured, along with Danny Rose. Despite these issues, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has been a constant during his Spurs career, making his 24th appearance of the Premier League season and 200th appearance for Tottenham in his career.

The Toffees have fewer injury problems, and have named a nearly unchanged side for the third straight match, although manager Ronald Koeman has made one change with Gareth Barry coming in for Ademola Lookman. Joel Robles continues to start in front of Maarten Stekelenburg in goal, and new signing Morgan Schneiderlin has carved out himself a position in midfield for him.

Everton has not won in its last eight matches against Tottenham, with three losses and five draws in that span, including three straight draws most recently. They’ve all been close affairs, with the last ten meetings between these teams ending in either a draw or a one-goal margin of difference.

Spurs is going for a club-record nine straight wins in league play.

LINEUPS

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Wanyama, Dembele, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.
Bench: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Sissoko, Winks, Son, Janssen.

Everton: Robles, Coleman, Williams, Funes Mori, Baines, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Barry, Davies, Barkley, Lukaku.
Bench: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Mirallas, McCarthy, Valencia, Holgate, Lookman.

VIDEO: Harry Kane’s long-range strike puts Spurs in front

By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 9:26 AM EST

Joel Robles will want this one back, but there’s no guarantee he’d save it given another chance.

Tottenham Hotspur went in front at White Hart Lane bang on 20 minutes as their main man Harry Kane ripped off a speculative effort that ended up as much more than that.

The opener came as Kane possessed the ball into the attacking third, and when nobody closed him down, he had a go on the Everton net. The ball wasn’t destined for the top corner, but it didn’t matter as Robles was slightly out of position, and Kane took advantage with the shot that snuck inside the left post and rippled the back of the net.

The goal is the eleventh for Kane in his last 10 matches across all competitions, and his 18th of the Premier League season, which leads the league.

Kane’s counterpart across the field in Romelu Lukaku hasn’t had much delivery, with Spurs on the front foot following the goal. Tottenham is looking to close the gap with Chelsea to just seven points if they can push forward for the victory.

Report: Early leaders in Lacazette race include Arsenal, Dortmund

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JULY 23: Lyon's forward Alexandre Lacazette during the Friendly match between Sporting CP and Lyon at Estadio Jose Alvalade on July 23, 2016 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)
Getty Images
By Kyle BonnMar 5, 2017, 8:56 AM EST

According to a report by French TV station Telefoot, the early clubs linked to Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette include Arsenal, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has announced he will leave his current club at the end of the season, and there are plenty of destinations that would make sense.

The Gunners could bring Lacazette to the Emirates to replace a potential departure of Alexis Sanchez which seems even more likely after manager Arsene Wenger left the Chilean on the bench to start the Liverpool loss on Saturday. Obviously, Wenger is often tied to transfers for most top Frenchmen given his own nationality.

Borussia Dortmund has its own replacement to make, with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having confirmed he will depart in the summer. Arsenal has been linked to Aubameyang as well, and should the Gunners make waves with the Dortmund striker, it could pave the way for Lacazette to make the move to the Bundesliga.

Atletico Madrid was in contact with Lacazette last summer, according to the report, and therefore would still be interested in a future move. It’s rumored just about every summer that Antoine Griezmann will leave for the Premier League, and that could create an opening. Even with Griezmann at Atletico, Diego Simeone could use a striker with Lacazette’s work rate to partner Griezmann or compliment him.

Finally, Manchester City seems the oddest of the names mentioned here. Pep Guardiola already has too many strikers, with world-class Sergio Aguero somehow on the outside looking in. Aguero is playing at the moment, but only due to the injury to Gabriel Jesus, who arrived in the winter and immediately earned the starting spot. Once Jesus recovers from his broken foot, Aguero could return to the bench. There are reports that he could leave for a more guaranteed starting role, but it seems unlikely Lacazette would join a squad already brimming with attacking talent when there are clubs mentioned above that seem far more desperate for a starting striker.

It would be remiss to leave out PSG as an option as well, given the club’s resources and proximity to Lacazette’s current home. Edinson Cavani is in superb form, but is still 30 years old, and could likely use a successor sooner than later. Juventus is often linked to top-level strikers, but with Gonzalo Higuain and Mario Mandzukic already on location plus the outstanding young striker Paulo Dybala, it’s unlikely they would be in play.

