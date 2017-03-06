Alexis Sanchez finally speaks out about reports

Alexis Sanchez has spoken for the first time since being benched by Arsene Wenger.

The Chilean forward started Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool on the bench and came on at half time, with Arsenal trailing 2-0, to make a huge difference as he teed up Danny Welbeck‘s goal and almost equalized late on.

Ahead of Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday — the PL side trail 5-1 from the first leg — Wenger had to answer plenty of questions about Sanchez on Monday and said reports about the former Barcelona striker having a fallout with teammates last week are “completely false” and said he has a normal relationship with the Gunners’ leading scorer.

Sanchez, 28, quoted the famous writer GK Chesterton in a rather cryptic Instagram post on Monday.

“The true warrior fights not because he hates the ones in front of him, but because he loves those behind him. Let’s go Gunners. The only failure is not trying,” Sanchez said.

That seems to suggest Sanchez has no problems with his teammates and everything is fine behind-the-scenes at the Emirates.

Still, fans of Arsenal and perhaps Wenger himself may not be satisfied with Sanchez until he signs a new contract with the north London club as he has just 15 months remaining on his current deal.

There’s no doubting Sanchez’s importance to Arsenal. We saw that on Saturday against Liverpool.

He has been involved in more goals than any other player in the Premier League this season but until he commits his future to Arsenal question marks will continue to swirl. That, plus Wenger’s bizarre “tactical” decision to bench his best player by a country mile, add further fuel to the fire that Sanchez’s future could lie elsewhere.