MLS (late-night) roundup: Dynamo drop Sounders; Rapids roll on

Erick Torres, Houston Dynamo (Photo credit: MLS / Twitter: @MLS)
Photo credit: MLS / Twitter: @MLS
By Andy EdwardsMar 5, 2017, 12:00 AM EST

With one MLS Saturday afternoon/evening officially in the books, only 33 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Houston Dynamo 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Seattle’s defense of MLS Cup got off to a rocky road start on Saturday, as Erick (formerly “Cubo”) Torres finally scored his first goal for Houston — 20 months in the making — followed by an MLS debut goal for Honduran international Romell Quioto. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei’s vision was at least partially blocked on the opener, as the 2016 MLS Cup hero went one way, and Torres’s free kick went the other.

22 minutes later, Quioto received the ball 45 yards from goal, took five touches while running straight at Roman Torres, cut inside onto his right foot, and unleashed a curling effort to the far post which Frei never had a chance of saving.

It was all Sounders in terms of possession — 64 percent for the visitors — though the handful of quality chances they managed to create were few and far between. Clint Dempsey made his return to the field, and the scoresheet, after missing the end of the 2016 season after learning of an irregular heartbeat. His put-back of Tyler Deric’s 58th-minute save was as close as Seattle would get.

Colorado Rapids 1-0 New England Revolution

It’s time we all accept something we cannot change: Pablo Mastroeni’s Rapids will frustrate, annoy and sap your will to live until his tenure’s dying day. It was the recipe for success in 2016, and it was equally effective once again on Saturday.

Playing against a much quicker, devastating counter-attacking Revolution side, Colorado clogged up the middle of the field with Sam Cronin and Michael Azira, combatted aerial king Kei Kamara with the likes of Axel Sjoberg and Jared Watts, and made the most of set-piece opportunities through Dominique Badji, the scorer of the game’s only goal.

San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Montreal Impact

San Jose held Montreal without a single shot on goal over the course of 90 minutes, as the home side picked up their first victory of 2017, with thanks to Anibal Godoy’s delicate, 17th-minute chip to beat Evan Bush.

D.C. United 0-0 Sporting Kansas City

Tim Melia needlessly gave away a penalty kick in the 16th minute of Sporting KC’s scoreless draw with D.C. United, but atoned for his mistake a minute later, as he made a fantastic double-save to keep Marcelo Sarvas, and then Patrick Mullins on the follow-up, off the scoresheet.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Columbus Crew SC 1-1 Chicago Fire
LA Galaxy 1-2 FC Dallas
Real Salt Lake 0-0 Toronto FC

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC — 5 p.m. ET
Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls — 7:30 p.m. ET
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Philadelphia Union — 9:30 p.m. ET

USWNT stunned by England in SheBelieves Cup

HARRISON, NJ - MARCH 04: Ellen White of England celebrates her goal with teammates Jordan Nobbs #7 and Steph Houghton #5 in the second half against the United States during the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bull Arena on March 4, 2017 in Harrison, New Jersey.England defeated the USA 1-0. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 4, 2017, 8:40 PM EST

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) Substitute Ellen White scored on a rebound in close in the 89th minute and England stunned the United States 1-0 in the second round of the SheBelieves Cup at Red Bulls Arena on Saturday.

It marked the first time that England has beaten the United States since a friendly in 2011. It was only England’s fourth win in 14 games (4-9-1) against the U.S.

White, who entered in the 76th minute, scored her 20th goal in 60 games with England, just seconds after Lucy Bronze cracked a shot off the crossbar moments following a corner kick. Two U.S. defenders collided trying to clear the ball and White ripped it past goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris.

Until the goal, it appeared it would be a scoreless draw. Neither team had a good scoring chance in the second half that was played in temperatures in the 20s with a wind chill that made it feel like 10 degrees.

Each team had an outstanding scoring chance in the first half.

Rose Lavelle, making her first start for the United States, was stopped point blank by England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain in the 16th minute.

Harris used her right arm to stop Nikita Parris in the 6-yard box in the 31st minute.

In the first match of the day, French goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi stopped a first-half penalty kick, and France and Germany played to a scoreless draw.

After two rounds, France leads the tournament with four points. The United States and England have three and Germany one. The round-robin finishes on Tuesday in Washington with the U.S. facing France and Germany playing England.